ANDOVER
195-195a Andover St: Parthiv Corp to Yuanheng NT and Bin Hu, $850,000
651 Brookside Dr Unit 651: Miranda Wang-Qiao to Xuan Zhang and Ling Wu, $470,000
40 Brown St: William Fahey to John Haroutunian, $525,000
2 Colonial Dr Unit 5a: Jeremy S. Hakanson to Zhengwang Sun and Meixiang Jin, $245,100
29 Corbett St: Dreher FT and Dana T. Dreher to Roger G. Cruz-Hernandez and K C. Escalante-Mercado, $655,000
150 Dascomb Rd: P8&Oliver 150 Dascomb LLC to BPP Partners Industrial, $42,000,000
16 Exeter Way: Abbott Lowell and Carla Melucci to Gabriella P. Williams and Matthew S. Mayo, $882,500
68 High Plain Rd: Claudia A Arrigg RET and Claudia A. Arrigg to Ka W. Leong, $785,128
4 Korinthian Way: Fabiani FT and Stephen J. Fabiani to Mathew and Amy M. Fabiani, $900,000
5 Matthew St: Alan C. Johnson to 536 North End Blvd LLC, $530,000
257 N Main St Unit 2: Mary B Leonard LT and Mary B. Leonard to Frontline Realty Inc, $235,000
9 Noel Rd: Krista Larocca and Brian Toomey to Jessica G. and Nicholas G. Abreu, $775,000
4 Olde Berry Rd: Nicholas G. Abreu and Jessica Gecoy-Abreu to Farid Sabzalipour and S Sadjady-Alipour, $630,000
BOXFORD
33 Glendale Rd: Mary J. Hinkle to Tremblay Properties LLC, $550,000
DRACUT
63 4th St: Barbara Jusczak to Bryan R. Gamby and Nicholas J. Dandrea-Granby, $445,000
100 Cass Ave Unit A14: Garneau Jacqueline M Est and Denise Jezak to Jenna C. Gagnon and Michael Montanile, $252,800
5 Crosby Rd: Shattuck Donna M Est and Kenneth F. Shattuck to Michael Chuwang, $349,900
46 Hillside Ter: Carol J. Matthews to Rachel and Arold Narcisse, $506,000
11 Nassau St: Raymond E Martin T and Roger L. Martin to Jeremi Tejeda, $332,000
94 Tennis Plaza Rd Unit 22: Courtney Mahoney to Mark August, $280,000
GEORGETOWN
12 Waldingfield Rd: Robert and Christine Flot to Shawn J. and Jonette Seaman, $810,000
GROVELAND
2 Oakland Ter: SAJ RT and Stephen M. Dehullu to Brian D. and Dusica Santos, $832,000
HAVERHILL
92 14th Ave Unit 92: Anthony Olenio and Shaun Keilty-Olenio to Michelle Diaz-Collins and Richard A. Dioguardo, $405,000
47 19th Ave Unit 47: Pilat LT and Roger Pilat to Barbara and Maurice Seay, $305,000
12 Angie Ave: Kairlyn and Joseph Sevigny to Gabriel Morales, $568,000
30-34 Bellevue Ave: Viera Stano to Gabriela Rosa-Portorreal and Rafael R. Sanchez, $640,000
954 Broadway: Lorraine M Fortin RET and Michele M. Fuller to Fausto Acevedo-Torres, $315,000
173 Brown St Unit 173: Rkaco LLC to Hanna and William Freitas, $425,000
25 Casablanca Ct Unit 25: Vivian M. Perez-Dickinson and Rosa E. Perez-Rivera to Caitlin R. and Tyler J. Hebb, $275,000
56 Cedar St: Blondie and Leopold Alvaranga to Homelyne Augustin, $389,500
49 Cogswell St: Eleanor and Joseph D. StOnge to Rkaco LLC, $460,000
110 Crosby Street Ext: Adam N. Digiovanni to Michelle and Vicente F. Lajara, $452,000
142 Crosby Street Ext: Carolina Properties LLC to Charles Benson, $830,000
32 E Broadway Unit B: Brian Pilvelatis to John D. Creesy and Jacqueline E. Simmers, $270,000
720 E Broadway: Mary L. Earl to Kris Earl, $265,000
14 Flora St: Linda and Tommy Barr to Sarah A. Finlay, $285,000
5 Grand Ave Unit 5: Esse Saif to Top Tier Investments LLC, $180,000
87 Hunters Run Pl Unit 87: Devi Patel to Mark Zapalla, $235,000
8 James Ave: Weslem Desouza to Zainah K. Nabunya, $585,500
26 Juniper Wood Dr: Sandra M. Dion to Alexander and Shaina Czifrik, $550,000
180 Kingsbury Ave: Sheila A. Doyle and Donna M. Drigotas to Matthew J. and Sara J. Faxon, $460,000
124 Lake St: Diane L. and Tyler E. Cameron to Tasia Clemenzi, $575,000
444 Main St Unit C: John M. Barnaby to Bernadette Fielding, $190,000
1160 Main St: SIC Property LLC to Orion Pro Friend SL LLC, $1,225,000
107 Merrimack St: Lorraine M Fortin RET and Laurie K. Ranz to Leny LLC, $349,900
440 North Ave Unit 67: Mootrey James N Jr Est and James N. Mootrey to James Nelson, $150,000
440 North Ave Unit 281: Jennifer L. Krevhena to Ariadna V. and Johnathan Clamens, $150,000
124 Portland St: Dauntless Path LLC to Maria Martinez, $460,000
116 Primrose St: Gabriel Lopez to Alexander and Leonela A. Guzman-Taveras, $359,900
113-115 River St Unit 1: Barry Billcliff to 115 Henri Cyr LLC, $205,000
41 Riverview St: 41 Riverview Street RT and Noa B. Astor to Jasmine Fortin and June A. Vanyo, $330,000
29 Sarah J Cir: Ann K. and Gregory A. Kulichik to Carlo and Erline L. Tanice, $700,000
111 Summer St Unit 6: Mattd LLC to Curtis Davis, $182,000
625 W Lowell Ave Unit 21: J&B RT and Judith C. Churchman to Tina Nikitiuk-Juodikis and Jason Juodikis, $167,000
LAWRENCE
530 Essex St: Design Woodworking RT and Susan A. Pappalardo to DLC Phase Three LLC, $562,500
12-14 Floral St: Eugenio Burgos to Carlos D. Valdez and Jose A. Almanzar, $604,000
182 Garden St: Marcia J. Santos and Luis J. Ortega to Eustacio Berroa-Reyes and Arnulfo Berroa-Hernandez, $624,000
17 Hall St: Germania Leonardo to Perla M. and Andres Guzman, $359,000
54-60 Haverhill St: Rayprogress LLC to Brian O. Lopes, $670,000
7 Lincoln Ct Unit B: Michael Mcdonald to Dawa Inc, $245,000
30 Osgood St: Arturo M. Pena and Edwin Holguin to Antonia Cardona, $410,000
130 Parker St: Shamrock RT and Robert F. Kelley to Fermin Family LLC, $1,575,000
17 Ridge Rd: Joseph P. Porcaro and Kristyn Haley-Porcaro to Kendrys Vasquez, $529,000
METHUEN
11 Agnes Ter: Corinne M. and Ann Maria E. Contarino to Jose M. Batista, $440,000
269 Broadway: Ma&Dads Corner Lot LLC to Jowamar Co LLC, $402,000
1 Carroll St: Hassan F. Hussein to Yeyson Alix, $795,000
3 College Ln: Patricia Haley IRT and John T. Haley to Jeovanny and Luis E. Moya, $473,000
30 Copley Dr: Jomish RT and Joseph M. Sterner to Shadi and Josiane Asmar, $930,000
112 Druid Hill Ave Unit 112: Jack J. Vartabedian and Yong Tu to Conseta Njeru, $300,000
41-43 Hardy St: Carlos Espinal to Genesis R. Nin and Christie D. Falette, $630,000
497 Lowell St: Meriem Naittourirt and Joseph Boulal to Antonio O. Lopez, $715,000
174 Merrimack St Unit 174: Maria Fina to Vanessa M. Nunez-DeUrena and Yluminada H. Monegro, $405,000
21-23 Milk St: Dl Home Investment LLC to Birmania A. Almonte and Bryan K. Castro, $740,000
106 Myrtle St: William R. Deloge and Carolyn Sano to Connor N. Mccusker and John T. Dovan, $485,000
35-1/2 Oakland Ave: Jason Campbell to David J. Tejada, $430,000
83-85 Salem St: Tammy L. and Sean W. Richards to Yeraida Delgado and Ana D. Nunez, $600,000
6 Tyler St: Brett V. Buckley to Stephen T. Bailey and Taylor Mackenzie-Bailey, $460,000
45 Washington St Unit 22: James J. Mcgaffigan to Michelle Joslin-Chaves, $325,000
NORTH ANDOVER
26 Dartmouth St Unit 26: Elizabeth Fox to Giacomo A. Cantos and Daniela Santos-Hernandez, $530,000
1725 Great Pond Rd: John P. and Joan C. Thompson to Michael D. and Megan I. Harrison, $599,000
1925 Great Pond Rd: Paul T. and Joanne L. Lawson to Cameron Morgan and Alyssa Murphy, $700,000
350 Greene St Unit 211: Suzanne Armstrong to Alan Johnson, $389,000
120 Martin Ave: Tareq and Shazia Rahman to Caitlin Murray and Hugo Baez, $750,000
124 Peach Tree Ln: Ajay A. and Sunayana M. Thomas to Eva Jin and Haiming Huang, $1,050,000
21 S Cross Rd: Michael J. Moroney and Carol A. Doherty to Jenna L. Nissan and Robert J. Citorik, $850,000
6 Thorndike Rd: Stefanos Tsoukalas to James K. Hudson, $450,000
NORTH READING
14 Harvest Ln: Nancy E. and Robert W. Brown to Gerard L. and Dawn E. Demodena, $915,310
1 Marblehead St: Mark and Cheryl A. Donegan to Ilya and Elina Gluskin, $850,000
11 Marshall St: Berndtson Marie A Est and Marcia E. Edson to Robyn B. and Mark J. Mcdonald, $701,000
1 Oakland Rd: Christopher D. and Cheryl H. Flagg to Yury and Krystsina Listapad, $665,000
SALISBURY
6 Allen Dr: Daniel Lake to Leonard Stanwood, $402,500
135 Beach Rd Unit B218: Eugene and Leona Regnier to Dianne Learned, $231,000
20 Cable Ave Unit 17: Nicholas M. Buote to Diana L. Miranowicz, $316,000
67 Rabbit Rd: John F. and Jennifer Kurto to Robert Lheureux, $190,000
1 Thomas Morgan Ln Unit 1: Dolores and Richard F. Person to Jeffrey and Jennifer D. Jackman, $556,900
TEWKSBURY
