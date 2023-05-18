Organ Recital
Christ Church will host an organ recital by Jeremy Bruns on May 21, 4:30 p.m. 33 Central Street.
The recital will feature J. S. Bach’s Prelude and Fugue in A minor and Trio Sonata No. 6 in G Major and movements from Olivier Messiaen’s Ascension Suite.
Bruns has been featured on the radio show Pipedreams, BBC Radio and the Pro Organo label. He was worked as church musician in Boston, Pittsburgh and other locations.
Masks are recommended but not required.
Rotary Club honors community members
The Rotary Club of Andover will hold the Citizens Who Care and Educator of the Year gala on Thursday, May 18, 6 p.m. at the Andover Country Club, 60 Canterbury St.
To purchase tickets visit tinyurl.com/CWCTickets
This years Citizens Who Care honorees include Ronnie Abraham, Lawrence Ardito, Alex Bromberg, Paula Colby-Clements, Toni Hadad, Francis J. Kenneally III, Robert MacDougall, Shari McLeod, Emily Strong, Sue and Mike Wartman.
For more information visit rotaryandover.org
Old Town Hall survey
The town has launched a survey that asks residents how Old Town Hall should be used. The building is located in the center of town and is often used for events.
For more information visit andoverma.gov and look under news and announcements.
Memorial Day Parade Monday
The Memorial Day Parade will be held on Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m. The parade will start at the intersection of Elm and Florence street, then travel through Main Street, Punchard Avenue, Bartlet Street and end at The Park.
Anyone wishing to participate should contact the Veterans’ Services Offices at (978) 623-838.
No political activity will be allowed in the parade.
After the parade there will be a brief ceremony in The Park next to Bartlet Street.
Town seeks MBTA zoning working group
The town of Andover is looking for members of the community to help the town gather input on a possible MBTA Community district.
The group will conduct outreach with the community in effort to plan out a zoning district that will comply with the states new requirements for a multifamily zoning district near MBTA stations.
To take part visit: andoverma.gov/1166 and fill out the form.
The group will meet one to two times per month until May 2024.
Author visit
Matt Robinson a journalist and first time author will be at the Andover Bookstore, 74 Main St on May 21, at 2 p.m. to discuss his book “Lions, Tigers, and…Bulldogs? An unofficial guide to the legends and lore of the Ivy League.”
The Needham-based author will discuss his ties to the Merrimack valley, his writing career and the book which focuses on the history and traditions of the Ivy League colleges.
More information on the book can be found here: lionstigersbulldogs.com
Phillips Academy senior recitalists
- Saturday, May 20, 7 p.m., Audrey Sun, violin
- Wednesday, May 24, 6:30 p.m., John Latham, guitar
- Friday, May 26, 7 p.m., Ellie Cho, violin and Rachel Bong, piano/double bass
- Saturday, May 27, 7 p.m., Shawn Guo, percussion
Performances will be in the Timken Room in Graves Hall, Phillips Academy, 7 Chapel Ave, Andover and will be free and open to the public
Former Andover teacher named new director of Berwick school
Mary Carabatsos worked in the Andover school system as a science teacher and department chair according to a press release from Berwick Academy.
Carabatsos currently serves as principal at the Masconomet Regional High School in Boxford. At Berwick Academy Carabatsos will direct grades 9-12.
The school is located in South Berwick Maine and serves students from Pre-Kindergarten through Grade 12.
Water flushing notice
The Andover Department of Public Works will be conducting water flushing starting March 27 and ending on July 14 or earlier.
The purpose of the flushing is to improve drinking water quality. It may cause a temporary discoloration in the water and a reduction in pressure.
To help reduce any issues the town asks residents to run a spigot outside until the water clears. It is also advised to check your water before washing any clothes.
Flushing will usually take place between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., but some areas may see flushing at night.
More information and a list of affected areas is available on the town’s website at andoverma.gov under civics.