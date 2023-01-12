Trash and Recycling App
The Town of Andover is reminding residents about their trash and recycling app.
The app was launched in 2022 to keep residents up to date with the towns waste and recycling programs, and make the waste disposal process easier.
It is available in English, Spanish, French and Simplified Chinese. It includes trash collection schedules, and information on whether certain items and materials should be thrown in the trash or recycled.
The app is available for Apple and Android and can be download on their respective app stores.
For more information visit the town’s website and look under civic alerts.
Concert Feb. 5
Andover Choral Society will be performing Ein Deutsches Requiem by Johannes Brahms on Sunday, Feb. 5, at 3 p.m., at the West Middle School, 70 Shawsheen Rd.
This will be the first concert conducted by the Andover Choral Society’s new director Matthew Buono.
Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door, and $10 for students. They are also available at a 10 person group rate of $20 each.
For more information and to purchase tickets visit andoverchoralsociety.org
Andover assistant principal retires
Andover High School Assistant Principal, John Norton has retired after working in the district for the past 15 years.
Norton started working at Andover Public Schools in 2007 as a Special Education Program Head, said APS Superintendent Magda Parvey at a School Committee meeting in December.
The position is currently fully staffed with three assistant principals at the high school said a spokesperson for the school.
Spring 2023 superintendent office hours
Andover Public School’s Superintendent Magda Parvey will be holding office hours for the second half of the 2022-20223 school, on three separate occasions this spring.
Office hours are open to educators, students, families and the Andover community, and people are invited to join at any point during the meetings. The talks will take place in an informal group setting or virtually.
Office hours will take place in person on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, March 25 at 9 a.m. and virtually on Friday, May 12 at 9:30 a.m.
A Zoom links for the virtual session will be sent out closer to its’ date.
Participatory Capital Budgeting
The deadline to submit a project for the Participatory Capital Budgeting program has been extended to Jan. 15, 2023.
The project allows residents to submit project ideas that, if chosen, will be paid for with capital improvement funds.
The projects must meet a few criteria.
While $80,000 is available, project proposals cannot exceed $10,000. The project must be a one a time expense, be used for a municipal purpose and be built on town owned land.
For more information and to submit an idea visit andoverma.gov/engageCIP
Town seal feedback
The Town Seal Review Committee is looking for input on what a new town seal should like.
Any new seal would be voted on at Town Meeting.
In September, the town held a forum about the history of the current seal; to view the forum visit Andover TV’s website.
To provide feedback visit the towns website.