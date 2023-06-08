Deadline to apply for Finance Committee June 9 at 5 p.m.
The town is accepting applications to fill a spot on the Finance Committee. To apply visit andoverma.gov and look under news and announcements.
Members of the committee oversee the town’s finances, including by reviewing budgets and making recommendation on Town Meeting articles.
Finance Committee meetings are usually held on the first and third Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m. at the town offices.
The Town Moderator is responsible for making appointments to the committee.
Greater Lawrence Technical School receives $5,000 grant
The Greater Lawrence Technical School is one of of 300 schools across 36 states receiving grants from the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries.
The foundation was founded in 2002 to support school libraries and in total has awarded grants to more than 3,600 schools according to a press release from the Greater Lawrence Technical School. The foundation has given away more than $21 million.
“I would like to thank Laura Bush and the Foundation for awarding us with this funding,” Superintendent John Lavoie said in the press release. “This funding will help us to add and improve our current collection of library books. By updating our collections, it gives our students an opportunity to read new stories and learn new and exciting things.”
Special Olympics competition
Andover High School will host 150 Special Olympics student-athletes from Andover and North Andover for a competition to mark the Anniversary of School Day Games on Friday, June 9.
The competition will feature a visit from James Day Keith, North Andover PK-12 and Transition Opportunity Program (TOP) student, Special Olympian and actor in “Champions,” which stars Woody Harrelson.
The parade of athletes will begin at at 9:45 a.m.
Events will include the 50 meter dash, tennis ball throw and running long jump.
The event will be held at the Andover High School, 80 Shawsheen Road, Andover.
Folk music concert
Temple Emanuel will hold a folk music coffeehouse concert on Saturday, June 10. The concert will feature songwriter Sue Horowitz.
The event is being supported by the Andover Cultural Council, which is in turn supported by the Mass Cultural Council according to a press release from Temple Emanuel.
Horowitz recently released an album which debuted at #3 on the FAI Folk Radio charts.
“Sue is a touring artist with a story to tell. She sings the stories of our own lives with her warm voice, her rich guitar and her genuine heart. Her beautifully crafted lyrics and memorable melodies are woven together with perfection,” said Cantor Rachel Reef Simpson. “We invite the entire community to join us on June 10 to enjoy this special musical event.”
Temple Emanuel is located at 7 Haggetts Pond Rd, Andover.
For more information visit templeemanuel.net
Andover student wins scholarship from Mass CPAs
Kamilla Mridan of Andover has been awarded the Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants’ the MassCPAs Emerging Scholar Award. The 2023 Andover High School graduate will be attending Bryant University.
Andover resident co-valedictorian
LAWRENCE — Allyson Lightburn of Andover has been named co-valedictorian for the Central Catholic High School class of 2023. The other co-valedictorian is Ranjana Ramesh of North Chelmsford.
Lightburn completed 12 AP classes during her four years at the school. She is also a National Merit Commended Scholar. She was the captain of the Girls Swimming and Diving Team at the school and also volunteered with the Sunday Swim Program.
Juneteenth celebration
Andover will be celebrating Juneteenth this year with a town wide commemoration at the Cormier Youth Center, 40 Whittier Ct from 4 to 7 p.m. The holiday takes place on June 19 and the event will feature speakers including Ralph Bledsoe, Rev. Lyndon Myers, Rep.Tram Nguyen and Rep. Frank Moran.
This is third year the town will be celebrating the holiday. The theme will be Black Resilience, Strength, Achievement.
“While it has been celebrated since 1866, I take special pride in marking the third annual Juneteenth state holiday, which acknowledges the struggles and resiliency of those who were enslaved and celebrates the progress and achievements of all who descended from those slaves. It is important that we all see the contributions Black people have made in our history and culture, and that they see themselves as an integral part of the American story. Events like this help us achieve that goal,” said Nguyen in a press release.
“As we continue to grapple with systemic racism and prejudice within our society, Juneteenth acts as a reminder of just how far we’ve come, but also how far we must still go to ensure equality and equity for all Americans,” said State Representative Frank A. Moran (D – Lawrence). “The Andover Baptist Church does amazing work to foster camaraderie within our community and I am proud to always join them for their annual Juneteenth event,” said Moran.
The event was planned with help from members of organizations including the Andover Baptist Church, Christ Church, Temple Emanuel, South Church, Andover DEI Commission, Merrimack Valley Black and Brown Voices and the town.
Old Town Hall survey
The town has launched a survey that asks residents how Old Town Hall should be used. The building is located in the center of town and is often used for events.
For more information visit andoverma.gov and look under news and announcements.
Town seeks MBTA zoning working group
The town of Andover is looking for members of the community to help the town gather input on a possible MBTA Community district.
The group will conduct outreach with the community in effort to plan out a zoning district that will comply with the states new requirements for a multifamily zoning district near MBTA stations.
To take part visit: andoverma.gov/1166 and fill out the form.
The group will meet one to two times per month until May 2024.
Former Andover teacher named new director of Berwick school
Mary Carabatsos worked in the Andover school system as a science teacher and department chair according to a press release from Berwick Academy.
Carabatsos currently serves as principal at the Masconomet Regional High School in Boxford. At Berwick Academy Carabatsos will direct grades 9-12.
The school is located in South Berwick Maine and serves students from Pre-Kindergarten through Grade 12.
Water flushing notice
The Andover Department of Public Works will be conducting water flushing starting March 27 and ending on July 14 or earlier.
The purpose of the flushing is to improve drinking water quality. It may cause a temporary discoloration in the water and a reduction in pressure.
To help reduce any issues the town asks residents to run a spigot outside until the water clears. It is also advised to check your water before washing any clothes.
Flushing will usually take place between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., but some areas may see flushing at night.
More information and a list of affected areas is available on the town’s website at andoverma.gov under civics.