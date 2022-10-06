A Better Chance of Andover 55th Anniversary Gala
A Better Chance of Andover will be holding it’s 55th anniversary gala on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Stevens Estate at Osgood Hill, 723 Osgood St., North Andover. The gala will include a 6:30 p.m. cocktail reception and a 7:30 p.m. dinner with entertainment.
A Better Chance of Andover works to reduce inequality by proving academic and leadership opportunities to young people of color.
Community flu clinics
The Andover Health Division will be holding multiple flu clinics at the Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court, during the month of October. Two high-dose flu clinics for people 65 and older will take place on Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. until noon and then on Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. until noon. Andover is also offering a flu clinic for anyone 5 or older on Oct. 20 from 4 to 7 p.m.
For more information and to sign up visit: https://andoverma.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=672
For assistance scheduling and appointment call the Robb Center at 978-682-8320, help will be available Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lifting Spirits annual fundraiser
Local nonprofit organization Lifting Spirits will be holding its annual fundraiser on Oct. 15 from 5-9 p.m. Lifting Spirits provides equine therapy to organizations around New England. The fundraiser will help support animal-assisted therapy, educational programs and miniature horse rescue.
The fundraiser will include barbecue, live music, horseshoe games and more.
The event will take place at the Lifting Spirits farm, 23 Pleasant St., Andover. You must be 18 or older to attend and it is an upscale jeans and boots event.
To purchase a ticket visit:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/minis-and-martinis-2nd-annual-fundraiser-event-tickets-372288574147
ATS Services memberships now available
Andover Youth Service memberships are now available for students Grades 6-8. Activities take place at the Cormier Youth Center, 30 Whittier Ct., and will include arts and crafts, ping pong, court sports, homework help, field activities and more. The cost of the program is $250 or $225 if you sign up before Sept. 7.
To register visit: https://www.andoveryouthservices.com/membership.html
Feaster Five Road Race
The Feaster Five Thanksgiving Day Road Race is back for its 35th anniversary on Nov. 24. The race will include both 5k and 5-mile options starting in downtown Andover. Early registration for the event is open, starting at $35 during the month of July and comes with a long-sleeved race T-shirt. Proceeds from the race will go to the Merrimack Valley Striders’ High School Scholarship Fund, with additional proceeds supporting the Merrimack Valley YMCA, Bellesini Academy of Lawrence and Groundwork Lawrence.
For more details and registration visit feasterfive.com.