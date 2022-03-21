ANDOVER
14 Clark Rd: Donna G. Maturi to Richard and Olivia Divirgilio, $560,000
30 Mary Lou Ln: 30 Mary Lou Lane RT and Howard R. Meshnick to Kimball and Mitchell C. Demers, $826,000
247 N Main St Unit 3: Rekha Meera LLC to Khaled G. Sharafaddin, $317,500
108 Summer St: Alan T. and Stephen E. Gorrie to Matthew C. Faulkner and Elizabeth P. Kobelski, $600,000
BOXFORD
17 Bayns Hill Rd: Kara E Delaney RET and George A. Delaney to Charles A. and Jessica Zodda, $1,549,000
27 Gunnison Rd: Cynthia and Joseph C. Famolare to Joseph P. and Victoria M. Magner, $898,000
DRACUT
78 Arkansas Dr: Ruth L. Entwistle to Alicia P. Germosen and Jose M. Albino, $420,000
39 Elm St: Elm Street TD LLC to RZD 39 Elm Street T and Richard Debay, $1,275,000
48 Goodhue Ave: Kosowicz Family Hldg T and Lynn P. Davis to Lisa P. and Augustus A. Gatti, $350,000
656 Merrimack Ave: Denise M. and Mark J. Santorsola to Sonja R. Swanfeldt and Kendall Leron-Gillians, $480,000
147 Old Meadow Rd: Noval IRT and Linda R. Carter to Gregory M. Marion, $310,000
106 Primrose Hill Rd: Fadden Nancy A Est and John P. Fadden to Kelly Lian, $200,000
GEORGETOWN
492 North St: Oak Valley Dev LLC to Valdez Enterprises LLC, $200,000
122-124 W Main St: 16 Ford St LLC to 122-124 West Main St LLC, $2,800,000
GROVELAND
29 Groveland Commons Way Unit 29: Chandrasekhar C. Gounder and Kumudha Ramaswamy to Janice D. Egenberg, $412,000
HAVERHILL
9 Blaisdell St: MNS Properties LLC to Oludotun O. Olubode, $705,000
40 Byron St: Leanne Petrou to Michael A. Fryman, $540,000
376 Main St: 376 Main Street RT and Eric R. Brown to Go Birds 376 Main St LLC, $600,000
380 Main St: 380 Main St Realty Corp to Go Birds 380 Main St LLC, $600,000
63 Old Ferry Rd: Lawrence R. Watson to Sarah Watson, $300,000
2 South St: Paul J. Kelly to Beth E. Brown and Peter A. Sheehan, $440,000
23 Talmuth Ave: Gagnon Barbara M Est and Lisa A. Hinds to Christopher M. Angeloni and Abby M. Nestor, $557,000
70 Washington St Unit 405: Andres X. and Rikelma T. Vargas to Leanne Petrou, $360,000
LAWRENCE
202 Broadway Unit 31: E Step Inc to Denis Sinelshchikov and Elena Grankina, $245,000
38-40 Center St: Alberto Ortega and A Dominguez-Deortega to David Jimenez, $675,000
125 Essex St: 4 J RT and Judith A. Giarrusso to 115-125 Essex Street LLC, $300,000
160-162 Franklin St: E&G RT and Eddy I. Guzman to Marcos Robles-Martinez and Elizabeth Perez-Jose, $635,000
46-48 Kingston St: Steeven R. Almonte and Aury M. Almanzar to Maryvelisse Nunez, $680,000
210-220 Merrimack St: Monarch On The Merrimack to PRCP MA Rivwalk Lawrence and Railsplitter MA Rivwalk, $74,500,000
68 Newbury St: Nunez LLC to Boxford Properties LLC, $382,500
14 Oakland Rd: Janine M. Boulanger to Kimberley R. Vega, $450,000
159 Park St: David M. and Judith A. Mccarthy to Tammy M. Ortega and Shawna M. Cruz, $368,000
2-4 Reservoir Ter: Jordan and Trevor Thibault to Rafael Carmona, $698,000
1 S Union St: 1 South Union Street LLC to PRCP MA Rivwalk Lawrence and Railsplitter MA Rivwalk, $21,500,000
290 Salem St: Edwin M. Rooney to Reynaldo Dejesus, $320,000
159 Weare St: Adrian L. Coletta and Mark R. Lynch to Luz A. Toribio and Luz E. Helena, $505,000
METHUEN
46 Ashford St Unit 1: Lloyd R. Licciardello to Armando Ortiz, $167,500
22 Chadwick St: Luong Tran and Huong T. Mai to Miguelina Calderon, $320,000
1 Charles St: Ernest A. and Edward E. Dube to John A. and Phyllis M. Dube, $296,625
151 Cross St: Robert G. and Maya S. Faris to Lenis Perez, $758,000
10 Danbury Dr Unit 6: Mevzad and Kelly Durakovic to Yonni D. Munoz, $215,000
Hampshire Rd: Kamalkant M. Patel to Julio Romero, $65,000
12 King St Unit 12: E Step Inc to G P. Delcid-Castaneda and Blanca E. Barrios, $420,000
1 Locust Rd: Ilana Marram and David C. Morey to Theresa Peterson, $810,000
189 Oakland Ave: Saint Christopher Props to Jesiel M. Avendanha, $495,000
4 Thissell St: Demetrious and Rhonda M. Wolfe to Nadine Gaspard, $460,000
NORTH ANDOVER
180 Chickering Rd Unit 307C: Stephen T. Kelley and Deutsche Bank Natl T Co to Deutsche Bk Natl T Co Tr, $120,750
1401 Great Pond Rd Unit 13: William and Denise Andrus to Marc Abouaf, $310,000
401 Massachusetts Ave: Maneesh Moota and Tanvi Paripelli to Paul and Paige Dagostino, $532,500
NORTH READING
1 Nutter Rd: Smith Sons Plumbing&Hea to Allan Egbert, $1,630,000
SALISBURY
81 Central Ave: Ciaraldi RT and Louise A. Ciaraldi to Antoine J. and Jaime Hajjar, $385,000
88 Central Ave Unit A: Abbas Abdallah to Paul W. and Lynette L. Pappas, $750,000
33 Dock Ln: Samuel H. Johnson to Mona Johnson, $10,000
9 Kendell Ln: Friburg Claire T Est and Donna Dukette to Daisha Shakel-Boyd and Nehru A. Boyd, $120,000
240 N End Blvd Unit A: Nicole M. and Marc D. Palermo to PMRL Management LLC, $640,000