The town is planning an “enhanced” pre-Town Meeting discussion to better inform voters before they make their decisions and to allow them time to ask more questions about articles appearing on the warrant, which will be held in May.
At a Select Board meeting Andover’s newly hired Communications Director Phil Geoffroy presented information about this meeting, as well as other changes to make it easier for residents to stay informed.
The planned changes come as a result of recommendations given by the Town Governance Committee. That committee is tasked in 2019 with looking at how to improve Andover’s government, and whether it should retain Town Meeting.
The committee ultimately recommended keeping Town Meeting, along with changes to increase participation at that meeting and overall community engagement.
The position of communications director was created after the Governance Committee recommended it. Geoffroy was hired in January of 2022. His role includes social media management and writing a newsletter on town events.
One of the additions would be a pre-Town Meeting discussion with residents. Geoffroy said this would be an “enhanced” version of something the town already holds, but with more engagement and discussion.
“This new format would allow participants to ask questions about warrant articles with the intention of streamlining discussion during Town Meeting,” he said.
He said the event would be held about one week prior to Town Meeting and would be hybrid, as well as broadcast by Andover TV. As of the most recent Select Board meeting the date of the meeting had not yet been set.
Geoffroy also talked about creating more educational resources to inform residents about articles on the warrant and Town Meeting in general.
“We want to create, again, information for residents who may not be familiar with Town Meeting,” Geoffroy said. “How do you check in to vote, who is eligible to go to Town Meeting, things of that nature.”
He said they also plan to feature certain articles on a daily basis using videos, infographics and other digital resources.
Another plan is to give more information to new residents through pamphlets. This will be coming around June, Geoffroy said. The pamphlet would be mailed, and would include an overview of Town Meeting, as well as general information about the town including a small business directory and links to community organizations.
He said they are planning to implement “tagging” for the recording of different meetings, starting with the Select Board.
“If you have a Select Board meeting, for instance, a viewer can skip to a particular topic,” he said.
Andover has also started issuing a biweekly newsletter. To sign up visit: andoverma.gov/newsletter. Since its launch, Geoffroy said the Bartlet Street Dispatch has gained 750 new subscribers. The newsletter was also a Governance Committee recommendation.