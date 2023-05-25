Andover student wins scholarship from Mass CPAs
Kamilla Mridan of Andover has been awarded the Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants’ the MassCPAs Emerging Scholar Award. The 2023 Andover High School graduate will be attending Bryant University.
Andover resident co-valedictorian
LAWRENCE — Allyson Lightburn of Andover has been named co-valedictorian for the Central Catholic High School class of 2023. The other co-valedictorian is Ranjana Ramesh of North Chelmsford.
Lightburn completed 12 AP classes during her four years at the school. She is also a National Merit Commended Scholar. She was the captain of the Girls Swimming and Diving Team at the school and also volunteered with the Sunday Swim Program.
Juneteenth celebration
Andover will be celebrating Juneteenth this year with a town wide commemoration at the Cormier Youth Center, 40 Whittier Ct from 4 to 7 p.m. The holiday takes place on June 19 and the event will feature speakers including Ralph Bledsoe, Rev. Lyndon Myers, Rep.Tram Nguyen and Rep. Frank Moran.
This is third year the town will be celebrating the holiday. The theme will be Black Resilience, Strength, Achievement.
The event was planned with help from members of organizations including the Andover Baptist Church, Christ Church, Temple Emanuel, South Church, Andover DEI Commission, Merrimack Valley Black and Brown Voices and the town.
Memorial Day Parade Monday
The Memorial Day Parade will be held on Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m. The parade will start at the intersection of Elm and Florence street, then travel through Main Street, Punchard Avenue, Bartlet Street and end at The Park.
Anyone wishing to participate should contact the Veterans’ Services Offices at (978) 623-838.
No political activity will be allowed in the parade.
After the parade there will be a brief ceremony in The Park next to Bartlet Street.
Old Town Hall survey
The town has launched a survey that asks residents how Old Town Hall should be used. The building is located in the center of town and is often used for events.
For more information visit andoverma.gov and look under news and announcements.
Town seeks MBTA zoning working group
The town of Andover is looking for members of the community to help the town gather input on a possible MBTA Community district.
The group will conduct outreach with the community in effort to plan out a zoning district that will comply with the states new requirements for a multifamily zoning district near MBTA stations.
To take part visit: andoverma.gov/1166 and fill out the form.
The group will meet one to two times per month until May 2024.
Phillips Academy senior recitalists
- Friday, May 26, 7 p.m., Ellie Cho, violin and Rachel Bong, piano/double bass
- Saturday, May 27, 7 p.m., Shawn Guo, percussion
Performances will be in the Timken Room in Graves Hall, Phillips Academy, 7 Chapel Ave, Andover and will be free and open to the public
Former Andover teacher named new director of Berwick school
Mary Carabatsos worked in the Andover school system as a science teacher and department chair according to a press release from Berwick Academy.
Carabatsos currently serves as principal at the Masconomet Regional High School in Boxford. At Berwick Academy Carabatsos will direct grades 9-12.
The school is located in South Berwick Maine and serves students from Pre-Kindergarten through Grade 12.
Water flushing notice
The Andover Department of Public Works will be conducting water flushing starting March 27 and ending on July 14 or earlier.
The purpose of the flushing is to improve drinking water quality. It may cause a temporary discoloration in the water and a reduction in pressure.
To help reduce any issues the town asks residents to run a spigot outside until the water clears. It is also advised to check your water before washing any clothes.
Flushing will usually take place between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., but some areas may see flushing at night.
More information and a list of affected areas is available on the town’s website at andoverma.gov under civics.