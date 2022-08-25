SATURDAY, AUGUST 27
ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October 15
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street
MONDAY, AUGUST 29
ANDOVER: Senior Programs
Mondays
Quilting Group, 9 a.m.; Sunrise Singers, 9 a.m.; Rhythm Aires, 10:15 a.m.; Monday Matinees, 1 p.m.; Short Stories, 1 p.m.; Ping-Pong, 2 p.m.
Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
TUESDAY, AUGUST 30
ANDOVER: Senior Programs
Tuesdays
Billiards, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Comfort Critters, 9 a.m. (group is full); Mah Jong, 1-3 p.m.; Social Bridge, 1-3:30 p.m.
Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)
Tuesdays
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Register for link: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3
ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October 15
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6
ANDOVER: Nonfiction Book Group
Meets on the 1st Monday of the month
This month’s selection is “A Moveable Feast” by Earnest Hemingway.
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8
ANDOVER: Discover Your Past Genealogy Club
Meets on the 2nd Thursday of the month
9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info/register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Active Living & Health Fair
Over 30 vendors and govt agencies offering info, screenings and giveaways
10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Andover Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Writers Group
2nd Thursday of the month
In this writing workshop, participants take turns submitting original pieces of any genre. The group reads several submissions during a month, sharing genuine feedback, constructive criticism and encouragement at the next meeting.
7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10
ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October 15
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street
ANDOVER: Greek Food Festival
Live bands, gyros, lamb, souvlaki, baklava, and more!
11 a.m. – 11 p.m., Sts. Constantine and Helen, 71 Chandler Road
Info: 978-470-0919 / www. andoverorthodox.org
ANDOVER: Andover High School 40th Reunion
Open to all members of the AHS Class of ‘82 or a spouse, partner, or date. Free on-site parking.
6-9 p.m., Beauport Cruiselines ship, Gloucester Harbor, 6 Rowe Square
Tickets: tinyurl.com/AHS-40th-Reunion
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11
ANDOVER: Greek Food Festival
Live bands, gyros, lamb, souvlaki, baklava, and more!
11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sts. Constantine and Helen, 71 Chandler Road
Info: 978-470-0919 / www. andoverorthodox.org
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13
ANDOVER: Dementia Dialogues (Virtual)
A monthly discussion group to discuss Dementia, including caregivers/care partners and people living with Dementia.
9:30-10:30 a.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: The College Application with Jennifer Hagopian
Learn about the application from start to finish with tips along the way.
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14
ANDOVER: Critique Group (Virtual)
A group for adults who write or illustrate children’s books. The group meets monthly to provide constructive advice and feedback on each other’s works in progress.
7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Talking About Death Won’t Kill You
A nurse and a subject matter expert will explore the end-of-life choices, and ramifications, available to individuals.
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17
ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October 15
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 19
ANDOVER: Author Event
Join Investigative Journalist Joshua Prager for a talk on his deeply researched book, “The Family Roe: An American Story”.
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24
ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October 15
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street
ANDOVER: Andover Days
Family-friendly day celebrates all things Andover and features free entertainment, outdoor fun, local clubs and businesses and great food.
2-8 p.m., 36 Bartlett Street
Info: www.facebook.com/events/downtown-andover/andover-days-2022/ 5768987619819421
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25
ANDOVER: Hike for Hope 5k Walk/Run
1 p.m., The Park in Andover
Must register: https://p2p.onecause.com/hike2022
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27
ANDOVER: Art on Tuesdays
7-8 p.m., Art lecturer Jane Oneail will discuss the works of Sandro Botticelli
Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Great Books Discussion Group
Meets on the 4th Tuesday from September to June
7:30-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28
ANDOVER: Fall Book Sale Preview Night
Shop for bargains and support the Friends of Memorial Hall Library
5:30-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Fall Book Sale
Shop for bargains and support the Friends of Memorial Hall Library
1-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
ANDOVER: Fall Book Sale Preview Night
Shop for bargains and support the Friends of Memorial Hall Library
9 a.m. -4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1
ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October 15
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2
ANDOVER: 30th Annual Trot for Special Tots
5K Road Race and 1-Mile Fun Walk
10 a.m., 32 Osgood Street
More info: 978-376-5187
MONDAY, OCTOBER 3
ANDOVER: Nonfiction Book Group
Meets on the 1st Monday of the month
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13
ANDOVER: Discover Your Past Genealogy Club
Meets on the 2nd Thursday of the month
9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info/register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic
Thursdays
10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Writers Group
2nd Thursday of the month
In this writing workshop, participants take turns submitting original pieces of any genre. The group reads several submissions during a month, sharing genuine feedback, constructive criticism and encouragement at the next meeting.
7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15
ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October 15
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street
ANDOVER: Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: Kristine or Kelly: 978-623-8320
ANDOVER: 2nd Annual Minis & Martinis
Enjoy signature “mini-martinis,” live music by Rule of 3, amazing BBQ from Firefly’s along with a bonfire, and horseshoe games
5-9 p.m., Lifting Spirits Miniature Therapy Horses Inc., 23 Pleasant Street
Cost $125
Proceeds to benefit Lifting Spirits Miniature Therapy Horses
Info and tickets: www.eventbrite.com