Wreaths Across America Day
The Department of Veterans Services will be holding National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, Dec. 17, at noon at the Spring Grove Cemetery, 5 Spring Grove Rd, Andover.
Wreaths Across America is a national non-profit founded by two Maine residents to honor fallen service members.
For more information or any questions, Mark Comeiro, the director of the Veteran’s Services can be reached at: mark.comeiro@andoverma.us
Town seal feedback
The Town Seal Review Committee is looking for input on what a new town seal should like.
Any new seal would be voted on at Town Meeting.
In September, the town held a forum about the history of the current seal; to view the forum visit Andover TV’s website.
To provide feedback visit the towns website.