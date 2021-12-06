featured Light up the night Photos by Reba Saldanha Dec 6, 2021 4 hrs ago 1 of 5 Organizer Anna Kantzios, second from left, poses with volunteers (from left) Barbara Burke, Cyndi Abraham and Diane Derby at the Ballardvale tree lighting in Andover on Sunday December 5, 2021. Reba Saldanha Felix Wang, 3, and mom Sarah make a craft at the Ballardvale tree lighting. Photo/Reba Saldanha Reba Saldanha Nicholas Brown, 8, and Elaina Drew, 4, participate in a sing-along during the tree lighting. Reba Saldanha Reba Saldanha Wendy Delemos and Tom Abbleby, left, sing during the lighting. Reba Saldanha Neighbors gathered on Sunday December 5 for the Ballardvale tree lighting in Andover. Crafts, sing-alongs, and of course the tree all on the schedule for a chilly night of celebration. Tags Lighting Tree Neighbor Andover Celebration Craft Schedule Trending Video This Week's Circulars Recommended for you Summer Living Your guide to the summer treasures of the North of Boston and Merrimack Valley regions Click Here COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries Reading - Janet Ruth (Crowell)... North Andover - Barbara (Cavit... Nimes, France - Larry was born... Andover - Leonard Robert Carri... North Andover - Barbara "Barb"... Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAndover father hopes to inspire girls with new bookWinterlights illuminates the night: Holiday display returns to Stevens-Coolidge HouseMassachusetts real estate transactionsFamily Matters: After an ADHD diagnosis, how do you proceed?Andover students rally before big gameYouth Services will not host traditional tree lotMassachusetts real estate transactionsAndover Stories: The railroad comes to AndoverProjects receive preservation awardsMassachusetts real estate transactions Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
