ANDOVER
16 Balmoral St Unit 203: Janet Casey FT and Douglas B. Casey to Edward M. Deinnocentis and Leigh T. Handschuh, $285,000
5 Bobby Jones Dr Unit 5: Grace W. Kim to Helen Donovan, $1,020,000
109 Gould Rd: Kurt D. and Wendy J. Ring to Property Possible Inc, $590,000
1 Minuteman Rd Unit 4: 1 Minuteman LLC to Andover Vision LLC, $3,187,100
3000 Minuteman Rd: Atlantic Minuteman Rlty to Are MA Region 93 LLC, $160,000,000
52 Reservation Rd: Philip Retelle IRT and Kim Glesmann to Kevin and Jolanta RETelle, $540,000
100 Washington Park Dr Unit 1: Mark Derbyshire to Frederick L. Devereaux, $205,000
14 Woburn St: Carol J. and Mark J. Reilly to Bernard N. Driscoll, $550,000
92 Woburn St: Ronald T. and Brenda L. Fee to Matthew J. Normand and Megan J. Crosby, $518,000
NORTH ANDOVER
139 Amberville Rd: Toan T. and Lynn S. Nguyen to Fay Long and Charles R. Stavoe, $875,000
45 Davis St: Richard Lemack RET and Richard J. Lemack to Michael and Amy Camerlengo, $670,000
426 Farnum St: Rebecca L. Straight and Susan E. Graves to Benjamin G. Farnum, $725,000
15 Lyman Rd: Kulpinski NT and Richard L. Kort to Patrick M. and Glen D. Johnson, $500,000
49 Orchard Hill Rd: AAA Northeast to North Orchard LLC, $4,000,000
53 Village Green Dr Unit 53: Alysha J. Paulson to Gregory and Amanda Dry, $308,000
178 Water St: Joann Leavitts to Richard M. Herbrand, $780,000
BOXFORD
54 Hillside Rd: Danielle Zenus to Denise and William Andrus, $606,000
373 Ipswich Rd: Alicia and Michael Dalley to Brittany and Jason Seidman, $924,900
170 Killam Hill Rd: Whitney P Est and Victor Melanson to ADVA Const&Design LLC, $570,000
DRACUT
103 Camden St: Michael Rodriguez to Alexandre Pacheco-Serafim, $580,000
92 Flower Ln: Alfred N Cormier FT and Janice Lemoine to Waldah Meronnis and Manel Sylvarin, $425,000
91 Hayfield Rd: Wheeler Village LLC to George and Josephine Koko, $745,000
542 Hildreth St: Elizabeth Drive 2013 RT and Cathy A. Koumpouras to Frank Ly, $374,500
7 Pagona Way: Theresa W. Kimani to Boshera Beshara, $775,000
106 Rainbow Ave: Stephen P. and Roland T. Provencher to Chantitya Snguon, $365,000
15 Victory Ln: LRG Realty Inc to Greenhalgh FT and Daniel A. Greenhalgh, $1,100,000
GEORGETOWN
393 Central St: Whitney P Est and Victor Melanson to ADVA Const&Design LLC, $570,000
GROVELAND
137 King St: Edward and Susan G. Harnden to Gregory W. Welch, $590,000
HAVERHILL
68 6th Ave: Harry R. and Nancy R. Herbrand to Eva J. Barrientos and Genaro R. Francisco, $315,000
33 Altamont St: R C&P A Kandrut IRT and Julie C. Barrett to Christian T. Dossantos, $350,000
30 Brandy Brow Rd: Jae Rivas Inc to Preston and Valerie N. Carmichael, $425,000
501-503 Broadway: Haverhill Realty LLC to TT Essex RE Holdings LLC, $19,500,000
11 Denworth Bell Cir Unit 11: Kelly A. Letellier to Brett W. and Heather S. Heidtke, $430,000
235 Essex St Unit 8: FTG Realty LLC to 1117 Middlesex LLC, $1,500,000
235 Essex St Unit 9: FTG Realty LLC to 1117 Middlesex LLC, $1,500,000
Eudora St Lot 21: D&D RT and Richard P. Early to J Bredford Brooks and Lioyd Jennings, $50,000
12 Greenhill Farm Rd Unit 12: Associate Solutions LLC to Said Walid, $351,000
477 Hilldale Ave: Azaduhi and Charles Loosian to Mia Investment Prop LLC, $435,000
6 Lamoille Ave: Amy Brogna-Baione and Matthew Baione to Brian J. Smith, $455,000
310 Main St: Monument Square Co LLC to Farrwood Lots Inc, $13,000,000
7 Myles Standish Dr Unit 1: Kianoush Jebeli to Carol J. Reilly, $218,000
647 S Main St Unit 647: Laurence Middleton to Kristen and Sean M. Jarvis, $310,000
2 Sterling Ln Unit 2: Alan Atkins to David M. and Phung M. Tu, $326,800
17 Towne Hill Rd: Deirdre A. and Michael J. George to James Dawson and Diane Docekal-Dawson, $517,000
164 Webster St: Carmen Gonzalez and Billy Monroy to Audy J. Cacoj-Herrera and Celso Estuardo-Jimenez, $630,000
LAWRENCE
142 Abbott St: Tien and Cang Nguyen to Michael and Ha Nguyen, $70,000
428-438 Andover St: Michael F. Lacroix to Joshua Lacroix, $175,000
92 Beacon St Unit 5: C Bishop&Janton T and Antony Ansaldi to Carlos A. DaSilva, $180,000
16 Cornish St: Fe F. Nunez and Mercedes Guzman to Mariana E. Gil-Flores and Pedro G. Flores, $640,000
117-119 Dorchester St: Douglas E. and Wilfredo E. Pena to Casimira Vazquez-Estevez, $745,000
262 E Haverhill St Unit 15: Chong C. So and Yong A. Lee to Jessica F. Green, $145,000
262 E Haverhill St Unit 19: Steven J. and Nina E. Goulet to Rafinel Castillo, $165,000
256 Essex St Unit 205: Patricia Kross and Rosa Keane to Jackson&Madison LLC, $200,000
20-22 Floral St: Efrain E. DelaCruz to Yndira and Angel E. Corona, $670,000
457-461 Hampshire St: Eliezer Silfa to Juan C. Martino, $1,050,000
497-497a Hampshire St: Javier Santa Est and Ramona Bruno to Charli Santana and Jaime Nunez, $550,000
131-133 Haverhill St: RJJM LLC to NSG Howard RE LLC, $1,600,000
238 Haverhill St: Rose Spinelli to Jose B. Blanco-Burgos, $589,000
7-13 Monmouth St: La Belle Maison LLC to Abad&Vasquez Prop LLC, $2,150,000
143 Mount Vernon St: Lee J. and Ching Hui Mantha to Janiris Matos, $440,000
91 Park St: La Belle Maison LLC to Abad&Vasquez Prop LLC, $2,150,000
95-97 Park St: La Belle Maison LLC to Abad&Vasquez Prop LLC, $2,150,000
71 Pleasant St: Mary E. Pelczar and Mary E. Kight to Victor E. Sanchez and Karina Badia, $468,000
12 Reservoir St: Kate M. Gosselin to G A. Estrada-Martinez and Lesly B. Bonilla-Estrada, $440,000
28 Ridge Rd: Benjamin and Veronika Reynolds to Jonathan J. Sano, $450,000
719 Riverside Dr: Douglas L. and Madeleine E. Hulslander to Pamela Gathuru, $390,000
82 S Broadway: 82 SB Propco LLC to 82-86 South Broadway LLC, $2,200,000
542 S Broadway: Heather Kridel-Mcgrath to Radaisy D. Martinez, $470,000
78 Springfield St: Lizbeth Maldnonado and Iscar DelToto to Vilma Disla, $225,000
METHUEN
11 Anderson Dr: Dicenso Raniero G Est and Algina Minton to Yozaka Doleo and Julian A. Rodriguez, $470,000
16-18 Annis St: Edward A. Melo-Castro to Yazienette and Railin Alcantara, $710,000
24 Ashford St Unit A: Michael Perez to Lysette Perez, $170,000
12 Chestnut Way: Richi Patel to Melvin F. Taveras, $780,000
32 Coachman Ln: Manuel D. Ferreira to Elie M. and Guovana Aboukhater, $551,000
3 Emsley Ter: Hatice and Amine Ekinci to Barinder P. Singh and Ramneet Kaur, $531,000
15 Hampshire Rd Unit 5d: Thomas Varghese and Crystal Sroka to Michael Foley and Tanya Waithe, $467,000
21 Hampshire Rd Unit 307: Talia N. Cannistra to Courtney Webb, $270,000
17 Hummingbird Way Unit 17: Toll MA Land 3 LP to Judson J. and Linda G. Barker, $722,443
92-94 Jackson St: Jose D. Rosario to Yasmer and Ines Zorrilla, $680,000
43 Lyndale Ave: Michael Sierpina to Diane M. Marshall, $450,000
24 Marion St: Mary S Pelletier FT and Faith Pelletier to Diana C. Gonzalez-Ospina, $520,000
59 Newport St: Leonhart One FT and Scott E. Atkinson to Omar Loaiza, $295,000
19 Oakcrest Cir: Olivia Cavallaro to Property Possible Inc, $315,000
945 Riverside Dr Unit 26a: Brady Michelle M Est and Amy L. Silva to Barbara J. Gaudette, $262,500
60 Tower St: Wanda Gines to Antonio Oneill, $440,000
NORTH READING
2 Eaton Cir: Christopher K. and Jenelle L. Baker to Elizabeth A. and Lee P. Brozena, $890,000
37 Haverhill St: Lisa and Robert Dempsey to Riad and Nabila Riskalla, $1,245,000
240 Martins Lndg Unit 6213: Pulte Hm Of New Eng LLC to Susan Blanciforti, $519,580
240 Martins Lndg Unit 6201: Pulte Hm Of New Eng LLC to Maryellen Russo and Matthew S. George, $569,210
240 Martins Lndg Unit 6107: Pulte Hm Of New Eng LLC to Mark and Carol Garofalo, $474,905
240 Martins Lndg Unit 6108: Pulte Hm Of New Eng LLC to Rosemarie Frano, $431,030
240 Martins Lndg Unit 6106: Pulte Hm Of New Eng LLC to Nancy J. Oconnor, $503,460
240 Martins Lndg Unit 6105: Pulte Hm Of New Eng LLC to Susan E. and Amy Luckiewicz, $383,310
240 Martins Lndg Unit 6109: Pulte Hm Of New Eng LLC to Donna L. Bergin, $432,255
3 Niblick Way Unit 3: John E. and Mary A. Lape to Richard Chen and Meixin Zhou, $675,000
300 Riverpark Dr: 300 Riverpark Prop Corp to WCV 300 Riverpark LLC, $78,550,000
9 Shay Ln: Livingstone Dev Corp to John and Patricia Davis, $1,420,000
6 Winterberry Ln: Mark C Exley LT and Mark C. Exley to Irshad A. Sheikh, $970,000
SALISBURY
135 Beach Rd Unit B106: Nolasco Poore Est and Theresa Poore to Tony Poore, $150,000
56 Folly Mill Rd: Fowler Investment LLC to Courtney and Ryan Trembler, $776,500
