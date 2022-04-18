The Board of Registrars has certified the signatures required for a Special Town Meeting.
Of the more than 1,000 signatures collected for the Special Town Meeting, 829 of them were certified as valid and 266 were not certified, said Town Clerk Melissa Ripley. In order to certify a signature Ripley said the signatory must be a registered voter in the town's database. The address and name given on the petition are then cross-referenced with those in the voter registration database, if the name and address match then the signature can be certified.
Only 200 certified signatures are required for the Special Town Meeting to be scheduled. The Special Town Meeting is now slated to take place on the May 17 alongside the regular Town Meeting, which will take place on both May 17 and May 18.
Ripley also said that her office cannot certify signatures that are either illegible or only contain either the first or last names of the signatory. Ripley said these standards are set by the state and it is the job of the Board of Registrars to apply them to all petitions with signatures requiring certification.
According to Ripley, of the 266 signatures not certified, 196 of these signatures couldn't be verified because there was no such voter registered at the address given or the address was illegible. For 46 of the signatures the town was unable to identify the name of the person. Fifteen signatures couldn't be certified because they had already signed the petition, while eight came from residents of a different community.
The petition was submitted by Andover resident Mike Meyers at a Select Board meeting. It calls for a Special Town Meeting to address "accountability and transparency" in the town and contains six warrants to be discussed.
Select Board Chair Chris Huntress said he had heard complaints from some residents who wish for their signatures to be removed because they say the petition was misrepresented to them.
Andover residents were given a chance to voice grievances about how the signatures were gathered at a Board of Registrars meeting on Thursday, April 14; however, no members of the public attended the meeting.
Meyers said he was displeased with the town's decision to set the Special Town Meeting for the same date as the Town Meeting.
The six warrants to be discussed at Special Town Meeting range from creating a general fund for mental health and well being services to implementing an annual review of the Town Manager.
The first warrant is "to authorize the select board to void the Town Manager's $10.9 million plan approved by the Select Board on March 3, 2022 and commence a new transparent community planning processes for Covid 19 funds." The warrant also prohibits COVID-19 funds from being used to offset any reductions in local government revenues or fees.
Warrant two requires the town to post on the official, public website all no-bid contracts over $10,000 that the town is involved with.
The third warrant prohibits the town from establishing non-disclosure agreements, or NDAs, with government employees or students. However, the warrant also states employees or students may still request that the town not disclose their identity or something that would lead to the discovery of their identity.
The fourth warrant implements an annual, anonymous, municipal-wide performance review of the town manager and superintendent of schools. The review is to be conducted by an "independent, industry-leading HR/employee appraisal performance management firm." The report is to be posted publicly on the town's website.
The fifth warrant authorizes "a one-time pandemic stipend and retention premium for educational support professionals (instructional assistants, food services workers, administrative assistants, custodians and any other educational support professional) providing in-person work since March 20, 2020, in the flat sum of $800 per person."
The final warrant article establishes a fund for mental health and well-being services and transfers $1 million from free cash to that fund.