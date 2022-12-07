Town holding Zoom meeting on climate plan
The town of Andover will be holding the Climate Action and Sustainability Plan kickoff meeting on Zoom, 7 p.m., Dec. 12.
Attendees will learn about learn about efforts to meet the States goal of net zero carbons emissions by 2050, and how to help work towards that goal.
The register or for more info visit the town’s website.
Flash Light Candy Cane Hunt
Santa will be hiding hundreds of candy canes around the park at Chestnut and Bartlet streets this December. The hunt will take place on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Attendees are asked to bring their own flashlight and bag for candy. Preregistration is required and the cost is $10 per kid.
For more information visit the Andover Recreation website.
COVID-19 vaccine clinic
COVID-19 vaccines and boosters will be available from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Dec. 8 at the Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct. Pfizer vaccines will be available for ages 3 and up, while Moderna will be available for ages 18 and up, according to information on the town’s website.
The town asks that attendees bring their insurance cards, medical and prescription; and COVID-19 vaccination cards. Anyone covered by Medicare is asked to bring their red, white, and blue Medicare card, in addition to other insurance cards.
The vaccines are free regardless of insurance.
To register visit the town’s website and look under civic alerts. The Dec. 8 Covid Vaccination Clinic includes additional information and a link to sign up.
Local dance students performing across region
Six dance students from The Andover School of Ballet will be performing in local productions of “The Nutcracker” and another holiday production, “Not so Nutcracker.”
The Dance Prism production of “The Nutcracker,” will take place on Sunday, Dec. 18, Collins Center for the Arts, Andover High School. For more information about touring performances that will take place from Nov. 27 through Dec. 18 and to buy tickets: www.DancePrism.com
- Olivia Knight,12, touring cast as a Party Child, a Reindeer, an Angel, a Bonbon, and is a Soldier understudy.
- Elaina Scott, 10, local cast as a Caroler
- Julianne Yates, 10, local cast as a Caroler
- Scarlett Price, 8, local cast as a Caroler
Melrose Youth Ballet production of “The Nutcracker,” will take place at Memorial Hall, Melrose, Dec. 2, 3, and 4. For more info and to buy tickets visit the Melrose Youth Ballet website.
- Natalie DeFrancesco, 10, as a Soldier
Center for the Performing Arts, North Andover production of “Not so Nutcracker,” will take place at the Seifert Performing Arts Center, in Salem, NH, on Dec. 11.
- Penelope Kaminsky, 8, in the ensemble
Andover Center for History and Culture upcoming event
Upstairs Downstairs Tour, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8.
To sign up visit ACHC’s website and look under public programs.
Town seal feedback
The Town Seal Review Committee is looking for input on what a new town seal should like.
Any new seal would be voted on at Town Meeting.
In September, the town held a forum about the history of the current seal; to view the forum visit Andover TV’s website.
To provide feedback visit the towns website.
Phillips Academy music concert calendar
The following concerts are all open to the public:
Dec. 11, Cochran Chapel, 4:30 p.m., ceremony of lessons and carols