Dropping their lines into the holes cut on Pomps Pond, Andover children of all ages got the opportunity to pick up new ice fishing skills over the weekend.
Forty kids and parents braved cold temperatures and wind as they cut through the ice, and set traps.
As part of the fishing derby organized by the Conservation Commission, young anglers brought their own bait and gear and learned to safely work around the ice holes with experienced adults around to help.
Commission members were on site to help the children fish.
