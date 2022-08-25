SATURDAY, AUGUST 27

ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October 15

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street

MONDAY, AUGUST 29

ANDOVER: Senior Programs

Mondays

Quilting Group, 9 a.m.; Sunrise Singers, 9 a.m.; Rhythm Aires, 10:15 a.m.; Monday Matinees, 1 p.m.; Short Stories, 1 p.m.; Ping-Pong, 2 p.m.

Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

TUESDAY, AUGUST 30

ANDOVER: Senior Programs

Tuesdays

Billiards, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Comfort Critters, 9 a.m. (group is full); Mah Jong, 1-3 p.m.; Social Bridge, 1-3:30 p.m.

Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)

Tuesdays

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Register for link: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October 15

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

ANDOVER: Nonfiction Book Group

Meets on the 1st Monday of the month

This month’s selection is “A Moveable Feast” by Earnest Hemingway.

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

ANDOVER: Discover Your Past Genealogy Club

Meets on the 2nd Thursday of the month

9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info/register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Active Living & Health Fair

Over 30 vendors and govt agencies offering info, screenings and giveaways

10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Andover Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Writers Group

2nd Thursday of the month

In this writing workshop, participants take turns submitting original pieces of any genre. The group reads several submissions during a month, sharing genuine feedback, constructive criticism and encouragement at the next meeting.

7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October 15

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street

ANDOVER: Greek Food Festival

Live bands, gyros, lamb, souvlaki, baklava, and more!

11 a.m. – 11 p.m., Sts. Constantine and Helen, 71 Chandler Road

Info: 978-470-0919 / www. andoverorthodox.org

ANDOVER: Andover High School 40th Reunion

Open to all members of the AHS Class of ‘82 or a spouse, partner, or date. Free on-site parking.

6-9 p.m., Beauport Cruiselines ship, Gloucester Harbor, 6 Rowe Square

Tickets: tinyurl.com/AHS-40th-Reunion

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

ANDOVER: Greek Food Festival

Live bands, gyros, lamb, souvlaki, baklava, and more!

11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sts. Constantine and Helen, 71 Chandler Road

Info: 978-470-0919 / www. andoverorthodox.org

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

ANDOVER: Dementia Dialogues (Virtual)

A monthly discussion group to discuss Dementia, including caregivers/care partners and people living with Dementia.

9:30-10:30 a.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: The College Application with Jennifer Hagopian

Learn about the application from start to finish with tips along the way.

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

ANDOVER: Critique Group (Virtual)

A group for adults who write or illustrate children’s books. The group meets monthly to provide constructive advice and feedback on each other’s works in progress.

7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Talking About Death Won’t Kill You

A nurse and a subject matter expert will explore the end-of-life choices, and ramifications, available to individuals.

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October 15

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

ANDOVER: Author Event

Join Investigative Journalist Joshua Prager for a talk on his deeply researched book, “The Family Roe: An American Story”.

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October 15

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street

ANDOVER: Andover Days

Family-friendly day celebrates all things Andover and features free entertainment, outdoor fun, local clubs and businesses and great food.

2-8 p.m., 36 Bartlett Street

Info: www.facebook.com/events/downtown-andover/andover-days-2022/ 5768987619819421

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

ANDOVER: Hike for Hope 5k Walk/Run

1 p.m., The Park in Andover

Must register: https://p2p.onecause.com/hike2022

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

ANDOVER: Art on Tuesdays

7-8 p.m., Art lecturer Jane Oneail will discuss the works of Sandro Botticelli

Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Great Books Discussion Group

Meets on the 4th Tuesday from September to June

7:30-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

ANDOVER: Fall Book Sale Preview Night

Shop for bargains and support the Friends of Memorial Hall Library

5:30-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Fall Book Sale

Shop for bargains and support the Friends of Memorial Hall Library

1-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

ANDOVER: Fall Book Sale Preview Night

Shop for bargains and support the Friends of Memorial Hall Library

9 a.m. -4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1

ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October 15

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2

ANDOVER: 30th Annual Trot for Special Tots

5K Road Race and 1-Mile Fun Walk

10 a.m., 32 Osgood Street

More info: 978-376-5187

MONDAY, OCTOBER 3

ANDOVER: Nonfiction Book Group

Meets on the 1st Monday of the month

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13

ANDOVER: Discover Your Past Genealogy Club

Meets on the 2nd Thursday of the month

9:30-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info/register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Blood Pressure Clinic

Thursdays

10-11:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Writers Group

2nd Thursday of the month

In this writing workshop, participants take turns submitting original pieces of any genre. The group reads several submissions during a month, sharing genuine feedback, constructive criticism and encouragement at the next meeting.

7-9 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15

ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October 15

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 41 Central Street

ANDOVER: Parkinson’s Disease Support Group

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: Kristine or Kelly: 978-623-8320

ANDOVER: 2nd Annual Minis & Martinis

Enjoy signature “mini-martinis,” live music by Rule of 3, amazing BBQ from Firefly’s along with a bonfire, and horseshoe games

5-9 p.m., Lifting Spirits Miniature Therapy Horses Inc., 23 Pleasant Street

Cost $125

Proceeds to benefit Lifting Spirits Miniature Therapy Horses

Info and tickets: www.eventbrite.com

