The first-ever New England Spring Classic Car show is coming to downtown Andover on Sunday, June 26.
Car show curator, Wes Pettengill, who has organized a number of other car shows around Massachusetts, said he expects between 150 to 170 cars at the event.
Pettengill said the event will be “a still show,” meaning the cars will be driven to their parking spaces where they will remain for the rest of the day.
The show will give out a handful of awards including, best of show stock, best of show modified and committee choice, said Pettengill. Pettengill said cars are judged by their cleanliness, and how they match up against what they were originally supposed to look like.
“We are looking for eye-popping cars,” said Pettengill.
Event organizer and member of the Andover Center for History and Culture Paul MacKay will be hosting a presentation titled “Birth of a Legend: the History of the American Sports Car,” at the event.
MacKay’s presentation will center around his favorite American car — the Corvette — and its history.
“It is really just going to cover the first 10 years from 1953, which was the very first year which Corvette was produced until 1963, because those were the years that kinda cemented Corvette as truly a world class sports car.” said MacKay.
“If you think back to what the cars were like at that time and who Corvette was competing against, which was Jaguar, Mercedes Benz and other European cars, there was no American car that could compete,” said MacKay. “The dream that the Corvette engineers and designers had was truly making a car that could compete with them, which they did.”
Pettengill said there will be a few Corvettes at the show, including a 1953 Corvette of which he said there where only a few hundred ever made. Pettengill said the Corvettes will be displayed in front of the Andover Center for History and Culture building.
While there will be cars from the bigger brands at the show, there were also be some from lesser known companies, that have since gone out of business, said Pettengill.
“We have some really odd brands coming,” said Pettengill. “They were independent car companies.”
Pettengill said these brands include Packard, American Motors, Pierce Arrow, Hudson and Studebaker.
The show will allow cars from as recent as 1989.
“I perceive that cars once we got into ‘90s as being almost indistinguishable from one another,” said MacKay. “The cars before that in the 80s and earlier — each model of each brand had its own kind of significant differentiators.”
MacKay encourages people to come to the show and ask a lot of questions.
“One thing I find when I go to car shows is the owners are more than happy to talk about the cars,” said MacKay.