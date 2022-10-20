Phillips Academy music concert calendar
The following concerts are all open to the public:
Oct. 26, Timken Room, Graves Hall, 1:45 p.m., student recital
Nov. 4, Cochran Chapel, 7:30 p.m., academy concert bands
Nov. 5, Timken Room, Graves Hall, 6:30 p.m., Chamber Music Society.
Nov. 6, Timken Room, Graves Hall, 3 p.m., Chamber Music Society, part two
Nov. 9, Cochran Chapel, 1:45 p.m., student recital
Dec. 4, Cochran Chapel, 3 p.m., academy orchestra
Dec. 11, Cochran Chapel, 4:30 p.m., ceremony of lessons and carols
Public art community workshopAndover is hosting a series of three community workshops focused on public art and placemaking in Andover. The workshops are as follows: Oct. 20 from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Youth Center; Nov. 19 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Robb Center; Nov. 30 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Youth Center.
Visit the town website for more information.
Capital improvement fundsThe town of Andover is looking for input on how to spend up to $80,000 in capital improvement funds.
Project proposals cannot exceed $10,000 and must be used for a one time expense.
Other requirements are that the funds must be used for municipal purposes and projects must be on town-owned land.
The deadline for submitting a project idea is Dec. 1.
The form can be found on the town website.
This year’s projects included benches on the Senior Center garden path and a community message board at the Ballardvale playground.
Kindness for Colleen blood driveThe Kindness for Colleen Blood Drive, held in memory of Colleen Ritzer will take place on Friday, Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Augustine Church, 43 Essex Street, Andover. Donated blood will go to patients at Boston Children’s Hospital.
To schedule a donation visit the Red Cross website. Contact Kristen Walsh at press@colleenritzer.org with questions.
Red Cross blood driveOn Oct. 24 there will be a Red Cross blood drive at the Free Christian Church, 31 Elm Street, Andover.
To sign up visit the Red Cross website.
Run for the Troops sign-up opensThe annual Run for the Troops 5k to support the nonprofit Homes for Our Troops is set for 9 a.m. on Nov. 14 at the park on Bartlett Street.
Registration is now underway. The cost is $35 per runner until Oct. 31, then the price is $40. Registration closes Nov. 10.
For more information and to sign up visit runforthetroops5k.com.
A Better Chance of Andover 55th anniversary galaA Better Chance of Andover will be holding it’s 55th anniversary gala on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Stevens Estate at Osgood Hill, 723 Osgood St., North Andover. The gala will include a 6:30 p.m. cocktail reception and a 7:30 p.m. dinner with entertainment.
A Better Chance of Andover works to reduce inequality by proving academic and leadership opportunities to young people of color.
Community flu clinicsThe Andover Health Division will be holding multiple flu clinics at the Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court, during the month of October. A clinic for anyone 5 and older will be on Oct. 20 from 4 to 7 p.m.
Visit the town website more information and to sign up.
For assistance scheduling and appointment call the Robb Center at 978-682-8320. Help will be available Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Feaster Five Road RaceThe Feaster Five Thanksgiving Day Road Race is back for its 35th anniversary on Nov. 24. The race will include both 5K and 5-mile options starting in downtown Andover. Early registration for the event is open and comes with a long-sleeved race T-shirt. Proceeds from the race will go to the Merrimack Valley Striders’ High School Scholarship Fund, with additional proceeds supporting the Merrimack Valley YMCA, Bellesini Academy of Lawrence and Groundwork Lawrence.
For more details and registration visit feasterfive.com.