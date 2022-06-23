It was a busy day at the Indian Ridge Golf Course in Andover on June 13. That day, We Got This, a non-profit that supports people diagnosed with cancer, held a tournament fundraiser. The tournament, according to Elissa Kalver, the organization’s founder, had over 140 golfers and raised more than $100,000.
Kalver, who lives in Los Angeles, returned to her home town of Andover for the tournament and was amazed by the support.
“Everyone just showed up,” she said.
Kalver founded the We Got This organization and began raising money just months after she was diagnosed with cancer. Kalver said she was inspired by the support she received from her family and friends during her treatment.
To finance the organization Kalver began by making a GoFundMe page.
“In my head I was like, ‘If I can just raise $20,000 I can probably put together a very basic website.” said Kalver, adding that she actually raised more than $100,000 through the GoFundMe page.
Then she made a logo with the help of a friend who lost her mother to breast cancer. She also created a marketplace that funds the organization with purchases of products. But the products are not random.
Her first product was Bombas socks.
“I got a lot of toe infections in my cuticles,” said Kalver. “Something so simple as a pair of socks that didn’t have seams on the toe.”
Kalver said these were the only socks she could wear during treatment.
In the end, Kalver wants to create a marketplace where people going through treatment can get things that they need.
“The ultimate goal is to create a gift registry, like a baby list,” said Kalver.
While the golf tournament went smoothly Kalver’s journey to get there was anything but.
The 35-year-old was diagnosed with stage four metastatic breast cancer almost a year ago — just before her daughter’s first birthday.
While Kalver was shocked, she quickly took action and within three weeks had started chemotherapy.
“I rushed everything,” said Kalver.
For two weeks Kalver prepared mentally and physically.
“I felt like I was preparing for war,” she said.
At the advice of a friend she got her eyebrows microbladed.
“Its like tattooing your eyebrows,” she said. “You can’t do that when you start chemo, because you can get an infection, it has to be done before. It’s a small thing, that is really a big thing, that makes you feel better.”
Kalver also cut her hair short.
“It was like a beauty day,” said Kalver. “I cut my hair and I had these new eyebrows.”
She also got new clothes.
“When I went into chemo everything I wore meant something to me,” said Kalver. “The quilt I used, my stepmom made for me. Each piece of what I wore, what I brought made me think of all the people who had supported me.”
When Kalver started chemotherapy it went well.
“The chemo really worked great,” said Kalver.
But because of her stage of cancer, Kalver said she will never go into remission or be fully cured.
“I will be in treatment for the rest of my life, but I am really lucky that there is a lot of treatment,” she said. “That wasn’t the case five, 10 years ago.”
Six to eight weeks ago, four months after being done with chemo, there was a recurrence in Kalver’s breast cancer. According to Kalver this meant that she would have to pivot to another treatment. At this point Kalver was already planning the golf tournament and a trip to her hometown of Andover.
Then she started getting headaches.
“It turned out there were actually two tumors in my brain,” she said. “The week before I came in to Andover, that week five days in a row, I went in for radiation on my brain.”
Kalver finished the radiation on the Thursday before the tournament, got approved for her new treatment on Friday and then took a plane to Boston.
“It was so important to me, to get to see through something that I had worked on so hard,” said Kalver. “I still have to live my life, I am not just trying to stay alive and survive, I want to live.”
For more information on We Got This visit: https://wegotthis.org/