ANDOVER
33 Boardwalk Dr Unit 33: Qun Su to Haixing Yan, $750,000
204 Chandler Rd: Whelan LT and Janet R. Whelan to C A Gorecki RET 2012 and Christopher A. Gorecki, $530,000
90 Elm St: Craig S. and Michelle Tetreault to Edward and Judith A. Silva, $830,000
15 Enmore St: Joseph and Colleen M. Wolfgang to Andrew S. and Christine C. Mackenzie, $514,000
30 Farrwood Dr: Chad A. Haydar to Sergio and Monica Villarreal, $920,000
149 Haverhill St: Joseph J. and Kellee C. Ruggiero to Rajat and Michelle Ghosh, $655,000
44 High St Unit 1: Sally G. and Geoffrey S. Conway to Elizabeth A. and Stephen B. Eiseman, $425,000
9 Swan Ln Unit 9: Carmen J. Scarpa to Amsler FT and Francis X. Amsler, $900,000
NORTH ANDOVER
20 Alcott Way Unit 20: Obrienb William T Est and Thomas F. Obrien to Matthew Bockmann, $442,000
46 Brewster St Unit 46: Michael and Anna Slepoy to Feng Chen and Wenfang Wang, $458,000
52 Buckingham Rd: Anne L. Morrissey to Christina and Alan Chuckran, $500,000
14 Compass Pt Unit 14: Phani K. Sunke and Sree D. Nekkanti to Drew Zang and Elana Greenfield, $595,000
2203 Juniper Cir Unit 2203: Zeev and Helen Lubenski to Patrick F. and Shakina A. Viloria, $530,000
2230 Turnpike St: Aboobacker Thanikkal to Junjira S. and Joseph G. Oliveira, $675,000
3 Wilson Rd: Stephen F. and Pamela A. Mckallagat to Shawn J. and Veronica G. Doherty, $495,000
11 Young Rd: Paul and Sandra J. Vatalaro to Japhet Brea and Yenni G. Rojas, $600,000
BOXFORD
21 Burning Bush Dr: Dorothy A. and Wallace W. Anderson to Taylor Foley and Daniel Marden, $820,000
63 Pye Brook Ln: Marci L. and Robert S. Miller to Karl and Nicole Marchionda, $830,000
DRACUT
120 Arlington St Unit 9: Moynihan Frances C Est and James P. Moynihan to Hui Liang, $340,000
93 Catherine St: Claudia A. Makos to Calvary Bou, $310,000
85 Hamblett Ave: KCB&MJK Famil RT and Karla Bulmer to Erickson and Teresa Dao, $635,000
97 Hilltop Rd: Amy and Scott Manheimer to Pcea Neema Church Inc, $495,000
46 Honora Ave: Jeffrey R. Bowlan and Erica Brodeur-Bowlan to Rebecca Shanahan, $500,000
1256 Methuen St: Jane C. Wilkins to Barbara G. Beaton, $300,000
33 Nancy Ave: Angela E. Jacobs to Jhonnatha and Samady Cheam, $442,000
306 Nashua Rd: Dubuc Francis D Est and Roy F. Gelineau to Mission Realty Dev LLC, $449,900
843 Nashua Rd: David and Amanda Hachey to Bradford J. Morse, $455,000
92 New Boston Rd: James Capone to Reaksmey Kong, $410,000
32 Overlook Ter: Kane Harold M Est and Judith M. Montmarquet to Mariama Y. Thulla, $475,000
240 Pleasant St: Ryan P. Grady to Pascual A. Morla and Ingrid Rosa, $715,750
28 Tanglewood Dr: Enis Judith Eileen Est and Kathleen A. Francis to Gleysson and Clarice Santos, $420,000
141 Thissell Ave Unit 14: Kellie A. Ryan to Juan C. Ortiz-Sanchez, $226,000
GEORGETOWN
11 Crescent Dr: Joseph J. and Meaghan Hennessey to Luke Christian RT and Albert C. Couillard, $100,000
78 Lakeshore Dr: Zaia Angela M Est and Jonathan M. Kimball to Jeremy Kimball, $418,000
10 Pine Plain Rd: Joseph R. Chiaramonte to Paul and Therese Fontaine, $865,000
50 Tenney St: OPM Adventures LLC to James L. Ogden and Walter M. Orechia, $45,000
52 Tenney St: OPM Adventures LLC to James L. Ogden and Walter M. Orechia, $45,000
21 Warren St: Joseph J. and Meaghan Hennessey to Luke Christian RT and Albert C. Couillard, $100,000
2 Woodland Rd: OPM Adventures LLC to James L. Ogden and Walter M. Orechia, $45,000
GROVELAND
602 Diane Cir Unit 602: 602 Alyssa Dr Grvland RT and Marion C. Weltler to Barbara H. Costa, $495,000
87 Gardner St: Jennifer Rogers to Jacqueline M. and Joshua Manchester, $500,000
53 King St: Michael A. and Stephanie E. Blomberg to John B. and Kari Scullin, $580,000
6 Lindsay Way Unit 6: Sarah F. Karr and Timothy P. Lima to Amy and Timothy Dziewit, $465,000
148 Main St: TJC LLC to 148 Main Street RT and Bart Blaeser, $275,000
9 Pinewood Ln: Jessica R. and Michael-Philip Bragan to Jessica R. Bragan, $55,000
HAVERHILL
137 8th Ave: Charles and Christine Sciacca to Raquel A. Uyeda, $632,000
60 Arlington St: Helen R Mulcahy T and Helen R. Mulcahy to Rosalie Adolphe, $421,000
31 Ayer St Unit 31: Sharon Blackwell to Jessica V. and Robert E. Davis, $300,000
20 Benham St: Medine and Soner K. Uguz to Moris R. Pleitez, $470,000
1051 Boston Rd: Brett and Diane Lyons to Brooke Bayko and Camron Loiselle, $439,900
234 Broadway: Patrick J. English to James R. Leblond, $400,000
1231 Broadway: Nancy and Robert Hammond to Essex Mgmt&Rlty Prop Inc, $282,500
113 Cedar St: Jennifer and Juan J. Liberato to Louise R. Dalice, $298,000
61 Columbus Ave Unit 1: J Bradford Borooks and Lloyd Jennings to M&J FT and Thomas J. Gondek, $450,000
124 Dwight St: John D Olenio RET and John D. Olenio to Justine Zucco-Gutierrez and Omar A. Gutierrez, $405,000
404 Farrwood Dr Unit 404: Mccarthy Brianna M Est and Brian J. Mccarthy to Corey J. Alexander and Nicole Luciano, $355,000
255 Ferry Rd Unit 255: Jacqueline Berman to Thais Heideman, $335,000
27-29 Fountain St: Victor Martinez to Victor Martinez and Elvinson R. Corporan, $200,000
15 Hall St: Andrea E. and Zachary F. Bernier to Ivila Lacerda and Rodrigo H. Silva, $390,000
12 Hamel Way Unit 12: Joseph Akiki and Alexandria Cunha to Matthew Tran, $397,000
2 Irving Ave: William and Susan E. Belkus to Mark Noyes, $280,000
37 Lakewood Ter: Kelly and Stefanie Sorrentino to Jennifer S. Bergevine and Stefanie Sorrentino, $630,000
28 Maxwell St: Eileen K. Thugi to Drenill Brito-Monegro and Yanelbi Molina, $640,000
15 Midlake St: Jacobsen Carl D Est and Jessica L. Murphy to Michelle Desroches, $428,000
16 Myles Standish Dr Unit 8: Paul Ivnitskiy to Edward L. Saulnier, $231,000
17 Myles Standish Dr Unit 10: Catherine Durette to Shirley Provencher and Denise E. Dwyer, $250,000
4 Richmond St: Anita I. Sullivan to Abigail R. and Edward J. Bene, $635,000
643-645 River St: Sacc Realty LLC to Adalgisa Gomez-Carrasco and Carlos Gomez, $600,000
38 Saltonstall Rd: Brawley Ruth J Est and Alex Moskovsky to Heidy E. Rosario, $510,000
7 Springhill Ave: Glenna Zalenski to Jessica N. Martin, $210,000
75 Steeplechase Ct Unit 75: Gina M. Mcgrath to Maria L. Farias, $355,000
111 Summer St: Mattd LLC to Kevin M. Monahan, $210,000
11 Thorndike St: Benjamin F. Polanco to Edgar Polanco, $450,000
46 Washington St Unit 402: Gail D. Decelle to Bradley J. and Melissa A. Towns, $170,000
155 Washington St Unit 3: Clara Fenton to Zachary Tillman-Hare, $270,000
670 Washington St Unit 670: Lisa M. Meucci to Emerson Dacruz, $440,000
100 Water St: Bethany Homes Inc to Merrivista LLC, $13,915,294
320 Water St: Jennifer S. and Jordan M. Bergevine to Erin C. and Kathryn F. Leinn, $540,000
179 Wilson St: Jasia Properties LLC to Jocelyn A. and Joclyn A. Asuncion, $449,900
136 Winter St: PJ RT and Peter J. Dizoglio to Winter 136 LLC, $1,525,000
LAWRENCE
9-11 Buswell St: Luis M. Burgos to Arisleida Burgos, $400,000
52 Cambridge St: Johnny Rivas to Osiris Y. Duverge-Vasquez and Yoany A. Cruz-Encarnacion, $420,000
24 Chardon St: Jeannette Helleis-Lorenzo to Ramon Almanzar and Darky J. DeAlmanzar, $355,000
69-71 Crescent St: Maria A. Castellanos to Franklin Guzman, $722,700
39 Inman St: Audley H. Jones to Hector A. Nunez-Romero and Blanca M. Nunez-Turbi, $377,000
35 Maple St Unit 35: Cancel Flavia V Est and Brander Cancel to Zulay Maisonet, $189,000
32-34 Poplar St: Jorge Garcia to Elvis R. Ortega, $690,000
26 S Bowdoin St: Jesus Christ Inc to Evelyn and Nery O. Lima, $400,000
356-360 S Union St: Varnum&Rita Hoyt FT and Varnum W. Hoyt to A&A Property Mgmt LLC, $700,000
17 Saxonia Ave: Friba LLC to Orlyn Medina and Darleni Vlaun, $550,000
109-111 Shawsheen Rd: Carlos F. Cepeda and Kenia DeCepeda to Nestor D. Batista and Jessica L. Bencke, $640,000
128 Sylvester St Unit 128: Wheeler Robert M Est and Clyde P. Wheeler to Augusto C. Delacruz, $201,000
3 Woodland St Unit 3: Maria I. Manriquez to J D. Lorenzo-Manriquez, $260,000
METHUEN
20 Alderbrook Ln: Amelia L. Barbagallo to Jean P. Sainme, $529,000
118 Armstrong Ave: Karl R. and Caitlyn Armano to Adonis Mejia and Joan Jasquez, $615,000
1 Beedle Ter: Melida Sanchez to Daury Medina, $475,000
23 Boylston St: Angela Delrosario and Juana Henriquez to Wanda Almonte-Fabian and Graciliano Mateo, $510,000
99 Bridle Path Ln: Norman and Constance Macquarrie to Lindsey Milito, $530,000
25 Brookdale Ave: Arthur and Bonnie-Beth Krikorian to Daiane P. Amaral, $477,000
53 Brookdale Ave: David G. and Lindsay E. Goldstein to Dilenia Matta-Belliard and Marvin Belliard, $500,000
20 Lancaster Rd: Michael S. and Victoria I. Baehler to Laury N. Som and Nicholas C. Sbraccia, $625,000
2 Lisa Ln: Joseph M. Townes to Marcelino Diaz, $480,000
252 Lowell St: Jeffrey Falardeau to Friba LLC, $275,000
20 Morgan Dr: Cheryl A Baxter 2012 RET and Cheryl A. Baxter to Henry J. and Sheila L. Och, $760,000
140 Oakland Ave: Jason Renda to Luke and Soapheak Olsen, $410,000
103 Phoebe St Unit 103: Toll MA Land 3 LP to Vargas FT and Keith J. Vargas, $774,967
9 Smith Ave: Pamela Lee to Louis T. Fossarelli and Charles Balanoff, $220,000
62 Woodburn Dr: Raymond Charbonnier to Felix R. Fernandez-Linares, $585,000
NORTH READING
18 Abbott Rd: John J. and Tracy Celli to Margaret Pike and Lois Marta, $704,900
63 Central St Unit 112: Neil L Buckley FT and Patricia B. Hersey to Timothy and Mary A. Mccarthy, $430,000
228 Haverhill St: Timothy and Maryann Mccarthy to Brad W. Redel, $850,000
27 Lakeside Blvd: Richard J. and Barbara M. Madison to Bradbuilt Const Co LLC, $325,000
9 Summer St: Michael and Donna M. Didonato to Ryan Gearty and Jessica Bouley, $475,000
SALISBURY
20 Cable Ave Unit 2: Cheryl A. and Nathan V. Tennant to Jane Millett T and Jane Millett, $325,000
14 Jak Len Dr: Grace and Kevin Monaghan to Kerry M. Monaghan, $467,800
124 Lafayette Rd: 124 Lafayette Road RT and Paul Letourneau to HSL Realty Holdings LLC, $730,000
