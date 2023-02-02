Andover Center for History & Culture winter programs
The Andover Center for History and Culture will be holding six virtual programs during February and March, and two in-person tours.
Virtual programs will focus on Black history in February and Women’s history in March. Topics will include the Underground Railroad in Andover and Andover businesswoman Alice Hinton.
During the in-person event attendees will tour the 204-year-old Amos Blanchard House, home of the Andover Center for History and Culture.
More information on the virtual programs can be found on the center’s website.
To sign up for the in person tour visit andoverhistoryandculture.org/public-programs
Flag Essay Scholarship available
The Andover Republican Town Committee is looking for applications for their $1,000 Flag Essay scholarship. The scholarship is open to any graduating high school senior from Andover, public, private, or homeschooled attending a college or university in the fall of 2023.
Applicants must be accepted by a college by May 15.
The essay prompt is “What the American Flag Means to Me.”
More information can be found in flyers available in the guidance office of the Andover High School or by emailing Betsy Streeter at bes922@yahoo.com
Applications are due by May 15.
Website survey
The town is working to redesign its’ website and is looking for feedback. A survey is available on the town’s website looking for input on how residents use the site, and what they would like to see included in a new version.
Completing the survey will allow residents to attend a virtual event on Wednesday, Feb. 8, to preview the new design. More information will be emailed to survey participants.
Unclaimed property
The Town of Andover wishes to notify people and vendors of unclaimed property that will be deemed abandoned, if not claimed by March 31.
In order to claim the funds people will need to provide a written request, proof of ownership, full name and a mailing address. Request should be sent to UnclaimedFunds@andoverma.us or mailed to Town Hall, Attn: Treasurer, 36 Bartlet St. Andover.
For the list of unclaimed property visit the towns website and look under news alerts.
Chinese New Year Celebration
The Chinese Association of the Andovers will be holding a Chinese New Year show this February. The event will be held on Feb. 4, at 7 p.m. in the Doherty Middle School’s auditorium, 50 Bartlet St.
For more information visit caandover.org
State Funding for Fire Safety
The Andover Fire Dept. is receiving almost $8,000 state funding for fire education.
In a press release, Chief Michael Mansfield announced the department has been awarded $7,958 in funding by the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services for its’ S.A.F.E and Senior S.A.F.E programs.
The programs teach students and seniors about fire safety and prevention, with each program tailored to the needs of the age group it serves.
The S.A.F.E programs were introduced into schools 27 years ago. Since then the rate of annual child fire deaths has decreased by 78%, according to the Department of Fire Services.
Choral Society Concert slated for Feb. 5
Andover Choral Society will be performing Ein Deutsches Requiem by Johannes Brahms on Sunday, Feb. 5, at 3 p.m., at the West Middle School, 70 Shawsheen Rd.
This will be the first concert conducted by the Andover Choral Society’s new director Matthew Buono.
Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door, and $10 for students. They are also available at a 10 person group rate of $20 each.
For more information and to purchase tickets visit andoverchoralsociety.org
Spring 2023 superintendent office hours
Andover Public School’s Superintendent Magda Parvey will be holding office hours for the second half of the 2022-20223 school, on three separate occasions this spring.
Office hours are open to educators, students, families and the Andover community, and people are invited to join at any point during the meetings. The talks will take place in an informal group setting or virtually.
Office hours will take place in person on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, March 25 at 9 a.m. and virtually on Friday, May 12 at 9:30 a.m.
A Zoom links for the virtual session will be sent out closer to its’ date.
Town seal feedback
The Town Seal Review Committee is looking for input on what a new town seal should like.
Any new seal would be voted on at Town Meeting.
In September, the town held a forum about the history of the current seal; to view the forum visit Andover TV’s website.
To provide feedback visit the towns website.