Wreaths Across America Day

The Department of Veterans Services will be holding National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, Dec. 17, at noon at the Spring Grove Cemetery, 5 Spring Grove Rd, Andover.

Wreaths Across America is a national non-profit founded by two Maine residents to honor fallen service members.

For more information or any questions, Mark Comeiro, the director of the Veteran’s Services can be reached at: mark.comeiro@andoverma.us

Town seal feedback

The Town Seal Review Committee is looking for input on what a new town seal should like.

Any new seal would be voted on at Town Meeting.

In September, the town held a forum about the history of the current seal; to view the forum visit Andover TV’s website.

To provide feedback visit the towns website.

