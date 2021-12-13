ANDOVER
128 Andover St: Karina V. Rabelo and Viviane N. Lima to Fang Hao and Yu Zhang, $1,135,000
19 Arundel St: Meghan and David J. Metzemaekers to Matthew T. and Sarah Fitzpatrick, $937,000
114 Bailey Rd: Carl W. and Patricia A. Anderson to Daniel M. Kassner and Andrea Messer-Kassner, $825,000
4 Colonial Dr Unit B4-7: Cathy Pappavaselio LT and Thomas P. Pappavaselio to Delia R. Day, $243,000
5 Cricket Cir: Leanne Winters-Pollitt to Gideon Cohen and Caroline A. Schwartz, $1,112,000
1-3 Elm Ct: PSJ Realty LLC to Sean Wadland, $425,000
9 Flint Cir: Anthony L. and Caroline M. Adams to Vikas Shivashankar and Sowmya Shankar, $657,000
22 Hearthstone Pl: Nancy F Cornell RET and Douglas W. Cornell to Eric Polanik and Amanda Buchanan, $975,000
27 High Plain Rd: Lisa M. Ryan and Mary B. Carson to Bay Flow LLC, $345,000
150 High Plain Rd: Steven P. Zuccaro to Scott Johnson, $534,000
148 Main St Unit A216: Rocco Pasquariello to Keith K. and Lynn Wentzel, $257,000
Marland St: Gerald Levesque RET and Gerald Levesque to John C. and Cynthia Givens, $12,000
14 Morton St: Julie M. Fitzgerald and Michael W. Motsinger to Patrick and Constance Scanlon, $501,000
5 Oak St: Katherine Goldstein and Michael Marciano to Jennifer B. Fecteau, $620,000
31 School St Unit 31: Duarte RT and Richard C. Duarte to Susana Cenanovic and Gloria E. Carrasco, $725,000
124 Summer St: Bohdan&Dona T and Dona M. Kwolyk to Michael W. Motsinger and Julie M. Fitzgerald, $840,000
8 Sunset Rock Rd: Chad A. and Kerry Friesz to Sheri Radoux, $1,070,000
5 Tucker Rd: Sai Builders LLC to Heather Macaulay, $1,250,000
24 William St: Steven B. and Elizabeth L. Leed to Patricia Grant 2005 FT and Partricia Grant, $825,000
BOXFORD
21 Balmoral Rd: Jigna and Mayur M. Gudka to David L. and Kimberly Cade, $725,000
Hollow Tree Rd Lot 27: Anne L. and Lawrence B. Goldstein to Maryles V Casto 2008 FT and Maryles V. Casto, $1,195,000
210 Ipswich Rd: Nila A. Pancholi to Jakov and Jelena Durkovic, $665,000
416 Ipswich Rd: Carole D. and Roger W. Palmariello to Ayesha Amin and Jamel A. Khader, $610,000
35 Silverbrook Rd: Michael S. and Wendy L. Walsh to Caryn and Paul Bennett, $679,000
45 Towne Rd: Anne L. and Lawrence B. Goldstein to Maryles V Casto 2008 FT and Maryles V. Casto, $1,195,000
DRACUT
75 Alexander Ave: Abdreu Construction RT and Abreu Const Corp Tr to Barry Woodward and Jimmy Tell, $850,000
105 Amesbury St: Michael and Jennifer Robles to Michael Robles, $50,000
21 Dean Ave: Jimmy Tell and Barry Woodward to Jorge E. Salazar-Parra and Sandra M. Chaverra, $515,000
395 Donohue Rd Unit 10: C&A Rizos FT 2020 and Nicholas C. Rizos to Arnold Kyambadde, $310,000
62 Frederick St Unit 28: AKC RT and Charlene Sarris to Phally Eng, $355,000
43 Homefield Ave: Nocolakakis Vasiliki Est and Louise Merrill to Athanasia and Michael J. Howe, $241,600
68 Honora Ave: CPP RT and Kevin P. Lowe to John and Susan Fernandes, $14,000
46 Janice Ave: Karen L. Lynch to Derek Kreymer, $600,000
215 Jones Ave: Corey FT and Anna M. Corey to Catherine W. Muriithi, $1,200,000
155 Lafond Ln Unit 34: Silveria RT and Claire M. Silveria to Alexa E. and Elise Gambino, $242,500
56 Long Dr: Joao Dejesus-Dasilva and Leonor R. Dasilva to Aileen Domitriz and Marcos J. Diaz, $458,000
21 Pinehurst Ave: Christopher and Jennifer Barros to Peter Leak and Evelin D. Reyes-Carrera, $535,300
8 Riverside Ave: James H. and Barbara A. Golden to Jennifer L. and Christopher L. Barros, $720,000
668 Robbins Ave Unit 8: Michael Madigan to Fawzi Karachi, $165,000
705 Salem Rd: EPLC T and Vidra F. Harris to Janny Carpio, $435,000
124 Tennis Plaza Rd Unit 51: Catherine A. Shaffer to Hanh T. Vu and Toung Q. Nguyen, $245,000
GEORGETOWN
7 Hickory Ln: Christy and John Pryor to Margaret and Mathew Summit, $777,000
71 North St: Daniel B. and Laura J. Brockway to Lacey Alex, $545,000
GROVELAND
2 Harvard Rd: John R. and Suzanne Hashem to Joseph A. Harrison, $524,000
4 Holly Ln: Fadi T. Issa to David W. and Marisa Kennedy, $660,000
226 Main St: Denise R. Fix to George P. Levasseur, $400,000
HAVERHILL
38 11th Ave: Anthony and Lorianne Raia to Ek Real Estate Fund LLC, $470,000
12 16th Ave: Shawn A. Dias and Charles A. Pollano to Pablo L. Florentino and Martha Pena, $550,000
62 16th Ave: Dennis J Wolz T and Dennis J. Wolz to Gustavo A. Alcala and Yaquelin P. DeGeronimo, $575,000
66 7 Sister Rd Unit 51: Lot 139 LLC to Bradford W. Rich, $929,000
29 Bedford St: Nicholas J. Faxon to Gerson I. Zorrilla, $362,000
31 Bennington St: Esther S. and Mark J. Palermo to Elizabeth and Heidi M. Roy, $429,900
660 Boxford Rd: Danielle A. Dumond to Christopher J. and Jacqueline L. Barry, $685,000
126 Brickett Hill Cir Unit 126: Sarasue Dick to Anita L. Storch, $339,900
220 Brickett Hill Cir Unit 220: Dale Marhefka to Nancy R. Lezon, $350,000
33 Chandler St: Chandler Street RET and Earle C. Welch to Jonathan and Rachel A. Amari, $450,000
43 Douglas St: Diane P. Andrews-Clarke to 43 Douglas Street LLC, $341,000
7 Dow Dr: John and Katy Aveni to Ana M. Camacho and Edwin E. Muniz, $670,000
164 E Broadway: Kerri Flanagan and Scott J. Talbot to Anthony and Megan Clancy, $580,000
6 Glen Meadow Rd Unit 6: Michael P. Driscoll to Jiri S. Coronado-Anaya, $365,000
105 Haseltine St: Dean Sgouros to Joseph J. Boland, $350,000
308 Hilldale Ave: Hannah C. Elliott to Open Doors Inv Group LLC, $382,500
113 Hunters Run Pl Unit 113: Kamal FT and Joseph Kamal to Nicole Mills, $225,000
29-31 Jackson St: Mario and Rachel E. Perrett to Jean F. and Rachel Clerge, $610,000
9 Kathy Dr Unit 9: Vanessa Salcedo to Richard S. and Steven Ferrara, $310,000
28 Lansing Ave: LMN Capital LLC to Nicholas S. Cresta, $555,000
7 Lovejoy St: D&P George RT and Dawn A. George to Fernando and Zachary M. Herrera, $540,000
15 Meagans Way Unit 15: Michael J. Demers to Kevin Begley, $505,000
83 Mercury Ter Unit 83: Mercury Terrace RT and Quintin L. Tigs to Caroline Daniels, $282,500
92 Merrill Ave: NJCC Fund 5 REO Subsidiar to Armando Nushi, $315,000
160 Morgan Dr Unit 160: Martha H. Page to Adan R. Herrera and Nereyda Tineo, $309,900
26 Niagara St: Robert J Palmisano RET and Robert J. Palmisano to Fatima Severino-Baez and Tairy E. Severino, $315,000
440 North Ave Unit 201: Jenelle Mansfield to Jasna Kantarevic, $220,000
103 Pilgrim Rd Unit 103: Daniel D. Butler and Heather M. Odonner to Thuy Le and John Nguyen, $380,000
17 Ruth Cir: Rima Alsafadi to Pablo A. Melenciano and Yolanda L. Rivera, $640,000
38 S Chestnut St: John J. and Margie A. Murphy to Antonie J. and Rose K. Loreus, $700,000
45 S Pleasant St: Brian J. Barbieri to Parsia Koleini, $510,000
111 Summer St Unit 1: Mattd LLC to Dustin R. Scheibling, $210,000
1 Tanglewood Park Dr Unit 1: Demarco RT and David J. Demarco to Richard P. Beshara, $390,000
21 Upland Ave: Bryan Earle to Jessica A. and Timothy J. Lawlor, $440,000
625 W Lowell Ave Unit 12: Ronald J. Pittoccheli to Luz Y. Castillo, $180,000
244 Washington St: Donald Doucette and Carole Phillips to Raul Delacruz, $560,000
500 Water St Unit A3: Michael Dipietro to Alana M. and Daniel Perry, $212,424
20 Wyoming Ave Unit 20: David Dixon to Lefebvre LT and Erin B. Lefebvre, $10,000
LAWRENCE
51 Ames St: Aristides Eusebio to Dominga and Estefany Mejia, $660,000
315-r Andover St: J P LLC to JMG Andover St Realty LLC, $200,000
110 Auburn St: Adonis and Maria M. Gonzalez to Marisol A. Matias-Capella and Ana I. Lopez-Matias, $500,000
28 Berkeley St: Frances T. Borrelli to I&M Red Door LLC, $215,000
15 Crescent St Unit B: Ram Gupta to Ayesha R. Reyes-Delacruz and Ariel P. Portorreal, $280,000
31 Dartmouth St: Scott O. Montanez and Heidi J. Gaudette to Chinedu Eke, $485,000
27-29 Easton St: Diony J. Cruz-Guzman to Erick M. Diaz-Bastardo, $700,000
34 Emerald Ave: 24 Emerald Avenue RT and Nancy Driscoll to Mostafa Fitah and Oumkeltoume Benjelloun, $415,000
950-952 Essex St: Jonathan W. Kuipers to Temil and Darlin Sanchez, $730,000
1051-1053 Essex St: Wilson Ortiz to Darideivi Peguero and Gilliam Sarante, $580,000
110 Genesee St: Lamere Gretchen E Est and Gretchen M. Coco to Jose Betancourt, $300,000
124 High St Unit 124: David R. Beaulieu to Rosario Morel, $255,000
56 Lake St: Ram Gupta to Bernardo A. Tumbaco and Francisca B. Henriquez, $430,000
11 Montgomery St: Nelsy Cintron to Bantroy R. Delos-Santos and Olrenda Fabre-Martinez, $560,000
82 Oak St: Nicholas R. and Deborah Maucieri to Marlon Santana, $760,000
434 Prospect St: Rafael E. Mejia to Yaritza Mejia and Darwin R. Rivera, $650,000
79 Richmond Ct: EK Real Estate Fund 1 LLC to Nysa Ericha-Velazquez and Alberto L. Velazquez-Ortiz, $385,000
8 Sumner Ave: Gail Cavanaugh-Mcauliffe and Freedom Mortgage Corp to Elias Kanj, $275,000
59 Sylvester St: Gerson Duarte to James and Christel Nazario, $600,000
100 Tremont St: Antonia Cardona to Ramon R. Castillo-Diaz and Lucia A. Garcia-Decastillo, $600,000
6 Wood Ln: Berg Renae L Est and Sharon Hamel to Noel D. Santos-Paulino and Wendy D. Santos, $550,000
METHUEN
120 Bay State Rd: Maina Thige and Charity Maina to Alas and Oumou K. Barry, $500,000
86-88 Broadway: Diverse Real Estate LLC to Maller Herrera-Almanzar, $656,000
106 Butternut Ln: Elisabeth A Godek RET and Elisabeth A. Godek to Kristin L. Diburro and Ryan N. Johnson, $520,000
13 Deering Ave: Melissa S. Branco to Aristides M. Eusebio, $400,000
223 Hampshire St: Daniel and Meaghan Sordillo to Thi T. and Raymond Phan, $580,000
16-18 Huntington Ave: 1618 Huntington Ave NT and Maria L. Koutny to Nicole R. La-Pietra and Luke A. Pereira, $585,000
61 Landing Dr Unit 61: Linda D. Bishop to Grace Y. Ahn, $420,000
Lowell St: Sherry Calabrese and George Mingins to 45-49 Jackson Street LLC, $35,000
319 Lowell St: Megan E. Donahue and Megan Medina to Vanessa Salcedo, $477,000
4 Mcallister Way Unit 4: Roy and Jane Cole to B P&C A Holbrook T and Carol A. Holbrook, $575,000
395 Merrimack St Unit 26: Marie Hinchcliffe and Michael W. Gagne to Mohammad Zeeshan-Armar and Aalisha A. Wahab, $225,000
252 Oakland Ave: Michael Denuzzio and Patricia A. Preston to Bernardo G. Balbi and Ayanes A. Disla-Frias, $400,000
14 Palermo St: Mark J. and Jean M. Carney to Sika N. and Jackie Eloi, $589,900
202 Pleasant St: J E Carney Sr RET 1997 and James E. Carney to Katherin E. Mejia, $465,000
1 Riverview Blvd Unit 7-205: Elizabeth B. Roberts to Neil A. Terrero, $317,000
4 Sequoia Dr Unit 4: Nicholas J. Felice and Evelyn M. Friel to Becky Greco, $800,000
18 Sevoian Dr: Shadi and Josiane Asmar to Rakeshkumar B. and Nimisha R. Patel, $761,000
1 Short St: VMTR LLC to Elusai Lemus, $300,000
65 Weybossett St: Christopher and Andrew Zielinski to Melissa I. Chalas and Pedro L. Hernandez, $425,000
NORTH ANDOVER
154 Amberville Rd: Rim Pyo Hong and Sunhwa Jung to Sylvia and Johnathan S. Vega, $965,000
62 Compass Pt Unit 62: Sunil and Sunita Samtani to Hesham Raghib and Maha Elgendy, $575,000
166 Cotuit St: 5 C Construction LLC to Michael J. Pignataro and Allison M. Umlah, $746,000
79 Fuller Rd: Fuller Road RT and Maureen E. Norman to Richard Fantasia and Pia Amicone, $892,000
284 Hillside Rd: Mamta Lohia LT and Mamta Lohia to Krishna Revi and Vinod Mohanan, $585,001
127 Marblehead St Unit C: Seaport Homes LLC to Rachel S. Christensen, $429,000
19 Meadowood Rd: Thao Tran to Kelvin and Jimmy Le, $360,000
33 Riverview St: Linda M. Kendrick to Kristen E. Nassif, $375,000
968 Salem St: Eleanor G Rockwell FT and Carolyn K. Rockwell to Bonilla Henrique RET and Francisco A. Bonilla, $120,000
393 Sutton St Unit 393: Maureen Walsh-Mccarthy to Shanna and Ryan C. Hinchcliffe, $630,000
11 Tolland Rd: Anthony S. and Jennifer M. Valencia to Gregory and Lauren Ormiston, $713,000
8 Union St Unit A: Dawson FT and Eric R. Dawson to Neil A. Hack, $319,900
64 Woodstock Rd: E W Deyo 1999 T and Catherine A. Deyo to Oliver J. Mcconnell and Betty Lam, $576,000
NORTH READING
10 Bishops Way: M Chase and Timothy M. Powers to Matthew K. and Erin E. Ouellette, $980,000
7 Country Club Rd: John R. and Joanne E. Allan to Jessica L. Martin and Thomas C. Gaudet, $645,000
44 Main St Unit 22: David A. Radoccia to Olgert Viga and Irma Ndoni, $277,500
63 Marblehead St: Marina Gans and Derek Walsh to Bianca Espinoza and Phillip Riscica, $535,000
240 Martins Lndg Unit 6403: Pulte Hm Of New Eng LLC to Marianne B. Pike, $486,195
240 Martins Lndg Unit 6404: Pulte Hm Of New Eng LLC to Quinlan FT and Brendan M. Quinlan, $482,305
240 Martins Lndg Unit 6409: Pulte Hm Of New Eng LLC to Bastos Contardo RET and Lisa Bastos, $564,175
240 Martins Lndg Unit 6402: Pulte Hm Of New Eng LLC to Roland D. and Janice C. VanKavelaar, $468,350
240 Martins Lndg Unit 6411: Pulte Hm Of New Eng LLC to Andrew R Horne 2011 T and Andrew R. Horne, $566,530
240 Martins Lndg Unit 6412: Pulte Hm Of New Eng LLC to Joseph L. and Joanne F. Croteau, $569,785
240 Martins Lndg Unit 6401: Pulte Hm Of New Eng LLC to Richard G. and Geraldine A. Verrier, $601,995
240 Martins Lndg Unit 6306: Pulte Hm Of New Eng LLC to Dorothy Marcella-Stanley, $588,805
240 Martins Lndg Unit 6307: Pulte Hm Of New Eng LLC to Gerald R. and Laura A. Colantuoni, $538,830
240 Martins Lndg Unit 6305: Pulte Hm Of New Eng LLC to Cheryl Cunha-Power, $479,350
22 Oakdale Rd: Robert E. and Lori J. Jensen to Josephine Voisinet, $432,500
2 Old Andover Rd: Peng Zhang and Lili Feng to Filip J. Losowski, $495,000
348 Park St Unit 202: Matthew M. Mackoul to Arrow Park LLC, $243,000
348 Park St Unit 204: Matthew M. Mackoul to Arrow Park LLC, $243,000
6 Ridgeway Rd: Martin J. and Maria S. Gaspar to Gayatri Munshi and Abhishek Joshi, $1,100,000
10 Shady Hill Dr: Jessica K. Hudson to Fabiana M. Montenegro and Pedro M. Salazar, $715,000
1 Shay Ln Unit 1: 383 Park Street LLC to Sotirios and Christine Iliopoulos, $1,298,000
5 Summit Rd: James R. and Christine S. Macinnis to Joseph P. Sardy and Paula A. Palacio, $950,000
SALISBURY
144 Bridge Rd: Clipper City Prop LLC to 144 Bridge Road LLC, $630,000
146 Bridge Rd: Clipper City Prop LLC to 144 Bridge Road LLC, $630,000
11 Glenwood Ave: Brian W. and Molly Connery to Matt FT and Anthony M. Matt, $503,000
7 Gove Ln: Art Warfel to Jonathan E. and Sarah T. Rudolph, $410,000
22 Main St: Jake E. and Sarah C. Goodridge to Jacob and Susan Lostimolo, $525,000
234 N End Blvd: Morrison FT and James E. Morrison to Bryan Earle, $1,100,000
12 Partridge Ln Unit D: William J. Gannon to Amy Clarizia, $420,000
6 Sandy Ln: David Moreno to Emily Clark and Brian Ferolito, $401,000
