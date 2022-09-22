Trails and Sails
Trails and Sails, a celebration of culture, nature and history, will be taking place all over Essex County from Sept. 16 until Sept. 25. The Andover Village Society (AVIS) will be taking part in this event by sponsoring a hike through some of their best known reservations on Sept. 17. The hike is called the West Parish and Bakers Meadow Hike. It will be 2.25 miles and will start at 9 a.m. Sept. 17, at the West Parish Cemetery Arch, 129 Reservation Rd.
AVIS will also have a booth at Andover Days on Sept. 24.
In addition to the booth at Andover Days, AVIS will also be appearing at Ballardvale Day, Oct. 15, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For a full list of Trails and Sails events visit: http://trailsandsails.org/events/
Lifting Spirits annual fundraiser
Local non-profit Lifting Spirits will be holding its annual fundraiser on October 15 from 5-9 p.m. Lifting Spirits provides equine therapy to organizations around New England. The fundraiser will help support animal-assisted therapy, educational programs and miniature horse rescue.
The fundraiser will include BBQ, live music, horseshoe games and more.
The event will take place at the Lifting Spirits farm, 23 Pleasant Street, Andover. You must be 18 or older to attend and it is an upscale jeans and boots event.
To purchase a ticket visit:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/minis-and-martinis-2nd-annual-fundraiser-event-tickets-372288574147
Destination Imagination
Destination Imagination will be holding their parent information and team foundation meeting on Tuesday Sept. 27 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Doherty Middle School. Destination Imagination is extra curricular program where teams of students(k-12) solve open ended challenges.
To register visit: https://challengemeinc.org/rsvp/
A Better Chance of Andover 55th Anniversary Gala
A Better Chance of Andover will be holding it’s 55th anniversary gala on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Stevens Estate at Osgood Hill, 723 Osgood Street, North Andover. The gala will include a 6:30 p.m. Cocktail Reception and a 7:30 p.m. Dinner and Entertainment.
A Better Chance of Andover works to reduce inequality by proving academic and leadership opportunities to young people of color.
Andover Youth Services memberships available for 2022-2023 School Year
Andover Youth Service memberships are now available for students Grades 6-8. Activities take place at the Cormier Youth Center, 30 Whittier, and will include arts and crafts, ping pong, court sports, homework help, field activities and more. The cost of the program is $250 or $225 if you sign up before Sept. 7.
To register visit: https://www.andoveryouthservices.com/membership.html
Hike for Hope
The 23rd annual Hike for Hope 5K Walk/Run will be Sept. 25 at The Park, off Bartlet Street. The event will raise money for Lazarus House, a Lawrence non-profit group that offers food, shelter, clothing and community.
Donations can be made at the event in the form of non-perishable items or cash.
Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. and the walk/run kicks off at 1 p.m.
For information on how to register visit p2p.onecause.com/hike2022
Andover volunteer positions to fill
The town is looking for volunteers to serve on boards and committees.
The following groups have vacancies: Audit Committee, Andover Green Advisory Board, Design Review Board, Finance Committee, Revenue and Expenditure Task Force, Towle Fund and Zoning Board of Appeals.
Applications are on the town’s website.
Andover Day
Andover Day returns Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will include music, food and refreshments, along with over 200 community booths. Main Street will be closed the full day of the 24 for the event. While Andover Day is on Sept. 24, the festivities will begin on Sept. 21 with specials, deals and prizes from local businesses that will last through until Sept. 23. On Sept. 22 families can come to the park for a movie night and fireworks.
For more information visit andoverdays2022.com/
Feaster Five Road Race
The Feaster Five Thanksgiving Day Road Race is back for its 35th anniversary on Nov. 24. The race will include both 5k and 5-mile options starting in downtown Andover. Early registration for the event is open, starting at $35 during the month of July and comes with a long-sleeved race t-shirt. Proceeds from the race will go to the Merrimack Valley Striders’ High School Scholarship Fund, with additional proceeds supporting the Merrimack Valley YMCA, Bellesini Academy of Lawrence and Groundwork Lawrence.
For more details and registration visit feasterfive.com.