For more than three years the free library at Ballardvale Playground stood nearly empty.
The library had been installed by the Andover Cultural Council, but a few years later it had been nearly forgotten. That was until recently when Sara Wang decided to donate a few children’s books to the library.
“In mid March I went over there on a Saturday morning and I brought an entire box of books and filled the library with books,” said Wang. Upon returning on Monday, Wang said the Library was empty.
At this point Wang decided she would need some help, so she started gathering donations from community members. Even with collecting books from her neighbors, Wang ran out of books a couple days after filling the library again.
Next Wang turned to social media to connect with residents willing to donate books. Wang received an overwhelming response from Andover residents who wanted to help.
“Clearly there are a lot of folks in this community, who have these books that are in great shape,” Wang said. “and they are very willing to pass them on.”
Wang said the Library has gone through between 300 and 400 books already.
While Wang said she greatly appreciates people donating directly to the library, taking a book from the library comes with no strings attached.
“I am not expecting any person to return books to the library, while that is nice, I think that there are some people who attend the library and maybe don’t have many books at home,” Wang said. “You can take a book, you can take three books or five.”
Everyday Wang goes to the library to check on it and restock it, if need be, but she said she doesn’t mind.
“It’s very exciting to me, to see the other kids open the library and go hey look at this mom,” she said.
After collecting, Wang has more than 350 books in the back of her car and is ready to restock the library whenever necessary.
Because of this Wang isn’t currently looking for donations right now, however she said people are welcome to go to the location at Ballardvale Playground and fill up the library whenever it has space.