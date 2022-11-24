DESE to conduct triannual review of APS
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will be conducting a assessment of Andover Public Schools during the week of Dec. 5, known as a Tiered Focused Monitoring Review. Reviews are conducted every three years by the Office of Public School Monitoring and look at compliance with special education and civil rights regulations, according to the towns website.
As part of the review parents of children with disabilities will be receiving an online survey.
Parents or other individuals may request and interview by calling Joan Brinckerhoff, Public School Monitor Chairperson at 781-338-3715. The department will make arrangements for any accommodations, such as translation.
The onsite review may include interviews with staff and reviews of student records, in addition to onsite observations. The review will also include an interview with members of the district’s Special Education Parent Advisory Council.
Within around 60 business days of the review, Andover Public Schools will be provided with the report. Members of the public will be able to view the report on DESE”s website.
Local dance students performing across region
Six dance students from The Andover School of Ballet will be performing in local productions of “The Nutcracker” and another holiday production, “Not so Nutcracker.”
The Dance Prism production of “The Nutcracker,” will take place on Sunday, Dec. 18, Collins Center for the Arts, Andover High School. For more information about touring performances that will take place from Nov. 27 through Dec. 18 and to buy tickets: www.DancePrism.com
- Olivia Knight,12, touring cast as a Party Child, a Reindeer, an Angel, a Bonbon, and is a Soldier understudy.
- Elaina Scott, 10, local cast as a Caroler
- Julianne Yates, 10, local cast as a Caroler
- Scarlett Price, 8, local cast as a Caroler
Melrose Youth Ballet production of “The Nutcracker,” will take place at Memorial Hall, Melrose, Dec. 2, 3, and 4. For more info and to buy tickets visit the Melrose Youth Ballet website.
- Natalie DeFrancesco, 10, as a Soldier
Center for the Performing Arts, North Andover production of “Not so Nutcracker,” will take place at the Seifert Performing Arts Center, in Salem, NH, on Dec. 11.
- Penelope Kaminsky, 8, in the ensemble
Andover Center for History and Culture upcoming event
Upstairs Downstairs Tour, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 and Thursday, Dec. 8.
To sign up visit ACHC’s website and look under public programs .
Town seal feedback
The Town Seal Review Committee is looking for input on what a new town seal should like.
Any new seal would be voted on at Town Meeting.
In September the town held a forum about the history of the current seal; to view the forum visit Andover TV’s website.
To provide feedback visit the towns website.
Phillips Academy music concert calendar
The following concerts are all open to the public:
- Dec. 4, Cochran Chapel, 3 p.m., academy orchestra
- Dec. 11, Cochran Chapel, 4:30 p.m., ceremony of lessons and carols
Public art community workshop
Andover is hosting a series of three community workshops focused on public art and placemaking in Andover. The workshops are as follows: Nov. 19, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Robb Center; Nov. 30 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Youth Center.
Visit the town website for more information.
Capital improvement funds input sought
The town of Andover is looking for input on how to spend up to $80,000 in capital improvement funds.
Project proposals cannot exceed $10,000 and must be used for a one time expense.
Other requirements are that the funds must be used for municipal purposes and projects must be on town-owned land.
The deadline for submitting a project idea is Dec. 1.
The form can be found on the town website.
This year’s projects included benches on the Senior Center garden path and a community message board at the Ballardvale playground.