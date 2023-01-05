Thursday Jan. 5

Dull Men’s Club

No strings attached, no skills required. Join a group of men to enjoy and discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

Dungeons and Dragons (Teens)

Join for tabletop role-playing — no experience necessary!

3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

All About Vinegar with Emily Makrez

Join Emily from the F-Word Farm: a place for farming, foraging and fermenting for a discussion of vinegars.

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

Friday Jan. 6

Super Smash Bros. (Teens)

Play Super Smash Bros on our Nintendo Switch!

3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

Sunday Jan. 8

Board Games Club

Drop by the Activity Room to play some games and make some new friends.

1-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

Monday Jan. 9

Non-Fiction Book Club

This club explores contemporary issues, history, biography, and more.

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

To join, please contact Joanne at joannedahlgrenma@gmail.com

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elderservices

Teen Weekly Craft

Come make a cute hedgehog out of an old book!

3-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

Tuesday Jan. 10

Sleigh Ride for Andover Residents

Don’t miss this trip to Kimball Farm in Haverhill and lunch (on your own) at China Blossom

9 a.m. — 3 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Cost: $26 includes transportation and sleigh ride

Must register: 978-623-8320

Dementia Dialogues (Virtual)

A monthly discussion group for anyone and everyone wanting to discuss dementia, including caregivers/care partners, and people living with dementia.

9:30-10:30 a.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

Technology Workshop: How to Use Libby

Learn how to use the app Libby. Listen to books for free using your library card!

11:15 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elderservices

Elder Scams by the FBI

Doug Domin, Supervisory Special Agent, Criminal Computer Intrusion Squad, Boston Field Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, will present on Senior Fraud. This presentation will focus on online scams targeting the senior population.

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elderservices

Kon Mari Your Life … Find the Joy

Join Jennessa Durrani for a program on finding the joy in your life and making it a priority.

7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

Wednesday Jan. 11

The Ukraine War Presentation

This unique program will examine the origins of the conflict as well as the status of the war today; moreover how the consequences of the war were both expected and unintended.

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Please register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elderservices

Critique Group

A group for adults who write or illustrate children’s books. The group meets monthly to provide constructive advice and feedback on each other’s works in progress.

7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

