ANDOVER
117 Ballardvale Rd: 84 Andover Street LLC to Cornelis P. and Malerie Fiedler, $1,300,000
30 Birch Rd: Daniel B. and Sarah B. Mees to Matthew and Alyssa R. Mcardle, $1,051,000
98 Cheever Cir: FJ RT and Laurie A. Trout to Thomas and Kathleen Sambuco, $799,000
26 Crenshaw Ln Unit 26: Maurice H. and Tracey F. Tenney to Richard J. and Linda Z. Arndt, $1,435,000
4 Governors Dr: Keith and Nicole J. Bernardo to Louis and Alyssa Peracchi, $1,035,000
141 High Plain Rd: Ryan and Robyn Noonan to Shawn C. Noonan and Lisette I. Pylant, $562,500
11 Jordyn Ln: Htay H. Han and Latt T. Myint to Kate Mignosi and Siva K. Venkata, $1,600,000
11 Judson Rd: Evan S. Teplow to Miguel and Christine Salaman, $1,100,000
7 Penni Ln: Alex Y. and Mon L. Tang to Megha and Nirav Dhamsania, $825,000
Riverside Woods Condo Unit 2106: Pulte Hm Of New Eng LLC to Hammer FT and Robyn E. Hammer, $498,100
Riverside Woods Condo Unit 2101: Pulte Hm Of New Eng LLC to Connie Y. and Jieh H. Shyu, $555,510
Riverside Woods Condo Unit 2105: Pulte Hm Of New Eng LLC to John F. and Marlene J. Oday, $582,020
275 S Main St: 275 South Main Street LLC to C P Stevens 2018 T and Jennifer L. Poitras, $1,800,000
37 Stevens St: Suzanne E. Robert to Leo Zelikman, $470,000
50 Washington Park Dr Unit 5: George Decristo to Narendra R. Byrapuram and Bhargavi Kallamadi, $324,000
9 Waverly Dr: Michael E. Basile to James and Katherine Chambers, $875,000
3 Woodhaven Dr: Elizabeth A. and Dana C. Flanders to Ryan Coleman-Tompkins and Meredith Cashman-Anthoine, $1,050,000
NORTH ANDOVER
4 Harvest Dr Unit 322: Jill E. Mcdonald-Halsey and William I. Halsey to Michael A. and Marie E. Vecchio, $425,000
41 Hidden Ct: Jan A. and Elizabeth Haverhals to Scott and Elizabeth Wolff, $1,475,000
2 Kingston St Unit 2: Michael A. and Kelley A. Tinder to Daniel K. Besser and Gina I. Micucci, $352,000
21 Leanne Dr: 21 Leanne Drive NT and Grad Rosenbaum to Keith F. and Elizabeth S. Barnard, $1,500,000
148 Main St Unit K225: Janice A. and Christopher P. Murray to Monica L. King, $375,000
9 Mathews Way Unit 9: Anthony Gregory D Est and Alan P. Anthony to Abhijit S. and Rakhi A. Naik, $581,000
11 Mathews Way Unit 11: Anthony Gregory D Est and Alan P. Anthony to Abhijit S. and Rakhi A. Naik, $581,000
296 Middlesex St: James T Melvin RET and James T. Melvin to Christopher B. and Hilary A. Alden, $620,000
32 Nadine Ln: Nirav R. and Megha N. Dhamsania to Manjula Kandasamy, $745,000
338 Salem St: Phyllis J. and Larry W. Johansen to Joseph T. and Tammy Lynch, $700,700
34 Wentworth Ave: Patrick V. Lafrance to Charles Parsons and Marissa Kewley, $45,000
NORTH READING
5 Anglewood Ln: 5 Anglewood Lane RT and Robert C. Lambert to Jay and Michelle Wesley, $757,000
13 Devons Rd: David and Barbara A. Defilippo to Felicia Hughes-Fernandez and Anthony Disciscio, $760,000
7 Elm St: George Paone to Christopher and Kim Savio, $930,000
101 Elm St: Kevin G. Bryant and Umb Bank NA to Artur Metani, $450,000
34 Hickory Ln: Charles T. and Alyssa E. Singer to Patrick E. and Ashley L. Gillooly, $1,075,000
226 North St: Mary-Joan Pelletier to Thareendra C. and Meemanage D. Dezoysa, $730,000
BOXFORD
38 Highland Rd: Amanda L. Suleski to Christine and Eric Brown, $670,000
54 Pond St: D W Gregory 1999 T and Jill A. Feron to Hana L. and John L. Mcgowan, $760,000
17 Whitney Rd: Erich J. and Rachel D. Wolters to Katherine and Patrick Kurpaska, $1,400,000
METHUEN
29-33 Barker St: Jason Marsh and Calie Yousha to Yuberky P. Degarcia, $715,000
19-21 Brown St: Marvin Eid to Emely Santos-Calderon and Luis Zorrilla-Severino, $451,700
70 Phoebe St Unit 70: Toll MA Land 3 LP to Dana C. and Maria E. Blakslee, $754,878
60 Pine St Unit N: Steven H. Newberger to Eliezer Silfa, $70,000
68 Pleasant St: Lacey Kelly to Kheireddine and Hafida T. Yazid, $475,000
469 Prospect St: Thomas C Grella FT and Thomas C. Grella to Manuel A. Nunez, $640,500
13 Rossi St: Nancy P. Comeau to Robert and Alison Comeau, $133,779
45 Washington St Unit 88: Bridge Crossing T and Laila A. Amin to Sandra Ayats, $375,000
HAVERHILL
98 Beechwood Dr: Elizabeth R. and Susan K. Oneil to Mary B. and Weiner G. Tilsner, $710,000
16 Boscawan Ave Unit 16: Diana M. and William Gonzalez to Jon C. Benoit and Bryen E. Creegan, $515,000
12-16 Davis St: Carlos V. Lima to Enmanuel Raposa-Almonte and Wilda Peguero, $739,000
53 Denworth Bell Cir Unit 53: 59 Cotuit Street RT and Dolores Depiano to Melissa Palumbo, $515,000
42 Front 9 Dr: Jane E. and Richard Szarythe to Hillman LT and Carol A. Hillman, $755,000
5-7 Greystone Ave: Susan H. Kakides to Francisco J. and Joseph R. Mora, $646,000
33 Hannah Dustin St: Malcolm M. Langston to Keith S. Bonica and Shannon L. Bruno, $490,000
42 Margin St: Laura and Thomas Newton to Maria R. Gomez-Esteban and Angel E. Lopez-Mendez, $600,000
1 Myles Standish Dr Unit 3: Bevens Lyonnais FT and Maria R. Bevens to David F. Green, $282,000
1 Richmond St: Katasars Effie Est and Annette Kafalas to Hernan Cepeda and Idania I. Ceppeda, $506,000
1 Stafford Ct: Juan Ramos-Dros to Jonathan B. Friedman and Catherine A. Johnson, $582,500
49 Upland Ave: James R. and Mariah Miesel to Joseph Conary and Alycia Sacco, $450,000
53 Westminster Ave: Leandro R. Flete-Almonte and Christian J. Ramirez-Ruiz to Joseph S. Cortes, $555,000
LAWRENCE
49 Boxford St: Gladys M. Polanco to Domingo Mejia, $625,000
220 Carleton St: Thomas Kobrenski to RJJM LLC, $100,000
21-23 Dorchester St: Peter Silva to Orialis D. Jaime and Nilson Perez-Baez, $739,700
180 Jackson St: Edrich RT and Linda E. Bollea to Nunez LLC, $675,000
264-A Jackson St: Miledy Aquino-Aquino and Leyda Caldero-Santiago to Mayra and Miguel A. Morales, $318,000
30 Kendall St: Karin C. and Kenneth C. Keyser to Hector L. Estrada, $600,000
185 Water St: Carlos Quezada to Miledy Aquino-Aquino and David Guzman, $385,000
312 Water St Unit 4: Miguel Bobadilla to Casa Logistics LLC, $194,000
70 Woodland St: Richard A. and Hyeyong Messer to Luis M. Castillo and Lissy M. Rivas, $630,000
READING
36 Woodland Ave: Ernest G. and Nora E. Gardner to Shannon and Christian Argueta, $1,250,000
SALISBURY
96 Central Ave: Jeffrey Mancarella to River Properties LLC, $1,025,000
35 Ferry Rd: 35 Ferry Road RT and Martha A. Maclean to Michelle Lattime, $515,000
6 Jon St: Father&Son RT and Todd Fitzgerald to Amanda M. Najem, $549,900
7 Shea St Unit 2: Daniel Gomes-Neto and Paula J. Santos to Louise Menites, $323,000
2 Starfish Way Unit B: Mahoney Sean P Est and Melissa L. Heaphy to Jean Dandrea, $480,000
GROVELAND
8 View Hill Rd: Daniel R. and Nicole P. Wall to Turning Point Inc, $710,000
DRACUT
37 Aline St: Gerald B. George to Dennis Seaborne, $200,000
51 Aline St: Gerald B. George to Dennis Seaborne, $200,000
745 Hildreth St: Anuradha K. Chetty to Johnny G. Bo and Sopany Sem, $575,000
26 Jacob St: Brian J. and Kristen M. Mcgondel to Jacqueline Alves and Ashley Hodges, $495,000
1046 Lakeview Ave: Jessica M. Rivet and Colin R. Kelly to Sirapadin Ieng and Chan L. Khem, $499,600
44 Mildred St: Gerald B. George to Dennis Seaborne, $200,000
201-203 Pleasant St: Alexis A. Martinez to Suelen Santos, $645,000
GEORGETOWN
19 Warren St: Luke Christian RT and Albert C. Couillard to Patrick Freiermuth, $889,900