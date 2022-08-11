Hike for Hope
The 23rd annual HIKE for HOPE 5K Walk/Run will take place Sept. 25 at The Park, off Bartlet St., in Andover. The event will raise funds for Lazarus House, a Lawrence based non-profit which offers food, shelter, clothing and community.
Donations can be made at the event in the form of non-perishable items, like canned vegetables and macaroni and cheese, or cash.
Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. and the walk/run kicks off at 1 p.m.
For information on how to register visit p2p.onecause.com/hike2022
Andover Public Schools job fair
Andover Public Schools welcomes the public to attend a job fair Friday, Aug. 12, from 9 a.m. until noon. Positions are available for instructional assistants, substitute teachers, food service workers and substitute junior custodians. The event will be held in the school committee conference room, 30 Whittier Court. For more information visit aps1.net/401/Employment-Opportunities.
Andover woman joins graduate medical education program
Stephanie Neville of Andover is one of 24 new residents to join the graduate medical education program at Portsmouth Regional Hospital as part of the internal medicine, family medicine and psychiatry residencies.
The residents come from 18 medical schools and seven states. The program began July 1.
Leadership New Hampshire Program
An Andover resident has graduated from Leadership New Hampshire, a statewide program with a mission of “building a community of informed and engaged leaders.”
Elizabeth Covino was one of 32 people who participated in the 10-month program.
Covino is the chief community relations officer at the YMCA of Greater Nashua.
Class of 1982 Reunion
Andover High School’s Class of 1982 will gather for a 40-year reunion Sept. 10 from 6 to 9 p.m. on the triple-decker Beauport Cruiselines ship in Gloucester.
The graduates have had a reunion every five years since leaving Andover High. Attendees must be a member of the AHS Class of ‘82 or a spouse, partner or date. Free onsite parking is available at 6 Rowe Square, Gloucester.
Tickets are only available at tinyurl.com/AHS-40th-Reunion.
Free concerts
Every Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. the town is hosting free concerts in the park at the corner of Bartlet and Chestnut Streets.
The remaining dates and bands are as follows:
August 17, Rico Barr
Concerts are postponed a day if weather interferes.
Andover Summer Music Series
Also taking place this summer is the Andover Summer Music Series at 20 Main Street. Every Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. local bands will be playing. The last performance is Aug. 18.
The remaining dates and bands are as follows:
August 11, Free Spirit Music School Presents Dynamax
August 18, Tad and Valerie
Andover has volunteers positions to fill
The town is looking for volunteers to serve on a number of boards and committees, including the Finance Committee and Zoning Board of Appeals.
The following groups have vacancies: Audit Committee, Andover Green Advisory Board, Design Review Board, Finance Committee, Revenue and Expenditure Task Force, Towle Fund and Zoning Board of Appeals.
Applications are on the town’s website.
Andover receives $250K grant award
The town has received a $250,000 grant from the Community Compact Cabinet Municipal Fiber program. The program helps municipalities with the construction or completion of their fiber networks, according to a press release from the office of State Sen. Barry Finegold, D-Andover.
“This is a needed improvement that will provide additional stability to the town’s network while establishing a safer and more efficient cyber infrastructure,” the senator said in a prepared statement. “As the Chair of the Joint Committee on Advanced Information Technology, the Internet, and Cybersecurity, I’m thankful to the Baker-Polito Administration for funding these competitive grants that are so beneficial to our municipalities.”
In total, $13 million was awarded to 86 communities and school districts across the state.
Memorial Hall Library summer reading challenges
Memorial Hill Library is running its summer reading challenge again this year.
The program uses Beanstack, a free mobile application and website that records reading time, collects reviews and provides a rewards system.
This year the community goal is 500,000 minutes of reading from June 21 to August 21.
Sign up at mhl.beanstack.org.
The library hosts many other summertime programs. A complete schedule is online at mhl.org/calendar
Andover Day
Andover Day returns Saturday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. The event will include music, food and refreshments, along with over 200 community booths. Main Street will be closed the full day of the 24 for the event.
While Andover Day is on Sept. 24, the festivities will begin on Sept. 21 with specials, deals and prizes from local businesses that will last through until Sept. 23. On Sept. 22 families can come to the park for a movie night and fireworks.
For more information visit andoverdays2022.com/
Greek Festival
Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Christian Church will be hosting their Greek Food Festival this year on Sept. 10 and 11. On Sept. 10 the event will last from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. and on Sept. 11 it will run from 11:30 am to 4 p.m.
Sts. Constantine and Helen Church is located at 71 Chandler Road, Andover.
The Church is need of volunteers for the event, to sign up visit andoverorthodox.org/events.
Feaster Five Road Race
The Feaster Five Thanksgiving Day Road Race will be celebrating its 35th anniversary on Nov. 24. The race, which takes place on Thanksgiving, will include both a 5k and 5 mile option and will be located in downtown Andover.
Early registration for the event is open, starts at $35 for the month of July and comes with a long-sleeved race t-shirt.
Proceeds from the race will go to the Merrimack Valley Striders’ High School Scholarship Fund, with additional proceeds supporting the Merrimack Valley YMCA, Bellesini Academy of Lawrence and Groundwork Lawrence.
For more details and registration visit feasterfive.com.