Thursday night the Select Board intends to start one of the largest water projects in years.
It is set to approve the replacement and expansion of the Argilla Road water main, which will begin this summer. The town will use a mix of local and federal funds to replace the 8-inch water pipeline with a 20-inch water main that will both solve current water issues and provide room for growth in the future.
“It will support future growth and periods of high usage and demand,” Town Manager Andrew Flanagan said. “And like any water main project we are doing, it will mitigate discolored water transmission in the vicinity.”
The town’s engineers identified this pipeline as the highest priority because replacing it will fix one of the town’s most problematic areas, said Flanagan. This pipeline is also important for ensuring water flows from the Water Treatment plant to the Bancroft water tank, which will then bring more water to the Dascomb Road and Lowell Junction areas, which are likely to see future development, he said.
Originally, town officials planned to use $4.6 million in federal funding for the project through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). However, the town decided to split the costs between the ARPA funding and the town’s water services’ funds.
Now, $2.8 million of ARPA funding will go to the project and the rest — $1.8 million — will come from the Water Enterprise Fund. Both Andover and North Reading water users pay into the fund, which pays for work to the town’s water system.
Because the 8-inch water main would have been replaced through the fund, town officials decided to offset that particular cost with money from all users, instead of the ARPA funds, which can be used for any Andover projects.
This is only part of the beginning of the town’s plan to expand its water utility, Flanagan said.
“The project alone will not move all the water that needs to be moved now and into the future from the treatment plant to the Bancroft tank, but it is a major part of a phased effort of increasing capacity throughout the system,” he said.
The town has been approved for $9.5 million through the state’s special financing program geared toward infrastructure improvements, which will help with the complete implementation, Flanagan said. There’s also the possibility of grants in the future, he added.
The Argilla Road water main is one of many projects the town plans to pay for through its $10.8 million in ARPA funds that are supposed to be used for pandemic assistance and economic development. The $1.8 million in funds that were originally budgeted for this project are going to other improvement projects across the town.
