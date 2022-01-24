ANDOVER
16 Balmoral St Unit 115: Rocker Potter P Est and Damon Rocker to Michael F. Karavetsos, $320,000
20 Brown St: Elie M. Nassar to Selcuk Ilke, $676,500
17 Kenilworth St: Josephine L. Walker to Santiago Fernandez-Suarez and Sigella Vargas, $620,000
4 Summer St Unit 4: Brett B. and Trina A. Roberson to Charles Anderson, $600,000
31 Taylor Cove Dr Unit 31: Taylor Cove Dev LLC to Abhishek Kumar and Naina Sharma, $709,900
BOXFORD
129 Depot Rd: Christopher C. Rollins to Melissa Rollins, $329,000
Wildmeadow Rd Lot 20b: Alice M Berglund LT and Alice M. Berglund to Genna and Matthew Hill, $170,000
DRACUT
52-a Avis Ave: Hales Landing LLC to Sunset Hill Dracut LLC, $2,950,000
15 Cottage St: Judith Montmarquet to Christopher and Jessica M. Mcalduff, $420,000
107 Meadow Creek Dr: Zofia P. Mierzwa to Nicholas J. and Jacqueline E. Pelrine, $790,000
35 School St Unit 14: Dominic E. and Christina Nicolo to Paul Donovan, $225,000
64 Tennis Plaza Rd Unit 5: Schofield Carol A Est and Deborah Bregoli to Michael T. and Judy A. Mccann, $235,000
642 Wheeler Rd: Brian P. Mcgowan to Abreu Construction RT and Abreu Const Corp Tr, $313,750
GEORGETOWN
26 Tenney St: Kathleen N. Paquette to Danielle E. and Timothy L. Butler, $470,000
GROVELAND
5 Lindsay Way Unit 5: Christine Canada and Ryan Takach to Karin Caves, $480,000
687 Salem St: Cayer IRT and Richard G. Cayer to Catia Rodrigues-Simas and John G. DAuria, $424,000
HAVERHILL
23 Casablanca Ct Unit 23: Nabil I. Morcos to Carmelo Holdings LLC, $190,000
511 Chadwick Rd: Sasso FT and Philip V. Sasso to Nildana Michel and Patcheco Vincnet, $585,000
48 Eaton Ct Unit 48: Paul Hibner to Kate Gosselin, $410,000
117 Golden Hill Ave: Heffernan Edith M Est and Mary F. Hefferman to Sally F. Mank, $250,000
84 Hoyt Rd: Anselmo FT and Anthony N. Anselmo to Ramozaya Properties LLC, $536,000
689 Main St: Oxford Landlord MA LLC to Rima 689 Main St Real, $6,565,079
150 North Ave: Rose M. Pierce and David Snow to Andres X. and Rikelma Vargas, $615,000
421 North Ave: Timothy B. and Yasmin Dube to Carlos and Dianna R. Rosario, $660,000
462-464 Washington St: Wayne M. Greenwood to Richard P. Early, $125,000
68 Woodrow Ave: Jose and Veronica Guzman to Nicole A. Guilmette and Carl J. Levine, $575,000
LAWRENCE
153-159 Arlington St: Arlington Street LLC to Manuel Lamarche, $850,000
97 Bodwell St: Prakash Manandhar to Jesus Carrera and Sandra E. Rivera, $400,000
146-148 Easton St: Doris M Lavoie T and Mary K. Lovely to Gezim Laze and Dorina Alimadhi, $600,000
540 Essex St: Lebel Investments LLC to Prime RE Investment LLC, $200,000
508-510 Hampshire St: Adan F. Villalba to Manuel A. Ramirez and Niurka L. Baez-Garcia, $705,000
106 Leroy Ave: Stacy M. Brogna to Sean Brogn, $73,000
297 Mount Vernon St: David and Stephanie Mcmillan to Sarah Benjamin, $430,000
343 S Broadway: Muriel Caracoglia to Robinson Coronado-Jose and Jokarys Mireles, $310,000
METHUEN
275 Broadway: Dovaro 5 Pleasant St LLC and Robert J. Palmisano to Residences At The Masonic, $1,975,000
7 Chausse Dr: Merci Vargas to Justin and Monica Barry, $630,000
9 Cooper Ln: Jr Builders Inc to Paul S. and Patricia A. Duggan, $777,500
19 Joy Ter: Sergio G. Garcia and Claudia Ortega to Adline Jerome, $470,000
14 King St Unit 14: Estep Inc to Alba G. and David M. Berroa-Alvarez, $400,000
6 Marvin St: Joseph Maggio to Mei Huang, $175,000
49 Meriline Ave: Richard P. Gomes and Alexandra R. Desouza-Lima to Ninos and Monique A. Nwiya, $425,000
18 Oakmeadow Ln: Newrez LLC to Francisco Eliezer-Paulino, $455,000
6 Parker Ct: Kelly Ramirez to Socorro C. Espinal, $387,900
49 Pine Tree Dr Unit 49: Mark F. and Suzanne L. Smith to Victor M. Toral-Magana and Maria E. Romero-Duran, $855,000
5 Pleasant St: Dovaro 5 Pleasant St LLC and Robert J. Palmisano to Residences At The Masonic, $1,975,000
8 Smith Ave: Timothy L. Coakley and M A. Lafrance-Coakley to Grenys A. Lopez, $450,000
34 Varnum Ave: Rivers Edge Prop LLC to Paul Adan, $370,000
7 Windsor St: ONeil Kathleen E Est and Kevin M. Oneill to Jose and Elisabete Aguiar, $505,000
NORTH ANDOVER
17 Great Oak St: Joseph M. Lannan to Mark H Peikin RET and Mark H. Peikin, $1,050,000
26 Main St Unit 5: James A. and Susan E. Graham to David Kiwanuka, $497,400
380 Winter St: William F. and Jacqueline J. Bannister to Christopher and Kristen Lavoie, $1,050,000
NORTH READING
9 10 Rod Way: Michael W. Kelly to Brian K. and Lauren E. Lee, $1,227,000
70 Burroughs Rd: 18 North Street RT and Joseph Boccelli to Steven Correale, $650,000
9 Poplar Ter: David Abruzzese to Katherine Fajardo, $549,000
11 Spruce Rd: Steven S. and Lisa M. Skiffington to Marc and Julie Mosca, $1,187,000
SALISBURY
204 Elm St: Irene L. Guillmette to Rui P. Resendes, $415,000
56 N End Blvd: Salisbury Boulevard RT and Natalie R. Earley to Jeffrey C. Kirpas, $522,500
1 Seabrook Rd: Jacob F. Beevers to Christopher M. Beevers, $410,000
