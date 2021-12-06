Local businesses and town officials are partnering up again to attract residents to buy local this year.
The town has a new program called Andover's Golden Ticket where shoppers and diners are entered into a raffle for every $50 they spend at a local participating business. So far more than 40 businesses are set to participate in the 2-week event where the town will give away $10,000 worth of prizes, said Ann Ormond, the town's director of business, arts and culture.
"We've had success in the past rewarding people for staying local with their dollars, and we want to encourage them even more this year," Ormond said.
All participating stores and restaurants will have boxes to collect the raffle tickets given out between Dec. 10 and 23 for every $50 spent. Customers can receive up to 20 tickets per transaction — a maximum of $1,000. However, they can make as many transactions at their favorite restaurants and shops as they want, Ormond said.
She recommends people write their name and phone number on the raffle tickets so they can be easily notified if they win the drawing at noon on Dec. 23, she said. However, ticket numbers will also be posted to a website dedicated to the event.
There will be six winners total. Four people will win $2,000 gift cards. Two others will win baskets with $1,000 in goods from participating Andover stores and restaurants.
The prizes are all paid from the Columbia Gas municipal discretionary fund.
To see the participating businesses and the winning numbers on Dec. 23 visit andovergoldenticket.com.
