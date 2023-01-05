Amid pandemic-induced problems, the Andover Baptist Church saw another challenge in February of 2021 after a problem with the heating system in the church caused a leak in the pipes.
“The pipe just burst,” said Pastor Lyndon Myers.
Due to the stage of the pandemic the church was having its services over Zoom and the problem went unnoticed at first.
“It was about a week or two before anybody had gone in there,” Myers said. “It was spilling out into the furnace room and then beyond the furnace room into the classroom area.”
Myers said there was about six inches of water on the floor. The walls, books and furniture were covered in mold.
“Everything down there was pretty much ruined,” he said.
The church has also been struggling to get a contractor to fix the damage.
Now, almost two years, later the Andover Baptist church is getting some help, in the form of $50,000 from the state budget.
State Rep. Frank Moran learned about the damage from a phone call with Denise Wynn, chair of outreach, publicity, and communications for the church.
“She was not asking for funding she was just explaining how the church was going through a hardship,” Moran said.
“I was proud to file this amendment on behalf of the Andover Baptist Church after learning about the public health and safety issues faced by the church and its parishioners,” said Moran.
Moran recently visited the church.
“They had to gut the whole place,” he said. “This funding will be able to help them rebuild.”
Myers said the church is still returning its pre-pandemic activity, especially when it comes to kids coming to church.
“Slowly but surely people are coming back,” Myers said.
However due to the damage to the classrooms they have had to create makeshift areas for the children and teachers.
“This funding will be used to restore our youth Sunday school classrooms located in our church basement that was completely ruined due to the flood and other issues during the Covid pandemic,” Myers said.
The Andover Baptist Church is over 185 years old, and has remained “relatively similar” since then, said Myers. He describes the church as multicultural.
The church holds a popular MLK celebration and participates on Juneteenth.
“They are very involved in the community,” Moran said.
Myers said he is grateful for the state delegation, Wynn and the community.
“We are just happy for the support we have got from the community,” Myers said. “We don’t take any of that for granted.”