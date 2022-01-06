Memorial Hall Library virtual events
The Secrets to Getting It All Done Done at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13 join Personal Development Coach Jennessa Durrani for a virtual 90-minute workshop about time management.
Mass Audubon Throughout Essex County at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18 join Amy Weidensaul to learn about Mass Audubon’s hidden gems throughout the county. There are 16 Mass Audubon sanctuaries in Essex County and exciting new partnerships on the horizon that she will talk about.
The Art of Crossword Construction with Ruth B. Margolin at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25 join the renowned puzzle creator who began her career in 2014 and has since published puzzles in The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.
Zen Doodling Your Zen at noon on Wednesday, Jan. 26 join Personal Development Coach Jennessa Durrani to learn about how to use doodling to relax yourself.
To sign up and for more information and events visit mhl.libnet.info/events.
Open air burn permits available
Andover’s air burning season is from Jan. 15 to April 30 annually. Residents must purchase a burning permit to be able to burn and you must adhere to several restrictions. A burning permit can be obtained online or by visiting the Headquarters Fire Station located at 32 North Main Street between the hours of 9 a.m.to 3 p.m. daily.
For more information visit andoverma.gov.
Help to stop smoking
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is working on a state-wide campaign to help people stop smoking through the Quitline program, which provides free resources to kick nicotine addiction.
Residents who enroll in the Quitline program have access to specially trained coaches who work with them to develop individualized plans and provide ongoing support. The program is free and has helped many residents quit for good. Residents can also enroll and receive coaching services online via e-chat. Medically eligible residents (18+) may get eight weeks of free quit medicines (patches, gums, lozenges) after talking with a quit coach.
To sign up call the Massachusetts Quitline (1-800-QUIT-NOW) or visit mass.gov/quitting.
