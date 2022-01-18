ANDOVER
12 Carisbrooke St: Kathleen Mikilitus to Thomas M. and Jasmine F. Tierney, $730,000
1 Elm Sq Unit 1f: KG Associates LLC to Arora Elm Square LLC, $375,000
1 Elm Sq Unit 3a1: H G NT and Heidi T. Gladstone to 1 3A Elm LLC, $171,000
161 Haggetts Pond Rd: Potts Family RT and Christopher A. Potts to Aaron and Christina Macris, $1,129,000
170 Haverhill St Unit 122: Yi Chyun Huang and Man Ling-Huang to Serena E. Dee, $349,900
192 High Plain Rd: Nicole Niss to Brian P. Murphy and Jacqueline M. Ingersoll, $711,000
8 Highland Ave: K W Costello FT and Kristine W. Costello to Joseph F. and Cailleen L. Bernardi, $715,000
3 Robinswood Way: Louis X. and Heather F. Iglesias to Adam A. and Mackenzie Giuffre, $1,091,300
10 Rock O Dundee Rd: Kevin J. and Kim L. Conway to Sudheer R. Elapavuluru and Trupti Gupte, $915,000
512 S Main St: Michael J. Rotondi and Lauren H. Phillips to Stella Athanasopoulos, $507,000
26 Timothy Dr: SND RT and Raymond Y. Cormier to Thomas P. and Meghan P. Thornton, $855,000
17 W Knoll Rd: H Hammond Barnes and Jane F. Cross to Christopher Orbon, $1,200,000
NORTH ANDOVER
451 Andover St Unit 125: Suite 125 Real Estate LLC to Naop Medical Realty LLC, $155,000
314 Boston St: Christopher M. and Carol A. Marshall to Justin and Caitlin Motta, $975,000
557 Boxford St: Caitlin Mcnabb-Motta and Justin D. Motta to George Sanchez and Coo Sugeily-De, $750,000
40 Brentwood Cir: JPIGC T and J K. Unitt to Kristina M. Leo, $920,000
30 Ciderpress Way Unit 30: Ann Thibault to Karen Masse, $241,100
10 Copley Cir: James T. and Maria Groleau to Joshua Pelletier and Alaina Iannazzi, $900,000
106 Cortland Dr Unit 106: Driscoll Joan M Est and Marianne E. Gaffney to Ann Thibault, $236,000
863 Dale St: Jonathan and Ashley Pinette to Fatos Qari and Daniela Kanina, $879,000
45 Edgelawn Ave Unit 3: Kelley A. Nunnelley to Brian J. Jakimczyk and Lauren Karpenko, $269,900
905 Great Pond Rd: Christopher C. and Christine M. Melvin to Kristen K. Faria and Wilhelm Schirmer-Faria, $649,000
1 Harvest Dr Unit 109: Gregory S. Penny to Ruth Ringuette, $139,900
2 Harvest Dr Unit 112: Clay D. and Lauren Beccue to Brittany Hanson, $219,000
3 Harvest Dr Unit 111: Elizabeth L. Nardelli to Monique Ribeiro, $215,000
35 Putnam Rd: Paige Richardson and Aaron Choi to Mark and Sarah Bokuniewicz, $710,000
28 Rosedale Ave: Rallo Bette L Est and Barry T. Sullivan to Zendko LLC, $335,000
463 Winter St: Benincasa RT and John J. Benincasa to Birch Lane LLC, $575,000
NORTH READING
1 Greenbriar Dr Unit 203: John K. Eash to Deanna Czabaj and Andrew C. Kimball, $302,000
189 Haverhill St: Vanessa Young to B Lavers LLC, $250,000
240 Martins Lndg Unit 6101: Pulte Hm Of New Eng LLC to Jose M. Cacicedo, $529,750
240 Martins Lndg Unit 6304: Pulte Hm Of New Eng LLC to Marvin and Meryle Sandler, $482,995
1 Putnam Rd: Sudheer R. Elapavuluru to Victoria Rossetti, $676,000
15-b Shore Rd: Alice A. Mcdonald-Maxfield to Noah Gilbert, $565,000
16 Stewart Rd: Camillo and Rina Desiderio to Alexandre D. Vidal, $890,000
SALISBURY
127 Beach Rd: Robert E. Macfarland to Walsh Beach LLC, $209,500
40 Jak Len Dr: Lori A. and William F. Lacey to H&M Industries Inc, $75,000
42 Jak Len Dr: Lori A. and William F. Lacey to H&M Industries Inc, $75,000
196 N End Blvd: Celia Smith-Hyde and Harold T. Smith to Katelyn M. Coe and Lindsay A. Mason, $757,000
4 Old Elm St: Stclair RT and Louis B. Woodward to Rizki Realty LLC and Karim Rizki, $700,000
44 Seabrook Rd: Pike FT and Leslie C. Menaugh to Christopher A. Brown, $170,000
DRACUT
73 Colburn Ave: Theodora Paras to Camillo and Rina Desiderio, $600,000
21 Dallas Dr Unit 104: Elaine Desrosiers to Doris D. Carbone, $272,000
56 G St: Elaine A. Matte to Binh T. Le, $350,000
40 Gerrish Ave: Robert S. and Deborah M. Carbonneau to Sotheara Nov and Siren Eang, $450,000
15 H St: Mark A Yates RET and Mark A. Yates to Scott H. and Ashley M. Yanosick, $346,000
42 Hayfield Rd: Wheeler Village LLC to Jason Cambra, $730,000
10 Hillside Ter: Charles E. and Charlene Mccue to Amanda Rubino, $462,000
50 Jackson St: FPR RT and Richard Schiripo to Jackson Street Realty LLC, $2,500,000
530 Mammoth Rd Unit 42: Dimauro Jane Est and Nicholas Dimauro to Denise Rodriguez, $370,000
80 Martin Ter: Therese L Greaves T and Teresa M. Clark to Aline Otsuka, $395,000
1100 Merrimack Ave: FPR RT and Richard Schiripo to 1100 Merrimack LLC, $650,000
1401 Methuen St: FPR RT and Richard Schiripo to Sunset Rock LLC, $650,000
432 Pleasant St: Frederick S. and Christine M. Norregaard to Shawn Fahey, $325,000
657 Robbins Ave Unit 58: Klish RT and Edward F. Klish to Nria Partners Portfolio, $920,000
657 Robbins Ave Unit 59: Klish RT and Edward F. Klish to Nria Partners Portfolio, $920,000
657 Robbins Ave Unit 60: Klish RT and Edward F. Klish to Nria Partners Portfolio, $920,000
657 Robbins Ave Unit 61: Klish RT and Edward F. Klish to Nria Partners Portfolio, $920,000
657 Robbins Ave Unit 62: Klish RT and Edward F. Klish to Nria Partners Portfolio, $920,000
657 Robbins Ave Unit 63: Klish RT and Edward F. Klish to Nria Partners Portfolio, $920,000
657 Robbins Ave Unit 58: Nria Partners Portfolio to Jeffrey W. Cook, $920,000
657 Robbins Ave Unit 59: Nria Partners Portfolio to Jeffrey W. Cook, $920,000
657 Robbins Ave Unit 60: Nria Partners Portfolio to Jeffrey W. Cook, $920,000
657 Robbins Ave Unit 61: Nria Partners Portfolio to Jeffrey W. Cook, $920,000
657 Robbins Ave Unit 62: Nria Partners Portfolio to Jeffrey W. Cook, $920,000
657 Robbins Ave Unit 63: Nria Partners Portfolio to Jeffrey W. Cook, $920,000
64 Tennis Plaza Rd Unit 7: Linda A. Bodenrader to Qiang Fu, $280,000
130 Turtle Hill Rd: Maura J. Nicholson to Rafik and Erleen Ghaly, $550,000
GEORGETOWN
325 Donald Lynch Blvd: Ferris Dev 325DJL Blvd to 3 LP Properties LLC, $6,000,000
13 Elm St: Luke and Megan E. Burnett to Maxwell B. Elkus and Miranda O. Lawrence, $755,500
35 Linden Cir: Bonilynn Mcrobbie to Peter D. and Rachel S. Lazarus, $455,000
N Bigelow St: Ferris Dev 325DJL Blvd to 3 LP Properties LLC, $6,000,000
GROVELAND
No Transactions in this Town
HAVERHILL
105 7 Sister Rd: Stephen F. Boucher and Merybeth Mcinnis to Valdez Enterprises LLC, $300,000
33 8th Ave Unit 1: Snow Cassell LLC to Michael Danson-Mbugua and Tabitha Nyokabi-Mbugua, $442,099
74 8th Ave: Denise L. Ciulla and Brian Digaetano to Luis A. Diaz and Kristen L. Pereira, $588,000
21 Alfred Park: Linda A. Cassell to Lynne A. Connor and Grant A. Stott, $420,000
13-15 Bedford St: Fiallo Julio C Est and Daniel D. Fiallo to Braulio D. Fiallo-Leonardo, $425,000
208 Broadway: Jill Carlini to Angelita P. Contreras, $345,000
1308 Broadway: Hanan B. Nassif to 1308 Broadway Realty LLC, $385,000
79 Chadwick St: Matthew R. Obrien to Lodwin Brito and Savin Sath, $475,000
72 Coffin Ave: Randalls On River RT and Randall L. Bennett to Family River Realty LLC, $2,324,000
100 Coffin Ave: Randalls On River RT and Randall L. Bennett to Family River Realty LLC, $2,324,000
216 Essex St: 201 Smith Road RT and Alfred L. Douphinette to 216 Essex Street RT and Andrew Dipetro, $400,000
80 Farrwood Dr Unit 80: Randalls On River RT and Tatiana I. Ramos to Tyrone Mowatt, $340,000
390 Farrwood Dr Unit 390: Candace L. Bracken to Merrimack Vly Bldrs Inc, $225,000
103 Freemont St: Cote Shirley M Est and Monique Merchant to Monique Merchant, $141,665
31 Gilbert Ave: Nancy J Guckert LLC to Roberto S. Ventura-Perez, $300,000
2 Greenhill Farm Rd Unit 2: Appleton Grove LLC to Sarah Marshall and Sandra Martinez, $280,000
240 Liberty St: Darlene M. Sanborn to Justin L. Poore, $460,000
15 Lilacwood Cir: Rene R. Mitchell and Scott Zavaski to Joseph J. and Julie M. Sinopoli, $605,000
444 Main St Unit B: Donika and Sherry Venezia to Cynthia Tejada, $185,000
52 Morgan Dr Unit 52: Maureen F. Dimambro to Kenly Perez, $320,000
13 Mount Vernon St Unit 13: Nathanial Cousins and Britney Macrae to Derek J. Anderson and Jessica M. Smith, $399,900
68 Muriel Ter: Linda Wholley to Donald and Roberta Piercey, $450,500
33 Oak Ter: Antonio and Maria Carvalho to Naldy Gonzalez, $600,000
7 Reed St: Edge Dev Group Inc to Raquel Diaz and Rafael Martinez-Deaza, $641,000
4 S Cogswell St: Lidia A. Alvarado and Emerson Dasilva to Justine Morency and Pablo D. Sosa, $450,000
173 S Elm St: A Michael Lagana to 173 South Elm Street LLC, $195,000
52 Salem St Unit B: Mazraany Construction LLC to Sisi Hldg LLC, $425,000
52 Salem St Unit C: Mazraany Construction LLC to Sisi Hldg LLC, $425,000
10 Smith St: Vanessa Dubois to Larche Boston North Inc, $530,500
39 Strathmore Rd: Joseph J. and Julie M. Sinopoli to Michel Abreu and Eleni Lavallee, $390,000
33 Towne Hill Rd: Jane Fortier-Howe and Thomas R. Howe to Dennis and Kathleen Avalos, $635,000
19 Washington St Unit 10: Abigail Langsner to Frantzi Lamia Realty LLC, $250,000
96 Winona Ave: Cristina Forgione and Derek Nordgren to Cheryl and Mark Michel, $425,000
LAWRENCE
88 Beacon St Unit 8: Dusey INT and Alfred E. Dusey to Philip A. Scangas, $88,500
42-44 Bellevue St: Aida Jimenez to Prospero E. Jimenez, $575,000
33-35 Cedar St: Emmanuel Dejesus-Valerio to Luis R. Serrano-Ortiz and Milenny Olivarez-Gomez, $660,000
27 Cyr Dr: Perri G. Brandalise and William Engelbrecht to Ajay K. Misra, $425,000
6 Dana St: Sirois Raymond J Est and John M. Sirois to D R. Ventura-Alvarez and Arelis I. Furcal-Salas, $370,000
260 E Haverhill St Unit 6: Princeton Village Condo to Correa Properties LLC, $64,000
71 Fern St: Jose M. Lopez to Vincente T. DaleCruz and Teresa Vargas, $548,000
99-101 Greenwood St: Wendell Suarez to Fabio Sanavia-Moreta and Faviola M. Moreta, $775,000
362 Hampshire St: Freddy Lopez to Mary Espinal, $140,000
2-4 Lenox St: Clary M. Alvarez-Abreu and Beatro Lopez-Valdez to Roy E. Perez and Y M. Deleon-Deperez, $660,000
139-143 May St: Ash Development Co LLC to AA Real Estate Group LLC, $1,250,000
39 Medford St: Rosanna Vargasdesariol to Davis J. Aracena and Sandry Polanco-Rosario, $486,000
169 Parker St: Edge RE Investments LLC to Fanny and Faustino Rodriguez, $390,000
6 State St: Carmen Purpora to Yahaira A. Canario and Estefhany N. Moya-Duarte, $385,000
168 Union St Unit 168: Esther Colon to Elpidio A. Diaz-Concepcion, $270,000
374-376 Water St: Shaun M. Morin to Brando M. Vizcaino and Fior Deperez-Devilorio, $510,000
5 Wayne St: Alet G. Sandoval to Fredwin Rivera, $640,000
METHUEN
24-26 Ashland Ave: Sayn Cabrera to Jocelyn Duarte and Selyna Suarez, $640,000
84-86 Camden St: Hernan I. Bautista to Magalis C. DelaCruz and Medelys M. Calderon, $525,000
18 Constitution Way Unit E: Yanping Zhan to Xing and Qun F. Hu, $162,600
51 Cypress Ave: John Gergos to Flor E. Iraheta-Andrade and Ana I. Decarmona, $450,000
21 Eastbrook Pl: Nicosia Richard Est and Carlene Jop to Braulio A. and Kimberlyn P. Ramos, $685,000
39 Eastbrook Pl: Scott D. and Ronnie K. Mckay to Tanis Gabino-Melendez and Laura Gabino-Vicente, $443,000
360 Forest St: Michael and Ann M. Brown to Manuel and Helen Abrego, $610,000
15 Hampshire Rd Unit 5a: Karen E. Roach to Jacqueline Wachtel, $460,000
15 Hummingbird Way Unit 15: Toll MA Land 3 LP to Eugene J. and Siri T. Joly, $806,995
84 Lowell St: Pauline M. and George H. Hargreaves to Joel C. Anziani, $380,000
61 Old Ferry Rd: Desal Ferry LLC to Rock Hard Properties LLC, $200,000
33 Oneida St: Bue Stella N Est and Sheila Dubois to Ayman F. El-Kattan and Sirine A. Saleem, $385,000
30 Partridge Rd: Morris Mary C Est and Michael W. Milano to Amrik S. and Inderjit S. Seta, $501,750
32 Quincy St: Thomas R. and Jayne M. Petzy to Jessica L. Sinatra and Evan T. Perry, $547,915
19 Redgate Dr: Kevin P. Harrington to Scott M. Harrington, $75,000
9 Toby St: Maria T. Nestico to Celest Investments LLC, $128,000
6 Wallace St: Armand J. Morin to Antonio J. and Maria E. Carvalho, $500,000
20 Washington St Unit 19: Martin Lusk to Karl P. and Crhistina Khoury, $275,000
62 Worcester St: Renoldine A. Elien and Devinder Singh-Gill to Riad Berhab, $505,000
