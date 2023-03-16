Candidate forum
The Service Club of Andover will hold a local candidate forum on Tuesday, March 21, at 6:30 p.m., at the Andover Safety Center, 32 North Main Street.
The forum is open to the public will be held in advance of the March 28 elections.
This year both the races for Select Board and Town Moderator are contested, as well as the races for seats on the Trustees of the Punchard Free School.
The event will be broadcast live by Andover TV, on the public access channel Comcast 8 and Verizon 47.
Retirement Board
The town is look for new Retirement Board members.
The board, which administers the town’s retirement system, meets monthly, normally on the last Thursday of the month at 8 a.m.
The town is encouraging residents with accounting, investment, financial, or actuarial experience to apply.
Applications are available at: andoverma.gov/621/Volunteer and can submitted until Friday, March 31 at 4:30 p.m.
Questions should be directed to the Town Manager’s office at manager@andoverma.gov or 978-623-8210.
2023 Virginia Cole Award
The town is looking for nominations for the Virginia Cole Community Service Award which recognizes an individual for outstanding, long-term contributions to Andover.
The contribution can be in an elected, appointed or volunteer role.
To nominate someone email manager@andoverma.gov or visit andoverma.gov/FormCenter and find the form for the Virginia Cole Award there.
Nominations will be accepted from any Andover resident until March 31.
Bus Stop
The transportation service C&J Bus Lines now has a bus stop in Andover on its New York City route.
The new location will be at Andover Park and Ride on Dascomb, 145 Dascomb Rd. according to a press release sent out by the company.
The stop was previously at Holiday Inn in Tewksbury, but was moved due to construction there.
The New York City route runs from Portsmouth and Seabrook, NH to New York City Port Authority Bus Terminal in midtown Manhattan.
Scholarships and Grants
The Trustees of the Punchard Free School will be awarding 14, $1,000 scholarships to support Andover High School seniors in their post high school education.
The deadline to apply is April 2, but the Trustees ask that students apply one month beforehand to allow time for the their transcript to be submitted.
Some scholarships are general and some are for students pursuing certain fields. There is no limit on the number of scholarships a student can apply for.
Students can apply by visiting: www.andover.dollarsforscholars.org.
Andover Center for History & Culture winter programs
The Andover Center for History and Culture will be holding six virtual programs during February and March, and two in-person tours.
Virtual programs will focus on Black history in February and Women’s history in March. Topics will include the Underground Railroad in Andover and Andover businesswoman Alice Hinton.
During the in-person event attendees will tour the 204-year-old Amos Blanchard House, home of the Andover Center for History and Culture.
More information on the virtual programs can be found on the center’s website.
To sign up for the in person tour visit andoverhistoryandculture.org/public-programs
Flag Essay Scholarship available
The Andover Republican Town Committee is looking for applications for their $1,000 Flag Essay scholarship. The scholarship is open to any graduating high school senior from Andover, public, private, or homeschooled attending a college or university in the fall of 2023.
Applicants must be accepted by a college by May 15.
The essay prompt is “What the American Flag Means to Me.”
More information can be found in flyers available in the guidance office of the Andover High School or by emailing Betsy Streeter at bes922@yahoo.com
Applications are due by May 15.
Unclaimed property
The Town of Andover wishes to notify people and vendors of unclaimed property that will be deemed abandoned, if not claimed by March 31.
In order to claim the funds people will need to provide a written request, proof of ownership, full name and a mailing address. Request should be sent to unclaimedFunds@andoverma.us or mailed to Town Hall, Attn: Treasurer, 36 Bartlet St. Andover.
For the list of unclaimed property visit the towns website and look under news alerts.
State Funding for Fire Safety
The Andover Fire Dept. is receiving almost $8,000 state funding for fire education.
In a press release, Chief Michael Mansfield announced the department has been awarded $7,958 in funding by the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services for its’ S.A.F.E and Senior S.A.F.E programs. The programs teach students and seniors about fire safety and prevention, with each program tailored to the needs of the age group it serves.
The S.A.F.E programs were introduced into schools 27 years ago. Since then the rate of annual child fire deaths has decreased by 78%, according to the Department of Fire Services.
Spring 2023 superintendent office hours
Andover Public Schools Superintendent Magda Parvey will be holding office hours for the second half of the 2022-20223 school, on three separate occasions this spring.
Office hours are open to educators, students, families and the Andover community, and people are invited to join at any point during the meetings. The talks will take place in an informal group setting or virtually.
Office hours will take place in person on Saturday, March 25 at 9 a.m. and virtually on Friday, May 12 at 9:30 a.m.
A Zoom links for the virtual session will be sent out closer to its’ date.
Town seal feedback
The Town Seal Review Committee is looking for input on what a new town seal should like.
Any new seal would be voted on at Town Meeting.
In September, the town held a forum about the history of the current seal; to view the forum visit Andover TV’s website.
To provide feedback visit the towns website.