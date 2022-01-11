Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Jan. 1, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Judge’s List: A Novel” by John Grisham (Doubleday) Last week: 1
2. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat: A Novel” by Mitch Albom (Harper) Last week: 2
3. “Wish You Were Here: A Novel” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine) Last week: 6
4. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central) Last week: 3
5. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles (Viking) Last week: 4
6. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone: A Novel (Outlander)” by Diana Gabaldon (Delacorte) Last week: 7
7. “Cloud Cuckoo Land: A Novel” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner) Last week: 9
8. “Under the Whispering Door” by TJ Klune (Tor) Last week: 37
9. “Fear No Evil” by James Patterson (Little, Brown) Last week: 5
10. “The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster) Last week: 10
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “The Comfortable Kitchen: 105 Laid-Back, Healthy, and Wholesome Recipes” by Alex Snodgrass (Morrow) Last week: —
2. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown (Random House) Last week: 1
3. “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Skyhorse) Last week: 13
4. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World) Last week: 6
5. “Call Us What We Carry: Poems” by Amanda Gorman (Viking) Last week: 2
6. “Will” by Will Smith (Penguin Press) Last week: 5
7. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks — Super Easy!: 120 Shortcut Recipes for Dinners, Desserts, and More” by Ree Drummond (Morrow) Last week: 3
8. “Jesus Listens: Daily Devotional Prayers of Peace, Joy, and Hope (the NEW 365-day Prayer Book)” by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson) Last week: 7
9. “Laptop from Hell: Hunter Biden, Big Tech, and the Dirty Secrets the President Tried to Hide” by Miranda Devine (Post Hill) Last week: 26
10. “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music” by Dave Grohl (Dey Street) Last week: 4
