Town seeks MBTA zoning working group
The town of Andover is looking for members of the community to help the town gather input on a possible MBTA Community district.
The group will conduct outreach with the community in effort to plan out a zoning district that will comply with the states new requirements for a multifamily zoning district near MBTA stations.
To take part visit: andoverma.gov/1166 and fill out the form.
The group will meet one to two times per month until May 2024.
Author visit
Matt Robinson a journalist and first time author will be at the Andover Bookstore, 74 Main St on May 21, at 2 p.m. to discuss his book “Lions, Tigers, and…Bulldogs? An unofficial guide to the legends and lore of the Ivy League.”
The Needham-based author will discuss his ties to the Merrimack valley, his writing career and the book which focuses on the history and traditions of the Ivy League colleges.
More information on the book can be found here: lionstigersbulldogs.com
Memorial Concert
A tribute concert which will commemorate the tenth anniversary of the death of conductor and educator William Thomas will be held on Saturday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m. at the Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway.
Thomas spent 33 years at Phillips Academy and was the first director of the Cambridge Community Chorus.
The concert will premier Leonardo Ciampa’s “Requiem for William,” which will include vocal soloists Letitia Stevens, Michelle Deluise and Eliomar Nascimento, and organist Andrew Scanlon.
Proceeds from the concert will go towards Project STEP, a non-profit music organization where William Thomas served as Artistic Director.
To purchase tickets visit: projectstep.org and look under events.
Town seal design survey
The Town Seal Review Committee is looking for feedback on three concepts for a new town seal. The survey is available at the town’s website andoverma.gov under news and announcements.
The committee was established in order to review the current seal, gather public input and make a recommendation.
Changes to the seal would be voted on at a Town Meeting in 2024.
Besides the survey input can also be sent to the committee at townseal@andoverma.us
MVPC monthly meeting
The Merrimack Valley Planning Commission will hold its monthly meeting virtually on Thursday, April 20 at 11 a.m.
The agenda is available at www.mvpc.org
For additional information including how to join contact jfurey@mvpc.org
Phillips Academy senior recitalists
- Saturday, April 22, 7 p.m., Sol Kim, trumpet
- Sunday, April 23, 2 p.m., Lauren Mahoney, voice
- Sunday, April 23, 4 p.m., Reena Kijowski, cello
- Saturday, April 29, 7 p.m., Evan Huang, Piano
- Friday, May 5, 7 p.m., Alex Zhu, Violin
- Saturday, May 6, 7 p.m., Caroline McGirt, voice
- Sunday, May 7, 2 p.m., Amithi Tadigadapa, cello
- Sunday, May 7, 4 p.m., Leverett Wilson, voice
- Wednesday, May 10, 6:30 p.m., Jasmine Ma, flute
- Saturday, May 20, 7 p.m., Audrey Sun, violin
- Wednesday, May 24, 6:30 p.m., John Latham, guitar
- Friday, May 26, 7 p.m., Ellie Cho, violin and Rachel Bong, piano/double bass
- Saturday, May 27, 7 p.m., Shawn Guo, percussion
Performances will be in the Timken Room in Graves Hall, Phillips Academy, 7 Chapel Ave, Andover and will be free and open to the public
Former Andover teacher named new director of Berwick Academy Upper School
Mary Carabatsos worked in the Andover school system as a science teacher and department chair according to a press release from Berwick Academy.
Carabatsos currently serves as principal at the Masconomet Regional High School in Boxford. At Berwick Academy Carabatsos will direct grades 9-12.
The school is located in South Berwick Maine and serves students from Pre-Kindergarten through Grade 12.
Water flushing notice
The Andover Department of Public Works will be conducting water flushing starting March 27 and ending on July 14 or earlier.
The purpose of the flushing is to improve drinking water quality. It may cause a temporary discoloration in the water and a reduction in pressure.
To help reduce any issues the town asks residents to run a spigot outside until the water clears. It is also advised to check your water before washing any clothes.
Flushing will usually take place between 8 a.m. and 4: 30 p.m., but some areas may see flushing at night.
More information and a list of affected areas is available on the town’s website at andoverma.gov under civics.
Flag Essay scholarship available
The Andover Republican Town Committee is looking for applications for their $1,000 Flag Essay scholarship. The scholarship is open to any graduating high school senior from Andover, public, private, or homeschooled attending a college or university in the fall of 2023.
Applicants must be accepted by a college by May 15.
The essay prompt is “What the American Flag Means to Me.”
More information can be found in flyers available in the guidance office of the Andover High School or by emailing Betsy Streeter at bes922@yahoo.com
Applications are due by May 15.
Parking lot closure
The parking lot at the corner of Bartlet and Park Street, lot #2, will be closed through the month of April. The lot will be closed for construction that is part of the Downtown Parking Improvement Project.
New handicapped parking spaces and a 15 minute loading zone will be put in place along Bartlet street.
Parking will still be available in the lot directly behind Old Town Hall, the lot at 89 Main Street and on the street in the downtown area.
Spring 2023 superintendent office hours
Andover Public Schools Superintendent Magda Parvey will be holding office hours for the second half of the 2022-20223 school.
Office hours are open to educators, students, families and the Andover community, and people are invited to join at any point during the meetings. The talks will take place in an informal group setting or virtually.
Office hours will take place virtually on Friday, May 12 at 9:30 a.m.
A Zoom links for the virtual session will be sent out closer to its’ date.