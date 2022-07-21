Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, July 9, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Lore Olympus, Vol. 2. Rachel Smythe. Random House Worlds
2. The Hotel Nantucket. Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown
3. Rising Tiger. Brad Thor. Atria/Bestler
4. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin. Eastman, Laird et al. IDW
5. Sparring Partners. John Grisham. Doubleday
6. Suspects. Danielle Steel. Delacorte
7. Escape. Patterson/Ellis. Little, Brown
8. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow. Gabrielle Zevin. Knopf
9. Lessons in Chemistry. Bonnie Garmus. Doubleday
10. The Measure. Nikki Erlick. Morrow
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Battle for the American Mind. Pete Hegseth. Broadside
2. The Power of One More. Ed Mylett. Wiley
3. How Are You, Really? Jenna Kutcher. Dey Street
4. Killing the Killers. O’Reilly/Dugard. St. Martin’s
5. Finding Me. Viola Davis. Harperone
6. Atlas of the Heart. Brene Brown. Random House
7. Not My First Rodeo. Kristi Noem.Twelve
8. Scars and Stripes. Kennedy/Palmisciano. Atria
9. James Patterson. James Patterson. Little, Brown
10. Half Baked Harvest Every Day. Tieghan Gerard. Clarkson Potter
MASS MARKET
1. Where the Crawdads Sing (media tie-in). Delia Owens. Putnam
2. It’s Better This Way. Debbie Macomber. Ballantine
3. Brannigan’s Land. Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
4. The Summer House. Patterson/DuBois. Grand Central
5. Rich Dad Poor Dad. Robert T. Kiyosaki. Plata
6. Hard Road to Vengeance. Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
7. The Last Goodnight. Kat Martin. Zebra
8. Undercover Assignment. Dana Mentink. Love Inspired Suspense
9. The Return. Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central
10. Complications. Danielle Steel. Dell
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. Verity. Colleen Hoover. Grand Central
2. Reminders of Him. Colleen Hoover. Montlake
3. Book Lovers. Emily Henry. Berkley
4. My Hero Academia, Vol. 31. Kohei Horikoshi. Viz
5. Every Summer After. Carley Fortune. Berkley
6. Lore Olympus, Vol. 2. Rachel Smythe. Random House Worlds
7. The Dead Romantics. Ashley Poston. Berkley
8. Malibu Rising. Taylor Jenkins. Reid Ballantine
9. Things We Never Got Over. Lucy Score. Bloom
10. Where the Crawdads Sing (media tie-in). Delia Owens. Putnam