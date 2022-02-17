ANDOVER
10 Burnham Rd: Fraser Beryl A Est and Marlene A. Couture to Hismercysproperties LLC, $340,000
21 Chandler Rd: R D Jr&M C Lindsey LT and Richard D. Lindsay to Chandler Road T and Christine Harshbarger, $640,000
83 Chestnut St: US Bank NA Tr to Jamieson Homes LLC, $825,000
51 Dufton Rd: David Farino to Amanda Goodwin, $470,000
1 Francis Dr Unit 302: Susan E Goldman RET and Susan E. Goldman to Dianne A. Oberle, $399,000
54 Gray Rd: Horizon Hldg LLC to John Gergos, $610,000
174 Haverhill St Unit 313: Cindy A. Morrison to Rissy Ibraheem, $206,400
1 Judson Rd: Janet Mitchell to Samuel and Janet Nork, $700,000
250 N Main St Unit 6: Annemarie Mcinerney to Kevin and Maureen Callahan, $422,000
63 Spring Grove Rd: Philip J. and Donna M. Coppola to Sivakumar Sivanandam and Devi Sivanandan, $1,000,000
4 Starwood Xing: Gladys R. Gaines to Vijit J. Shah and Khyati Desai, $1,180,008
18 Summer St Unit 5: Todd D Lindsay LT and Todd D. Lindsay to Peter F Symosek FT and Peter F. Symosek, $800,000
10 Temple Pl Unit 10: Heidi Deschamp to Lee H. and Elizabeth C. Novick, $550,000
NORTH ANDOVER
78 Great Pond Rd: Nicholas and Susan Milona to Joseph and Heidi Seely, $1,037,000
33 Lincoln St: 33-35 Lincoln Street LLC to William Ordonez, $775,000
148 Main St Unit B331: Matthew Defillippo to Stephen A. Smith, $271,160
170 Pleasant St: A&N Pleasant Street LLC to Little Learners Child, $1,200,000
450 Stevens St: Kevin Doherty to Mamta Lohia, $826,000
NORTH READING
Concord St: Wilmington RT and Annette M. Given to HRP Fordham LLC, $60,000,000
15 Country Club Rd: Henchy Fredda G Est and Howard M. Snyder to Wayne C. Heinstrom, $430,000
11 Duane Dr: Pamela M. Vath to Alexander J. and Vanessa L. Vath, $855,000
44 Main St Unit 20: Adam F. Dibattista to Edward J. Gear, $253,500
10 Washington St: Cronkhite RET and Darrel D. Cronkhite to Matthew and Lisa Johnson, $600,000
BOXFORD
15 Great Pond Dr: Kimberly A. Navarro to Anthony J. and Stephanie J. Tiro, $1,260,000
7 Ipswich Rd: Stephanie J. Bernier and Anthony J. Tiro to Jamie M. and Justin P. Chase, $765,000
39 Sheffield Rd: Jeff and Sharon Stearns to Albrecht and Theresia Becker, $900,000
DRACUT
21 Dallas Dr Unit 104: Doris Carbone to Michelle Sackett, $206,252
56 Freeman Ave: Mary T. and Raymond J. Lessard to Bonieta Lach, $450,000
82 Hayfield Rd: Wheeler Village LLC to Christopher N. and Kristen Anderson, $816,950
14 Janice Ave: Deniene M. Savard to Damach Ngin, $420,000
220 Jones Ave: Kontos Condo Red LLC to Dorothy Narvaez-Woods, $845,000
25 Lindsey Ln: Michael Cilluffo and Christine Henry to Shellah and David Cheeks, $515,000
1378 Mammoth Rd: Thomas F. Ferris and Rachel A. Brunette to Puthy V. Thou, $400,000
50 Martin Ter: Patricia A. and Dolores M. Pestana to Jason Laflamme and Timothy Brown, $410,000
1008 Methuen St: Sharon Russell and Ronald C. Downs to Bianca Y. Campusano and Angel A. Brito, $641,000
204 Pleasant St Unit 8-4: Wamesit Group LLC to Papanotas FT and Steve A. Papanotas, $125,000
41 Roosevelt Ave Unit 41: Michael P. Ide to Chandan and Rashmi Gupta, $351,000
26 Tremwood Rd: Bay Flow LLC to Jose Burgos and Jennifer Delarosa, $430,000
GEORGETOWN
17 Lake Ave: Lawrence C. and Sherri L. Edwards to Ana A. Reynoso-Paulino and Franzix Mendoza-Frias, $700,000
8 Old Jacobs Rd: Paul and Todd Surpitski to Adventure Enterprises LLC, $140,000
HAVERHILL
28 5th Ave: Ana Baez-Deconstanza and Herminio Constanza to Maria E. Rodriguez, $650,000
80 6th Ave Unit 80: Andrew and Christopher Zielinski to Robyn and Scott Roach, $429,900
33 8th Ave Unit 3: Snow Cassell LLC to Paulo C. Dasilva, $435,000
90 Appleton St: John J. and Wendy J. Breidel to Consuelo and Hector Iraheta, $455,000
26 Atlanta St: Devon M. Wildes to Kevin and Tara Mcgrath, $425,000
65 Barker St: Marlene B. Mitchell to Maria E. Madrigal-Preysler and Fernando Barranco-Serrano, $750,000
92 Blaisdell St Unit 1: Nnena Odim to Natalie E. Marshall, $225,000
62 Brandon Rd Unit 62: Taylor FT and James H. Taylor to Billy A. Guerrero and Gina Villa, $400,000
36 Byron St: Sibling Investments LLC to Kayla M. Boucher and Nichola R. Wolf, $400,000
143 Cedar St: Marcia J. Amirault to Matias Enterprises LLC, $275,000
61 Columbus Ave Unit 2: J Bradford Brooks to Louise Y. Aloki and Gilbert O. Kalonda, $532,000
51 Dale St: Kara Melillo and Kassandra Mena to Paula Wright, $405,000
34 Denworth Bell Cir Unit 34: Jonathan J. Sholik and Olivia R. Dello-Russo to Domenic K. Crucioli, $440,000
65 Groveland St: RKACO LLC to Janie Anderson, $355,000
384 Kenoza Ave: Olive R Macdougall T and Jennifer Oliveira to 384 Kenoza Avenue RET, $535,000
145 Kingsbury Ave: Margaret M. and Paul A. Gosselin to Anne M. and Michael Messier, $424,900
14 Lewis St: Carmelo Vazquez to Martha I. and Natanael Cortes, $392,000
19 Mercury Ter Unit 19: Mercury Terrace RT and Quintin L. Tigs to Better Hm Boston Rlty, $225,000
25 Mercury Ter Unit 25: Mercury Terrace RT and Quintin L. Tigs to Kerry Cabral, $232,000
49 Mercury Ter Unit 49: Mercury Terrace RT and Quintin L. Tigs to Ryan J. Barbera, $299,000
64 Muriel Ter: Jesse R. Avalos and Michael Axiotakis to Matthew Qualter, $520,000
144 Old Ferry Rd Unit J: KLD Properties LLC to Cameron P. Mccusker, $290,000
409 S Main St: Theodore Souliotis to Junior Ruiz, $480,000
664 S Main St Unit 664: Paula Wright to Connor Leppzer, $410,000
6 Shady Ln: Heather Riley to Juan G. and Karelyn Rozon, $601,000
9 Shapleigh Ave Unit 9: RKACO LLC to Julie Winifred-Coco and Michael J. Coco, $427,500
17 Shepherd St: Kuliesh FT and Janet Fusco to Edward and Rachel Dudley, $394,000
47 Sherman Ave: James Hanides to Charles Herrick and Kari Roads, $345,000
Tenadel Ave: Eric A. Yemma to Louis T. Fossarelli, $100,000
14-16 Washington St Unit 9: Maureen T. and Roger D. Turgeon to Washington St RE Hldg LLC, $235,000
12 Webster St: Deborah L. and Kevin C. Teague to Nicolas M. Flammia, $370,000
49 Wheeler Ave: Galinsky Dorothy B Est and Raymond F. Galinsky to David Boucher, $440,000
LAWRENCE
419-421 Andover St: Miriam Concepcion to Marino Almonte, $600,000
137 Arlington St Unit B: William Perez to Luis M. Frias, $200,000
88-92 Auburn St: Angel and Arelys Burgos to Ethan P. Zorrilla and Delores Guzman-Dezorilla, $770,000
151-153 Bailey St: Keyser LT and Kenneth C. Keyser to SRS Realty LLC, $1,085,000
168 Berkeley St: Karam Maha M Est and Issam Karam to Yris A. Figueroa-Acosta, $385,000
45 Bigelow St: Mcgowan One FT and Caroline L. Mcgowan to Juan H. Lopez, $480,000
17 Boxford St Unit 2: 17-2 RT and Steven J. Derosa to Carmen R. Garcia, $220,000
70 Columbus Ave: Godin Robert H Est and Phillip G. Macy to Andres Perez-Castillo, $330,000
12 Dorchester St: Israel A. Rodriguez to Ruben D. Tineo and Yeimy A. Sandoval, $670,000
2 East St: F J. Rodriguez-Cacere to Maxirex E. Melendez, $680,000
4 East St: F J. Rodriguez-Cacere to Maxirex E. Melendez, $680,000
256-258 Farnham St: Nlcb Real Estate LLC to Omar L. and Jacqueline Garcia, $751,000
8 Greenwood St Unit 8: Angel L. Ortiz and Specialized Loan Svcg LLC to Paulino Enterprise LLC, $167,000
19 Hall St: Cesar Taveras to Griselda and Aneudy Garcia, $470,000
107-111 Haverhill St: William Cruz-Diaz and Clara D. Diaz to Akeury G. Fernandez, $710,000
60 Jamaica St: 60 Jamaica St LLC to Thang D. and Han Gia D Pham, $555,000
19-21 Lenox St: Kimball 12 Pine LLC to Ruben D. Tineo and Yeimy A. Sandoval, $600,000
52 Market St: F J. Rodriguez-Cacere to Maxirex E. Melendez, $680,000
127 May St: Olga Cruz to Anderson and Marcellus Sthilaire, $355,000
53 Mechanic St: Lindorfo and Cristina Silva to Francisco J. Urena and Deyanira Lopez-Baez, $549,900
198 Prospect St: Eduardo Sierra to Denise Rodriguez, $640,000
9 South St: Mangkul Duong to Oscar D. Lopez-Barrios, $385,000
302 Water St: Ines and Eliezer Calzada to Teresa Cueto, $305,000
METHUEN
19 Albermarle St: Cheryl E. Mariolis to Mayelin Fernandez, $20,000
19 College Ln: Briggs Marilyn L Est and William A. Briggs to Michelle Bertrand, $280,000
291 Lowell St: Mario M. Dalelio and Morgan E. Reny to Erin Cancinos and Madelin Martinez, $485,000
687 Lowell St Unit 3A: Revitalive Properties LLC to Caidan LLC, $810,000
687 Lowell St Unit 3B: Revitalive Properties LLC to Caidan LLC, $810,000
21 Meriline Ave: Geraldo Figueroa to Danielle Lamoureux and Carlos M. Gomes, $60,000
65 Mystic St Unit 19: Casey B. Oneil to Harry V. and Dianne T. Thu, $135,000
107 Phoebe St Unit 107: Toll MA Land 3 LP to Daniel Preston, $616,465
109 Phoebe St Unit 109: Toll MA Land 3 LP to Thomas G. and Joanne E. King, $634,372
270 Pleasant St: Cumberland Farms Inc to 270 Methuen Holdings LLC, $250,000
895 Riverside Dr: Lumb Virginia R Est and Sandra J. Lumb to Opportunity Trns LLC, $308,000
SALISBURY
3 Bridge Rd Unit C5: 4 Beach Road LLC to Charlene A. and John D. Farley, $422,900
12 Ferry Rd Unit A: Steven B Stronge T and Syeven B. Stronge to Susan M. Wilcox, $557,500
N End Blvd Unit 312A: Salisbury Bch Assoc T and John J. Foley to Seanest RT and J Grant Monahon, $12,000
N End Blvd Unit 310A: Salisbury Bch Assoc T and John J. Foley to Waves RT and J Grant Monahon, $23,000
15 Seabrook Rd: Teresa R. Cramphorn to Lucimara and Thomas D. Cusick, $415,000
