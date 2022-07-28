The Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts have awarded Andover Scout Olivia Lu-Alba a $1,500 scholarship.
Money is awarded to two graduating high school seniors in recognition of exemplary leadership, community engagement and personal commitment to the Girl Scout mission, according to a press release from the regional chapter.
Lu-Alba, who has been a Scout since she was 5 years old, will be attending the University of New England to study medical biology on the pre-medical track. She hopes to become a doctor of osteopathic medicine.
Visit gsema.org for more information on the Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts.