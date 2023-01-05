Thursday Jan. 5
Dull Men’s Club
No strings attached, no skills required. Join a group of men to enjoy and discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
Dungeons and Dragons (Teens)
Join for tabletop role-playing — no experience necessary!
3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
All About Vinegar with Emily Makrez
Join Emily from the F-Word Farm: a place for farming, foraging and fermenting for a discussion of vinegars.
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
Friday Jan. 6
Super Smash Bros. (Teens)
Play Super Smash Bros on our Nintendo Switch!
3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
Sunday Jan. 8
Board Games Club
Drop by the Activity Room to play some games and make some new friends.
1-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
Monday Jan. 9
Non-Fiction Book Club
This club explores contemporary issues, history, biography, and more.
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
To join, please contact Joanne at joannedahlgrenma@gmail.com
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elderservices
Teen Weekly Craft
Come make a cute hedgehog out of an old book!
3-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
Tuesday Jan. 10
Sleigh Ride for Andover Residents
Don’t miss this trip to Kimball Farm in Haverhill and lunch (on your own) at China Blossom
9 a.m. — 3 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: $26 includes transportation and sleigh ride
Must register: 978-623-8320
Dementia Dialogues (Virtual)
A monthly discussion group for anyone and everyone wanting to discuss dementia, including caregivers/care partners, and people living with dementia.
9:30-10:30 a.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
Technology Workshop: How to Use Libby
Learn how to use the app Libby. Listen to books for free using your library card!
11:15 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elderservices
Elder Scams by the FBI
Doug Domin, Supervisory Special Agent, Criminal Computer Intrusion Squad, Boston Field Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, will present on Senior Fraud. This presentation will focus on online scams targeting the senior population.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elderservices
Kon Mari Your Life … Find the Joy
Join Jennessa Durrani for a program on finding the joy in your life and making it a priority.
7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
Wednesday Jan. 11
The Ukraine War Presentation
This unique program will examine the origins of the conflict as well as the status of the war today; moreover how the consequences of the war were both expected and unintended.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Please register: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elderservices
Critique Group
A group for adults who write or illustrate children’s books. The group meets monthly to provide constructive advice and feedback on each other’s works in progress.
7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org