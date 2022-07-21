Ironstone Farm in conjunction with Rett’s Roost recently hosted children impacted by childhood cancer, along with their families, for a day of horseback riding and other activities.
Children from 3 to 15 years old spent time riding, grooming and making treats for the horses.
“The children love animals and we just see their faces light up,” said Deana Cavan, co-founder of Rett’s Roost, a non-profit organization that hosts retreats for families that have experienced childhood cancer or the loss of a child.
“After months of being in a hospital or being a sibling of a child with cancer who doesn’t always have their parents available to them, these opportunities are really golden for them,” Cavan added.
She first came to the farm as a parent participant, but returned with Rett’s Roost.
“I think the kids feel like they really connect with the horse,” Cavan said. “But the riding is probably the kid’s favorite.”
Challenge Unlimited, a non-profit sector of Ironstone Farm, provides people with physical, emotional and cognitive disabilities with programs like therapeutic horseback riding.