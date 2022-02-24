ANDOVER
4 Colonial Dr Unit 2B: Meredith Waldron to Melissa Hunt, $225,000
54 Lowell St: Debra Morrissey to Yunya Zhang and Jing Liu, $554,000
8 Lupine Rd: Andover Cmnty T Inc and Essex Cnty Hab For Hum to Amarilys Zayas-Mesa, $181,600
250 N Main St Unit 8: Angelo Athanasopoulos and Jennifer Barresi to David E. Siebeking, $425,000
NORTH ANDOVER
39 Farrwood Ave Unit 6: ARA FT and Alan Awerman to Sarah Meier, $240,000
2 Harvest Dr Unit 312: Ruth F. Aliferis and Jeffrey C. Lander to Barakat Botros, $401,000
37 Scott Cir: Lyndon A. and Tesha Myers to Bradley P. and Samantha M. Surette, $835,000
337 Summer St: David E. Siebeking and Marco Souza to Ryan and Jessica Arns, $1,265,000
437 Summer St: Susan D. Scandore to Christopher G. and Katherine G. Carey, $780,000
NORTH READING
15 Sunset Ave: Sunset RT and Walter L. Stickle to Seaport Homes LLC, $565,000
BOXFORD
229 Ipswich Rd: Paul and Agathi Tsolias to Daniel and Hannah Palmer, $982,000
6 King John Dr: Constitution Prop LLC to Sandra A. Argueta and Melvin A. Deleon, $823,500
DRACUT
19 Allen St: Janeczko A F Jr Est and Paula A. Eramo to Cruz E. Iraheta, $340,000
18 Arbor Dr Unit 18: Ruth R Siraco T and Christopher Siraco to Gregory and Karen L. Dinopoulos, $540,000
2140 Bridge St: Lyla Enterprises LLC to Christopher Deputat, $500,000
17 Chandler Ave: William Franks to Orlando Hall, $18,000
13 Dallas Dr Unit 306: Brendon T. Bailey to Maclean IRT and Douglas J. Maclean, $294,900
18 Fuller Ave: Adams Agnes E Est and Robert G. Adams to Amanda J. Graham, $345,000
456 Mammoth Rd Unit 10: Jennifer L. Obrien to Chelsea Lynch and Kayla M. Turcotte, $252,000
44 Methuen Rd: Geordon Developers Inc to Jonathan J. Sholik and Olivia R. Dello-Russo, $685,000
GEORGETOWN
414 Andover St: Charles A Tiernan Jr FT and Charles A. Tierman to Steven E. and Andrea D. Kelleher, $700,000
217 Central St: Jayna and Keven Nunes to Jonathan and Stephanie M. Weltler, $460,000
23 Linden Cir: Steven Kelleher to Jaimie L. Jenks, $445,000
39 Spofford St: Elaine M. and Mitchell J. Barosin to Riva Denis, $686,000
GROVELAND
239 Center St: Danielle and Tyler Pond to Alex L. Kouvaris, $720,000
142 King St: Jabak NT and Heather Klosowski to Christine and Matthew Connors, $250,000
379 Main St: Jacqueline A. Auffrey and Sandra L. Bates to Laureen M. and Troy J. Campbell, $500,000
2 Marion Ave: Mark Glowick and Doreen Glowik to Lawrence and Sherri Edwards, $875,000
HAVERHILL
33 8th Ave Unit 2: Snow Cassell LLC to Jeff Thampy, $425,000
45 Agawam Ave: Francis FT and Robert Desmarais to Sarah Velilla, $210,000
46 Arlington St Unit B: Sherry L. Venezia-Serino to Naomi Tang, $260,000
11 Braewood Dr: Crossman FT and Gary P. Crossman to Ariel Ortega, $475,000
33 Brickett Hill Cir Unit 33: Paulo J. Gomes to Roberta B. Fina, $370,000
248 Broadway: Patrick Bull to Maxwell Clancey, $599,000
2-4 Bryant Ave: Housing Support Inc to Kyle C. Dunn and Courtnet A. Leblanc, $635,000
474 E Broadway: Susan J. Rys to Ashleigh and Randy Hebert, $480,000
19 Garden St Unit 19: Charles Nkemateh to Thomas Dingman, $447,500
41 Grove St: Associate Solutions LLC to Jmarte Properties LLC, $505,000
13 Myles Standish Dr Unit 3: Ariel Ortega to Luciano Martinez, $250,000
79 S Cross Rd: Priscilla A. Hudson and Ronald L. Johnson to Lyndon and Tesha Myers, $715,000
21 Sherman Ave: Poley James K Est and Deborah A. Deblois to Edgar A. and Jessica I. Martinez, $390,000
LAWRENCE
111 Cambridge St Unit C: Lidia Guzman-Hernandez to Milagros Andujar, $325,000
26 East St: Maria T. Nestico to Joselo Del Rosario and Daniel A. Fuentes-Martinez, $447,000
9 Elm St: Ofelia Munoz to Johnny Rivas, $600,000
100 Hancock St: Esmirna S. Encarnacion to Brenda Nunez, $350,000
10 Holly St: Wayne G. Taylor and Pamela J. Silveira to Cristian Bueno, $400,000
18-20 Washington St: Kenneth Bergeron to Gregorio Hernandez and Milagros Aracena, $550,000
METHUEN
54 Adelaide Ave Unit 54: Joan K. Normand to Caroline W. Mungai, $275,000
10 Brookdale Ave: Ortins Cap Partners Grp to Q&G Development LLC, $335,000
11-13 Carleton Ct: David W. Frasier and V Lynne Cann to Frank H. Cann, $520,000
74 Davis Rd: Rafic and Aniece Saadi to William P. and Jo-Ann Greeley, $525,000
48 High St Unit 19: Manuel Joaquin to Eliezer Silfa, $325,000
59 Lawrence St: New 59 Lawrence Street RT and Susan Browne to Kwon Property 1 LLC, $580,000
95 Pelham St Unit 95: Nara B. Alicea to Jonathan Henriquez, $255,000
93 Phoebe St Unit 93: Toll MA Land 3 LP to Dennis L. and Cheryl L. Johnson, $773,452
95 Phoebe St Unit 95: Toll MA Land 3 LP to Mary M. Cockroft, $608,924
889 Riverside Dr: Fnu K. Bemmo to Candy F. Delacruz and Fredesvinda Diodati, $390,000
SALISBURY
77 Baker Rd: Maryann F Newman RET and Thomas H. Newman to Diane M. Drinan, $785,000
191 Elm St Unit B1: JCL Realty LLC to 191 Elm St Salisbury LLC, $1,710,000
13 Maple St: Robert R Scally LLC to Claus W. and Elizabeth A. Maurer, $530,000
