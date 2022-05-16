While the local farmers market runs from June through October, a new option for people seeking fresh, healthy food has recently cropped up behind the senior center.
The Andover Town Produce Market will be open 9 to 11 a.m., every Tuesday, year-round, rain, snow or shine.
More important perhaps is that it offers a location where people can spend federal and state food assistance tokens under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, and Healthy Incentives Program, or HIP.
The market is run by the Community Services Department of Andover in collaboration with Farmer Dave, said Ellen Townson, a community volunteer.
On rainy and snowy days it will be moved inside to the Youth Center.
“It will always be available to people,” Townson said, adding that every single item can be bought with either SNAP or HIP funds.
There is also educational material there about SNAP and HIP, which the town is working to translate into Russian and Mandarin, said Townson.
Townson said the town has also been reaching out to residents in Portuguese and Spanish.
SNAP is a federal program that people can use to buy food with, while HIP is only for fresh fruits and vegetables and is a state program, said Townson. However, the HIP program is even more restrictive.
“You can’t buy fresh fruits and vegetables at a Stop and Shop or Market Basket (with HIP tokens,)” said Townson.
Instead, people have to go to a farmers market, farm stand, mobile market or community-supported agriculture farm share program, according to the state’s website. Another key difference, said Townson, is that while SNAP funds roll over every month, HIP funds don’t. This means that if the funds are not spent by the end of the month they disappear.
The program is also incredibly underutilized, said Townson, with the state saying only 4% of eligible residents are taking advantage of it. That is why Townson said it is important for people to know that if they qualify for SNAP then they also qualify for HIP.
According to the state’s website, in order to qualify for SNAP and HIP, a family of four living in Massachusetts must make less than $55,500 a year.
Getting people to spend HIP funds is especially important for keeping people healthy, said Shawna McCloskey, the town’s Elder Services transportation coordinator and a social worker. Through HIP, McCloskey said, people could get “fresh, high-quality food” without “draining the bank.”
Townson said Farmer Dave works with greenhouses so that that there fresh produce will be available year round.
The Produce Market came about, said Townson, because SNAP and HIP money was being underused at the Andover Farmers Market. According to Townson, nearly 3,000 Andover residents are signed up for SNAP, but the market was only getting five to 10 people a day who utilized SNAP.
Townson said she talked to residents who participated in the program and it came down to a number of factors with location being an important one. It wasn’t easy to get to, there was no bus and it was at the bottom of the hill so people had to walk up the hill to get home, said Townson.
People also weren’t able to purchase all of the food there with SNAP funds, said Townson.
The Andover Farmers Market is located at the South Church and runs June to October.
For more information on SNAP visit, https://www.mass.gov/how-to/apply-for-snap-benefits-food-stamps and for more information on HIP visit https://www.mass.gov/service-details/massachusetts-healthy-incentives-program-hip