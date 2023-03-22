Andover residents will choose who will fill five different town positions this coming Tuesday, including one Select Board seat, town moderator, one School Committee seat, and two seats on the Punchard Free School Trustees.
Two people vying for town moderator, and the same number for one Select Board seat.
Lauren Conoscenti is the only person running for School Board.
For the Select Board seat, incumbent Laura Gregory, an attorney, is being opposed by first-time candidate Kevin Coffey, a consultant and business manager.
The position of town moderator will be a contest between Sheila Doherty, the longtime town moderator, and insurance broker Keith Saxon, who works in environmental health and safety at EHS & Facilities, according to his website.
Gregory was first elected to the Select Board in 2017, and said one of her original goals was to bring it civility, something she has said has been accomplished.
Coffey said he decided to run in part because he belisves there should be more questions asked regarding the town’s expenditures.
Gregory said running this time is about continuing to work on important projects.
“I feel like I have done a lot of good things over the last six years and there are things that I want to continue working on,” Gregory said.
The ongoing projects for her include the sale and development of Town Yard, which she said she has helped negotiate, supporting sustainability and diversity, equity and inclusion projects, and protecting Andover’s financial future. She added that her overall priority always has been — and will continue to be — to reach out to the community to hear their concerns and feedback, and to then bring that feedback to the board.
Coffey said he is concerned about how much money the town is spending.
“There is a broad concern and I certainly share it about the rate of tax increases and taking on of debt in our town,” said Coffey.
He said he thinks there is not enough questioning or “hard prioritizing” being done by the board in terms of budgeting projects.
Both Coffey and Gregory touched on the importance of involving the public in decisions. Coffey added that while all the information is technically available online, it is not realistic to expect residents to read through hundreds of pages of budget reports or watch hours and hours of meetings.
Gregory said the town could improve communication and added that steps have already been taken, including the hiring of a communications director and creating a bi-weekly newsletter.
Both candidates also talked about the significance of the upcoming building projects and development decisions that will be facing residents in the future.
Residents will be voting on decisions like whether to build a new high school, or if the town should opt into the new MBTA zoning guidelines that call for more affordable housing.
“There are a lot of development-related questions and issues that need a lot of community input, need some real wrestling, and ultimately some decisions made,” Coffey said.
Select Board members serve staggered three-year terms and attend bi-weekly meetings held Mondays. The town moderator is elected annually.
The race for Trustees of the Punchard Free School is also contested, with three candidates for two positions. Punchard Trustees disburse funds held in the Punchard Free School Trust in order to fund both projects at the Andover High School and give scholarships to graduating seniors.
The candidates for these positions are Donald F. Schroeder, an incumbent, incumbent Chip Gregory and William Walsh.
The town moderator facilitates Town Meeting and appoints members of the finance committee.
The majority of this year’s candidates attended a candidate forum March 15, organized by the League of Women Voters. The forum is viewable online at: andovertv.org
The election will be held Tuesday, March 28. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. For information on how to vote in Andover visit: andoverma.gov/348/Elections