The following roads will be paved before the start of the upcoming academic year, according to Department of Public Works Director Christopher Cronin:
- Shawsheen Road
- Red Spring Road
- Stevens Street
- Cuba Street
- Moraine Street
- Central Street
- York Street
- Argyle Street
- Brechin Terrace
- Hidden Road
- Dascomb Road
- Greenwood Road
Work will be completed on the following roads and sidewalks after school begins:
- Cuba Street sidewalk
- Red Spring Road sidewalk
- Phillips Street sidewalk
- Hidden Road sidewalk
- Rutgers Road
- Hampton Lane
- Sheffield Circle
- Rindge Road
- Redgate Drive
- Steeple Court
- Rocky Hill Road
- Any additional roads yet to be determined.
A Better Chance of Andover 55th Anniversary Gala
A Better Chance of Andover will be holding it’s 55th anniversary gala on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Stevens Estate at Osgood Hill, 723 Osgood Street, North Andover. The gala will include a 6:30 p.m. Cocktail Reception and a 7:30 p.m. Dinner and Entertainment.
A Better Chance of Andover works to reduce inequality by proving academic and leadership opportunities to young people of color.
Andover Youth Services memberships available for 2022-2023 School Year
Andover Youth Service memberships are now available for students Grades 6-8. Activities take place at the Cormier Youth Center, 30 Whittier, and will include arts and crafts, ping pong, court sports, homework help, field activities and more. The cost of the program is $250 or $225 if you sign up before Sept. 7.
To register visit: https://www.andoveryouthservices.com/membership.html
The Savings Bank recently presented a donation to the Andover Chamber of Commerce as a sponsor of Andover Day. Andover Day which will be held in downtown Andover on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Hike for Hope
The 23rd annual Hike for Hope 5K Walk/Run will be Sept. 25 at The Park, off Bartlet Street. The event will raise money for Lazarus House, a Lawrence non-profit group that offers food, shelter, clothing and community.
Donations can be made at the event in the form of non-perishable items or cash.
Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. and the walk/run kicks off at 1 p.m.
For information on how to register visit p2p.onecause.com/hike2022
Class of 1982 Reunion
Andover High School’s Class of 1982 will gather for a 40-year reunion Sept. 10 from 6 to 9 p.m. on the triple-decker Beauport Cruiselines ship in Gloucester.
The graduates have had a reunion every five years since leaving Andover High. Attendees must be a member of the AHS Class of ‘82 or a spouse, partner or date. The reunion has also been opened up to friends and family from other AHS class years.
Free onsite parking is available at 6 Rowe Square, Gloucester.
Tickets are only available at tinyurl.com/AHS-40th-Reunion.
Andover volunteer positions to fill
The town is looking for volunteers to serve on boards and committees.
The following groups have vacancies: Audit Committee, Andover Green Advisory Board, Design Review Board, Finance Committee, Revenue and Expenditure Task Force, Towle Fund and Zoning Board of Appeals.
Applications are on the town’s website.
Andover receives $250K grant award
The town has received a $250,000 grant from the Community Compact Cabinet Municipal Fiber program. The program helps municipalities with the construction or completion of their fiber networks, according to a press release from the office of State Sen. Barry Finegold, D-Andover.
“This is a needed improvement that will provide additional stability to the town’s network while establishing a safer and more efficient cyber infrastructure,” the senator said in a prepared statement. “As the Chair of the Joint Committee on Advanced Information Technology, the Internet, and Cybersecurity, I’m thankful to the Baker-Polito Administration for funding these competitive grants that are so beneficial to our municipalities.” In total, $13 million was awarded to 86 communities and school districts in the state.
Andover Day
Andover Day returns Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will include music, food and refreshments, along with over 200 community booths. Main Street will be closed the full day of the 24 for the event. While Andover Day is on Sept. 24, the festivities will begin on Sept. 21 with specials, deals and prizes from local businesses that will last through until Sept. 23. On Sept. 22 families can come to the park for a movie night and fireworks.
For more information visit andoverdays2022.com/
Greek Festival
Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Christian Church will host its two-day Greek Food Festival on Sept. 10, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sept. 11, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sts. Constantine and Helen Church is located at 71 Chandler Road, Andover.
The Church is need of volunteers for the event. To sign up visit andoverorthodox.org/events.
Feaster Five Road Race
The Feaster Five Thanksgiving Day Road Race is back for its 35th anniversary on Nov. 24. The race will include both 5k and 5-mile options starting in downtown Andover. Early registration for the event is open, starting at $35 during the month of July and comes with a long-sleeved race t-shirt. Proceeds from the race will go to the Merrimack Valley Striders’ High School Scholarship Fund, with additional proceeds supporting the Merrimack Valley YMCA, Bellesini Academy of Lawrence and Groundwork Lawrence.
For more details and registration visit feasterfive.com.