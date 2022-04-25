ANDOVER — The Select Board voted to disapprove of all six special town meeting warrant articles while the School Committee voted to disapprove of three of the six at a Tri-Board meeting last week.
The board, made up of members of the Select Board, Finance Committee and School Committee, were advised by Town Counsel Tom Urbelis that some of the warrants would be “advisory only” and as such “not enforceable.”
The six warrants will all appear to be voted on by residents at a combined annual and special town meeting regardless of recommendations by the Select Board or School Committee. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 17, at 7 p.m., and will continue on Wednesday, May 18, if necessary. It will be held at Andover High School’s Collins Center.
Mike Meyers and a number of residents presented the warrant articles during a meeting which took over two hours.
The meeting began with a disagreement over the ordering of the articles, which set a confrontational tone for the rest of the evening. The argument involved Article 1 (which relates to ARPA funding) being pushed into being Article 6 by the town.
The rest of the meeting was punctuated by interruptions and a dispute with a resident over whether or not attendants could video record the session.
Meyers presented Article 1, in which he called the town’s allocation of ARPA funding a “hurried process” and one “devoid of community participation.” As such, Meyers’ proposal would “authorize the select board to void the Town Managers’ $10.9 million plan approved by the Select Board on March, 3, 2022 and commence a new transparent community planning process for Covid 19 funds.”
Meyers was particularly critical of the town’s current plan to spend ARPA money on the renovation of the Town Hall. Town Manager Andrew Flanagan said that this renovation as well as the Argilla Road Water Project were reflective of the will of the residents as the renovation had been approved at a prior town meeting and residents had responded positively to a survey on water infrastructure.
Select Board chair Chris Huntress said that the town hall renovations would not be for offices, but would instead focus on public areas in the building.
Town Counsel Urbelis said the warrant would only be advisory.
Meyers also presented Article 2, which he stated would call for “the annual posting of every no-bid contract or agreement.” Meyers said the item was petitioned because certain contracts the town had with entities were not being provided to the public.
Town Purchasing Agent and Insurance Coordinator Theresa Peznola said that every contract over $10,000 has publicly available documentation. However, Peznola said, there was an exception for attorneys and labor relations firms as they are exempt from public bidding. Peznola said they would also not be able to provide contracts with entities that were hired by the town’s insurance carrier.
Warrant Article 3 was presented by Karen Kim and was described as prohibiting the town from enacting non-disclosure agreement, or NDAs, except in cases when the NDA was requested by the individual that it would affect.
The town manager has entered into seven NDAs with former employees and has since reached out to these individuals offering to release them from their current NDAs.
Urbelis also classified this warrant as advisory only.
The School Committee and Select Board voted to disapprove the article.
Warrant 4, which would implement a performance review of the Town Manager and School Superintendent, was presented by resident Steve Walther. Walther said the article would authorize the Select Board to contract with a firm chosen by the Finance Committee to conduct an anonymous review with town employees of the Town Manager and School Superintendent.
Urbelis said this warrant would be invalid and unenforceable citing a conflict between the warrant and the Town Manager’s contract. Urbelis said per the contract, the Town Manager would have to be consulted during any review by the Select Board. Urbelis said there would also be legal conflicts with a review done of the Superintendent.
Walther said there was a conflict of interest with the Urbelis weighing in on the warrant, due to his position as Town Counsel and that position’s proximity to the Town Manager.
The School Committee voted to disapprove of the article, as did the Select Board.
Holly Currier and Susan Greco presented warrant article 5, which would provide a one-time, $800 stipend for educational support professionals. Currier said that while she was an instructional assistant she would not benefit from because she did not meet certain stipulations in the article.
Currier said instructional assistants had been receiving low pay and little pandemic relief. Currier also said instructional assistants had a high turnover rate which in turn made other school employees’ jobs more difficult and “hurt students.”
Greco expressed frustration with technicalities impeding some of the warrants.
“We should not have to be lawyers or retain lawyers to come up with a way to represent the will of the people,” said Greco.
Urbelis said that the warrant was not feasible because under the collective bargaining contract of the instructional assistants only their employer’s can negotiate wages.
The School Committee voted to disapprove of the item.
The final warrant article was presented by Mary Lyman and would create a mental health and well-being fund and place $1 million dollars in the fund, with that $1 million dollars being taken from free cash. Lyman gave a short speech in support of more mental health assistance in Andover, citing its importance in part because of isolation brought on by the pandemic.
Flanagan said the town’s operating budget includes $400,000 for mental health. Flanagan also said from all funding sources, including a grant, there would be just under $1 million dollars allocated for mental health for the next fiscal year. Flanagan said the town tries not to fund services through free cash, as he said that money can’t always be relied on.