ANDOVER
45 Farrwood Dr: Mikhael P. Ravula to David and Jennifer Farino, $830,000
8 Lupine Rd Unit 2: Andover Cmnty T Inc to Michel P. Tejada, $177,000
4 Mcdonald Cir: Burns FT and James P. Burns to Bansi Patel and Avish Bhalani, $1,350,000
247 N Main St Unit 12: Ioannis and Irma F. Valsamakis to Stephen Lanich and Susan Cowen-Lanich, $315,000
NORTH ANDOVER
Bennett Rd: RDM 734 Boxford St LLC to Mark and Vivian Doherty, $1,375,000
4 Harvest Dr Unit 201: Christina Kelly to JPIGC T and Jade K. Unitt, $375,000
160 Kara Dr: Janice Morrissey T and Janice Morrissey to Geoffrey Cooper and Samantha Sorrin, $907,000
Turnpike St: Morrison Alfred J Est and Althea F. Morrison to Middleton Farms LLC, $1,750,000
140-142 Water St: Gerard Mcinerney and Karen D. Eldredge to Ima Renovations LLC, $357,500
30 Wentworth Ave: Jack D Maffei RET and Maria T. Maffei to Charles H. Parsons and Marissa Kewley, $559,000
NORTH READING
16 Marblehead St: Carole T Mcgillicuddy RET and Sarah V. Dingman to Remade LLC, $475,000
SALISBURY
135 Beach Rd Unit B208: Mary E. Babine to Gaeta RET and Carol A. Gaeta, $250,000
3 Bridge Rd Unit C3: 4 Beach Road LLC to Jessica Rosario and Felix M. Vicente, $439,900
BOXFORD
Bennett Rd: RDM 734 Boxford St LLC to Mark and Vivian Doherty, $1,375,000
DRACUT
23-25 Brookside St: Gomes Duarte M Est and Mackenzie M. Gomes to Lake Dreams LLC, $900,000
50 Hayfield Rd: Wheeler Village LLC to Michael Ide and Nicole Ligor, $747,082
1230 Hildreth St: Brian K. and Amanda M. Kumm to Zach Grande and Jeanette Stefaniak, $445,000
57 Leo Ave: Z&D RT and Richard Debay to Amanda Seng and Prith Phay, $519,000
11 Overlook Ter: WCF Realty LLC to Emmanuel Valentin, $389,900
19 Saint Paul St: D Crowther Family&RT and David Crowther to Ryan K. and Scott R. Anderson, $682,500
171 Tyngsboro Rd: Foresight Investment Inc to Telma Silva, $405,000
GEORGETOWN
6 Dummer Ave: Shkelqim Idrizi to Nicholas Krabey and Christina Maniscalco, $470,000
GROVELAND
602 Diane Cir Unit 602: Barbara H. Costa to Carol and John Melcher, $506,500
HAVERHILL
3 19th Ave: Patricia A. and Philip M. Wood to Matthew S. Wood, $312,500
240 Crystal St: Jean E. Royce to Renee L. Bean and Joseph F. Dudlek, $685,000
494 Hilldale Ave Unit 494: Hantz Francois to Laura Mccarthy and Andrew W. Mueskes, $430,000
51 Hunters Run Pl Unit 51: Judith Lombard to Kaitlyn E. Kozsan, $346,500
306 Liberty St: Sonja D. Krebs to Christine E. Kealey and Donald W. Leathers, $405,000
724 N Broadway: Ronald D. Stelline to Jacob Stelline, $420,000
21 Orchard Ave Unit F: Stephanie M. Sweeney and Christopher Woodsum to D&G Realty Dev LLC, $209,000
30 Priscilla Rd: 30 Priscilla RT and Nicholas Valhouli to Petronila and Sur M. Young, $420,000
629-635 River St: 629 River Street RT and Ronald A. Parolisi to Arfara RT and George Lagogiannis, $725,000
20 S Williams St: Lauren Brewer to Benjamin D. Baker and Kathryn A. Lee, $450,000
50 Scott St: Richard J. and Sonya D. Grady to Michael P. Luippold and Kayla A. Walsh, $375,555
32 Steeplechase Ct Unit 32: Samuel F. Hunter to Justin P. Nartiff, $227,000
LAWRENCE
62 Amherst St: Richard Irizarry to Maryorie Ovalles and Juan J. Agrinsoni, $376,000
91 Bunkerhill St: JJM T LLC to Rosa Acevedo, $347,000
79 Common St: Iacovella Irrevocable FT and Gino Iacovella to Nunez LLC, $375,000
84-86 Coolidge St: Elizabeth C. Campbell to Angel Euclides-Guananga, $400,000
139 E Haverhill St: Enriqueta Rivas to Jacqueline Robles, $474,000
377-379A Hampshire St: JMP RT and Juan M. Padilla to Nelly Sosa, $649,000
334 Howard St Unit 3: Gabriel Lopez to Juan Valerio, $195,000
75 Kingston St: Hide Salcedo to Rahilly Vasquez, $530,000
7-9 Lowell Ter: Ruben Lopez and Fior D. Perez to Danny R. Morales-Rodriguez, $678,500
34 Portland St: Roberto Tavares to Joseph M. Harb, $277,200
2 S Boylston St: LLB Construction Inc to Randazzo FT and Donna Randazzo, $600,000
61 S Union St: Santina and Gina Giuffrida to Pimar Properties Iii LLC, $800,000
159-167 S Union St: Kellscraft LLC to SRS Realty LLC, $1,210,000
METHUEN
3 Arthur St: Mclean Nancy Est and Melissa J. Morkeski to Annie M. Lopez, $290,000
52 High St Unit 2: Jeanine N. Ward to Joseph Boulal and Meriem Naittourirt, $215,000
49 Lippold St: John F. and Judelyn C. Arsenault to Elvis M. Taveras and Yuliana A. Roman-Detaveras, $511,000
460 Lowell St: Petro Realty Corp to Methuen Spi LLC, $650,000
14 Pelham Ave: Cindy P. Ste-Marie to Carlos and Fladia Paulino, $380,000
6-8 Tremont St Unit 2: Jeanine N. Ward to Joseph Boulal and Meriem Naittourirt, $215,000
207-209 Wheeler St: Chenard Francis J Est and Doren Gilbert to 207&9 Wheeler, $500,000
