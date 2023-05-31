MBTA community conservation
The told will hold a conservation on the new MBTA zoning law on Wednesday, June 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Memorial Hall Library.
In 2021 the Massachusetts legislature passed a law requiring MBTA communities to develop one or more multifamily housing district within half a mile of transit stations.
More information on the rule is available here andoverma.gov/1069/MBTA-Communities-Zoning
Folk music concert
Temple Emanuel will hold a folk music coffeehouse concert on Saturday, June 10. The concert will feature songwriter Sue Horowitz.
The event is being supported by the Andover Cultural Council, which is in turn supported by the Mass Cultural Council according to a press release from Temple Emanuel.
Horowitz recently released an album which debuted at #3 on the FAI Folk Radio charts.
“Sue is a touring artist with a story to tell. She sings the stories of our own lives with her warm voice, her rich guitar and her genuine heart. Her beautifully crafted lyrics and memorable melodies are woven together with perfection,” said Cantor Rachel Reef Simpson. “We invite the entire community to join us on June 10 to enjoy this special musical event.”
Temple Emanuel is located at 7 Haggetts Pond Rd, Andover.
For more information visit templeemanuel.net
Ride for Pride
South Church and the town will hold Ride for Pride and Picnic in the Park on Sunday, June 4 at noon.
Attendees are encouraged to decorate their own car or cheer along the parade route.
Line up for the parade begins 11:30 a.m. and the parade starts at the Dundee Office Park. The parade will finish at The Park, 36 Bartlet Street.
After the parade there will be a picnic, games and music.
Donations for the YMCA Mobile Food Pantry will also be collected.
For more information visit southchurch.com/pride/
Andover student wins scholarship from Mass CPAs
Kamilla Mridan of Andover has been awarded the Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants’ the MassCPAs Emerging Scholar Award. The 2023 Andover High School graduate will be attending Bryant University.
Juneteenth celebration
Andover will be celebrating Juneteenth this year with a town wide commemoration at the Cormier Youth Center, 40 Whittier Ct from 4 to 7 p.m. The holiday takes place on June 19 and the event will feature speakers including Ralph Bledsoe, Rev. Lyndon Myers, Rep.Tram Nguyen and Rep. Frank Moran.
This is third year the town will be celebrating the holiday. The theme will be Black Resilience, Strength, Achievement.
The event was planned with help from members of organizations including the Andover Baptist Church, Christ Church, Temple Emanuel, South Church, Andover DEI Commission, Merrimack Valley Black and Brown Voices and the town.
Old Town Hall survey
The town has launched a survey that asks residents how Old Town Hall should be used. The building is located in the center of town and is often used for events.
For more information visit andoverma.gov and look under news and announcements.
Andover resident co-valedictorian
LAWRENCE — Allyson Lightburn of Andover has been named co-valedictorian for the Central Catholic High School class of 2023. The other co-valedictorian is Ranjana Ramesh of North Chelmsford.
Lightburn completed 12 AP classes during her four years at the school. She is also a National Merit Commended Scholar. She was the captain of the Girls Swimming and Diving Team at the school and also volunteered with the Sunday Swim Program.
Town seeks MBTA zoning working group
The town of Andover is looking for members of the community to help the town gather input on a possible MBTA Community district.
The group will conduct outreach with the community in effort to plan out a zoning district that will comply with the states new requirements for a multifamily zoning district near MBTA stations.
To take part visit: andoverma.gov/1166 and fill out the form.
The group will meet one to two times per month until May 2024.
Former Andover teacher named new director of Berwick school
Mary Carabatsos worked in the Andover school system as a science teacher and department chair according to a press release from Berwick Academy.
Carabatsos currently serves as principal at the Masconomet Regional High School in Boxford. At Berwick Academy Carabatsos will direct grades 9-12.
The school is located in South Berwick Maine and serves students from Pre-Kindergarten through Grade 12.
Water flushing notice
The Andover Department of Public Works will be conducting water flushing starting March 27 and ending on July 14 or earlier.
The purpose of the flushing is to improve drinking water quality. It may cause a temporary discoloration in the water and a reduction in pressure.
To help reduce any issues the town asks residents to run a spigot outside until the water clears. It is also advised to check your water before washing any clothes.
Flushing will usually take place between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., but some areas may see flushing at night.
More information and a list of affected areas is available on the town’s website at andoverma.gov under civics.