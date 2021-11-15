ANDOVER
30 Morton St: Cipriano RT and George Gardner-Monks to David and Lisa Diantonio, $1,225,000
359 N Main St: Danielle E. and Mark Benson to Marc D. Fiscel and Samantha A. Petrou, $1,400,000
206 Shawsheen Rd: Maureen M Burns Murtha LT and Maureen M. Burns-Murtha to Jason Feinberg, $910,000
10 Starr Ave E: Jiandong Shi and Min Wang to Nicholas and Maya Price, $1,020,000
GEORGETOWN
188 E Main St: 28 Vane Revere LLC to Tremblay Properties LLC, $427,500
66 Jackman St: Eleanor Woodman RT and David E. Peterson to James P. Mccarthy, $40,000
HAVERHILL
49 Brickett Hill Cir Unit 49: Oleary FT and James E. Oleary to Kathleen A. Lambert, $340,000
110 Hoyt Rd: Deborah Drake to Elizabeth Bakinowski, $525,000
92 Lamoille Ave: Claudia C Consoli T and Caludia C. Consoli to Nicole Tremblay-Simmons, $466,000
67 Lincolnshire Dr: Brian Flynn to Alexander Demorla and Jelienny Sanchez, $549,945
63 Neck Rd: Spruce Properties LLC to 63 Neck Rd LLC, $3,250,000
19 Peabody St: Lynn T. Divelbiss and Louis M. Warren to Agnes B. Obrien and Theresa A. Carter, $470,000
15-17 Rutherford Ave: Nancy Eaton and Kelly Kester to Eunice Perez-Guerrero and Miguel Fernandez-Diaz, $545,000
111 Summer St Unit 2: Mattd LLC to Velva Reed and Tashea Reid, $215,000
23 Verndale St: D&G Boragine RT and Alphonse J. Frasca to Carla A. Rojas, $395,000
10 Village Ln: Thomas Marino to Peter G. Morris, $579,000
LAWRENCE
25 Arlington St: Ronald A. Castr-Maldonado to Felix Betances and Esthefany Gonzalez, $500,000
260 E Haverhill St Unit 8: Boston Pyramids T and Jason E. Azzi to Raysa E. Rodriguez, $195,000
515-517 Hampshire St: Rafael Monegro to Jairon Ramirez and Angela L. Coiscou-Cuevas, $660,000
92-94 Irene St: Albert J. Pombar to Jesus A. Hidalgo and J M. Martinez-DeHidalgo, $580,000
11 Lawrence St Unit 502: 502 Lawrence Street LLC to Alvaro A. Delacruz, $135,000
53-53a Newbury St: 53-53a Newbury Street LLC to Cepeda Investments LLC, $950,000
55-55a Newbury St: 55-55A Newbury St LLC to LLL Realty LLC, $950,000
15 Roberta Ln: New England Hm Buyers LLC to Ronilce Galdino, $465,000
8-a Salem St: Robert Almonte and Ida Soriano to Francisco A. Hernandez, $355,000
70 Salem St: Marleny and Israel Rodriguez to Jelinson Gonzalez, $628,000
151-153 Warwick St: Mauricio G. Lopez to Victor A. Taveras-Paulino, $660,000
METHUEN
28 Buco Ave: Marion D. Sarcione to FNMA, $337,240
42 Gage St: Lawrence D. and Jane A. Linehan to Gage St RT and Lawrence D. Linehan, $80,000
21 Hampshire Rd Unit 114: John R. Puleo to Christopher J. Pickles, $298,000
23 Hunter Ave: John and Kellie A. Demarkis to Lisa A. Demarkis, $550,000
46 Jasper St: Kirk D. Macdonald to Kenny Pina and Julissa A. Cabrera, $415,000
18 Oakmeadow Ln: Patricia Fennelly and Newrez LLC to Newrez LLC, $454,118
204 Pelham St: Paul and Margaret W. Gaudreau to Springwell Properties LLC, $277,000
4 Phoebe St Unit 4: Toll MA Land 3 LP to Laura Saba-Jerley and Richard E. Berman, $771,045
889 Riverside Dr: Matthew Theriault to Fnu Kenmogne-Bemmo, $389,000
1 Riverview Blvd Unit 8-107: Gtdrisco T and Gertrude A. Driscoll to Jay Gelb, $335,000
NORTH ANDOVER
158 Bear Hill Rd: Janice Moegelin to Marissa J. and Andrew J. Valentino, $855,000
53 Bridges Ln: Patrick G. and Sari J. Walsh to William and Meghan Silva, $925,000
75 Edgelawn Ave Unit 4: Talmai B. DeOliveira to Nikolaos Sfikas, $325,000
203 Hickory Hill Rd: Michael L. and Jeanne E. Coyne to James B. and Remi Browne, $730,000
6 Kingston St Unit B: Michelle Gauthier to Suzanne Haefner, $223,000
411 Main St: Manning RT and Lois R. Manning to Douglas Hopkins and Hilary Petit, $518,750
2177 Turnpike St: Darrell and Ryan Gagne to Keri P. Douyotas, $725,000
NORTH READING
134 Central St: Jeanne M. Greabell to Yang Shen, $524,900
6 Darrell Dr: Jacquelyn and Robert Vardaro to Timothy and Danielle Odonnell, $1,100,000
69 Marblehead St: Craig and Jessica Flammia to Milanova and Emanuel Napoli, $520,000
SALISBURY
No Transactions in this Town
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.