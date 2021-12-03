ANDOVER
92 Greenwood Rd: Eberson L. Soares to Patrick and Katherine M. Burke, $720,000
3 Mohawk Rd: 3 Mohawk Road RT and Ruth B. Weiner to Thomas J. and Gail F. Buckley, $865,100
9 Pauline Dr: Pinakin V. and Harsha P. Mehta to Mariska N. Pierce, $845,000
11 Walnut Ave: Denise G. VanCampen to FSB Homes LLC, $600,000
BOXFORD
No Transactions in this Town
DRACUT
2140 Bridge St: PJ Keating Co to Lyla Enterprises LLC, $225,000
118 Brook St: Edward A. Macdonald to Zimmerman Investments LLC, $98,000
420 Colburn Ave: P J Keating Co to Lyla Enterprises LLC, $75,000
95 Hayfield Rd: Wheeler Village LLC to Christian G. Grullon, $742,582
645 Robbins Ave Unit 51: Melissa A. Marrama to Tronella Nagadya, $245,000
36 Tobey Rd Unit 23: Panko FT and Mel Panko to Somboun Kingphilavanh, $330,000
GEORGETOWN
2 Swanton Way: Diane C. and John W. Sudak to Daniel B. and Laura J. Brockway, $725,000
GROVELAND
No Transactions in this Town
HAVERHILL
53 Acorn St Unit 53: Erick Taschereau to Evelin Diaz-Pena, $293,000
155 Farrwood Dr Unit 155: JMF Realty LLC to Sara S. Bird, $329,900
313 Farrwood Dr Unit 313: Alyson Webster to Timothy Houston, $420,000
28 Franzone Dr Unit 28: Zoila G. Defrias and Marysol Dejesus to James E. Archambault, $376,000
629 Kenoza St: Hannah Franciosa to Dianne M. and Edward A. Mills, $700,000
11 Lowell Ave: Chorlton LLC to William N. Kurtz, $343,500
455 North Ave: Anthony S. and Diane M. Curcuru to Joel Cuevas, $453,000
32 Parsonage Hill Rd: Dagmar and Zdenek Kucera to Afzal and Hassen A. Ahmed, $789,900
26 Sherwood Dr: Glenn W. and Nancy A. Delaney to Nicholas D. and Stacy A. Flynn, $250,000
655 W Lowell Ave Unit 22: Janina Krop to Alberta R. Debatista, $210,000
65 Warrenton Rd: Kim M. Colman to Oscar A. Lemus-Pineda, $445,000
LAWRENCE
39 Abbott St: Kaprisky Santiago and Jose Castillo to Cherlee and Yonnes StRose, $515,000
566-568 Andover St: Jenifel Sanchez to Maria C. Pena-Agramonte and Genesis Camilo, $627,000
88 Beacon St Unit 12: Richard Macmullin to Gisell Salcedo and Ricardo Garcia, $201,000
24-26 Oregon Ave: Socrates B. and Rodolfo A. Leguen to Yessica M. Leguen-Leger, $696,800
1-3 Reservoir Ter: Gamaliel Vazquez to Maria Dilone and Jordanny Hidalgo, $700,000
60 Washington St: Yomayra P. Avila-Mercedes to Juan C. Cornier and Dennis D. Parra-Mejia, $450,000
METHUEN
62 Landing Dr Unit 62: William M. and Barbara T. Jensen to David Emerick and Deniene Savard, $450,000
945 Riverside Dr: Gerardo and Gerard Giugliano to New England Hm Buyers LLC, $141,000
NORTH ANDOVER
209 Chickering Rd: David T. and Maryellen C. Johns to Hector M. Ortega-Gonzalez and Martha S. Cebeno, $610,000
300 Dale St: Michael P. Robbins to Wendy E. Smith, $525,000
21 Davis St: Patrice A. Pappalardo to Gillian M. Weeks, $520,000
95 Greene St: Susan J. Moreschi to Brian and Stacey Thomson, $860,000
466 Massachusetts Ave: Mariska N. Pierce to Jelyssa Weeks, $470,000
10 Robinson Ct: North Shore RE Soln LLC to Rachel L. and Keith P. Canning, $495,000
69 S Bradford St: Ronald S. and Joanne Cuscia to Clifford and Theresa Smith, $840,000
NORTH READING
14 Adam St: Daniel and Theresa M. Ouellet to Timothy and Kelly Mccarthy, $875,000
240 Martins Lndg Unit 6406: Pulte Hm Of New Eng LLC to Harold and Phyllis Lund, $576,590
240 Martins Lndg Unit 405: Pulte Hm Of New Eng LLC to Maureen Walsh-Mccarthy, $522,950
Martins Lndg Condo Unit 6407: Pulte Hm Of New Eng LLC to William D. and Kathleen Fairweather, $570,165
13 Sullivan Rd: Disalvo Albert L Est and Dena M. Timoney to Anthony A. Disalvo, $175,000
SALISBURY
1 Salty Tear Ln Unit 1: Janice A. and Mark R. Dow to James Longley and Kimberly Strovink, $475,000
4 Spring St: William J. Hernon to Gary J. Pagliccia, $427,000
