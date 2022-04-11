ANDOVER
39 Abbot St: Nasser Rafiee and Kathleen A. Pizzuti to Abraham and Rebecca Moniri, $2,200,000
600 Brookside Dr Unit L: Jennifer L. Aronson to Carolin N. Oviedo-Matos, $159,900
55 Lovejoy Rd: Thomas J. and Patricia J. Mullen to Brad B. and Emily Durkin, $750,000
145 River Rd: JDS 145 NT and Glenna J. Smith to ARE MA Region 97 Hldg, $520,000
Riverside Woods Condo Unit 3308: Pulte Hm Of New Eng LLC to L P Palumbo T and Lorraine P. Palumbo, $574,995
12 Swan Ln Unit 12: Lisette M Mancini LT and Robert J. Mancini to Jun Gao, $1,250,000
5 Tally Ho Ln: Irene V Lattanzio LT and Irene V. Lattanzio to Brandon M. Zoss and Rebecca Moreau-Zoss, $1,400,000
17 Tiffany Ln: Peter D. and Ruth Galvin to Jason and Kaitlyn Sanchez, $791,000
40 Washington Ave: Roger J. Oshea to Craig A. Trask and Wendy I. Heise, $675,000
NORTH ANDOVER
197 Campbell Rd: Jerry J. Rice and Meghan M. Dowling to Lauren Ogorman, $975,000
58 Compass Pt Unit 58: Melinda R. and Colin H. Costello to Matthew R. Oblenes and Andrea J. Bushee, $665,326
8 Fernview Ave Unit 5: Alex G. Borisyuk to Danielle M. Mcfadries and Gregory J. Enos, $310,000
170 Kingston St Unit 170: Mcevoy NT and James A. Mcevoy to Amanda Espinal, $305,000
148 Main St Unit F342: L P Palumbo T and Lorraine P. Palumbo to Gjorgji Markovski and Mirjana M. Markovska, $315,000
12 Rosedale Ave: Terrence and Sandra Fox to Daniel J. and Kayla M. Serard, $766,000
795 Turnpike St Unit 202: John Guilfoil Prop Hldg to Bertrada Properties LLC, $413,000
795 Turnpike St Unit 203: John Guilfoil Prop Hldg to Bertrada Properties LLC, $413,000
795 Turnpike St Unit 204: John Guilfoil Prop Hldg to Bertrada Properties LLC, $413,000
795 Turnpike St Unit 201: John Guilfoil Prop Hldg to Bertrada Properties LLC, $413,000
NORTH READING
1 Belmont Ln: Matthew E. and Nancy Chabot to Marcus J. and Amy E. Ottaviano, $1,282,000
88 Central St: Snook T and Katharine C. Snook to Sean P. Valiente and Lauren E. Haley, $750,000
2 Edgewood Ter: Robin Sadowski to Casandra and William Bernardinelli, $465,000
220 Martins Lndg Unit 110: Nancy J. Oconnor to Maxine L. Macpherson, $461,000
240 Martins Lndg Unit 302: Pulte Hm Of New Eng LLC to Alice L. Carney, $449,025
34 Northridge Dr Unit 34: June E. Pottle to Robert and Joanne Batchelder, $500,000
15 Peter Rd: Lonano Prop Holdings LLC to Melissa K. and Christopher Wheeler, $950,000
BOXFORD
14 Elm St: Susan T. Peterson to Kate and Michael Duffield, $1,175,000
33 Glendale Rd: Tremblay Properties LLC to Caitlin Feeney, $950,000
DRACUT
46 Berube Ln: Berube Lane LLC to Corey and Valentina Dejesus, $690,000
1794 Bridge St Unit 9B: K&K Equipment Inc to Turkey&Pig Realty LLC, $150,000
1794 Bridge St Unit 9A: K&K Equipment Inc to Turkey&Pig Realty LLC, $150,000
14 Dallas Dr Unit 103: Roger P. Fournier to Summer Family LLC, $310,000
34 Fox Hill Ln Unit 34: Jeffrey J. Zwearcan to Robert B. and Mary-Elizabeth C. Bilodeau, $552,000
44 Joseph Ave Unit 44: Nicole Leblanc to Rachel Fernandes and Andrew Rogers, $385,000
21 Kensington St: Miriam A. Roark to Stephen Woodin, $370,000
816 Methuen St: Mccarthy Bros General Con to John S. and Sinat Kang, $655,000
84 Scott St: Bober FT and Cheryl L. Lheureux to Nicole Lheureux, $406,000
124 Tennis Plaza Rd Unit 17: Richard L. Lepine to Youhana W. Rofaiel, $290,000
GEORGETOWN
18 Linden Cir: Kendra E. Coulehan to Matthew S. and Samantha R. Burns, $490,000
39 Mohawk Cir: James L. Ogden to 41 Mohawk Circle CBC LLC, $70,000
41 Mohawk Cir: OPM Adventures LLC to 41 Mohawk Circle CBC LLC, $100,000
HAVERHILL
Brandy Brow Rd: PGVG LLC to Victoria Angers and James E. Young, $236,500
55 Brickett Hill Cir Unit 55: George N. Pelletier to Richard W. Dandurant and Carla R. Griffin, $390,000
3 Coffin Ave Unit 1: Wood William J Est and Irene H. Wood to River RT and Randall L. Bennett, $150,000
20 Crystal St: PGVG LLC to Zealand RT and James E. Young, $225,500
23-25 Davenport St: Ryan Santos to Michelle R. Laliberte and Angelique M. Talbot, $465,000
1 Dexter St: Debra Asadorian and Thomas George to Graceland Enterprise LLC, $285,000
592 Hilldale Ave: Samoisette Betty A Est and Mark A. Samoisette to Alfred K. and Letisher K. Korir, $440,000
42 Jackson St: Douglas G. Dawkins and Robert M. Pettengill to Allyson M. and Douglas G. Dawkins, $89,800
58 Jackson St Ext: Tat W. and Yok L. Chan to Hilda M. Perez-Lopez, $470,000
125 Kenoza Ave: Mazraany Construction LLC to Gardens On Kenoza LLC, $844,500
129 Kenoza Ave: Mazraany Construction LLC to Gardens On Kenoza LLC, $844,500
17 Kingsbury Ave: Ellen L. and John Fotino to Eric Anziani and Ninotchka T. Burgos, $590,000
9 Myles Standish Dr Unit 8: Jennifer Boisselle to David K. Puglia, $240,000
645 W Lowell Ave Unit 4: Sherry Venezia to Alyssa J. Brennan, $189,900
21 Wingate St Unit 304: Driscoll Ann E Est and Theresa D. Miller to SGS Holdings LLC, $250,000
LAWRENCE
77 Ames St: US Bank NA Tr to David O. Peguero, $293,000
88 Arlington St: Guillermo Franco to Yovanny P. Gomez and Francisca A. Rosa, $460,000
202 Broadway Unit 23: Estep Inc to Keury Santiago, $240,000
243 Bruce St: Rafael A. Vega to Rainier M. Bello-Pimentel and Rosa M. Ramos, $685,000
11-11A Exeter St: Samuel Faulkner to Carlos Jimenez, $534,500
158 High St Unit 158: Phung M. Tu to Nicholas Sandrino-Silva, $292,000
20 Marie Ln Unit 20: Edmundo Pineda-Cardoza to Karla V. Bonilla, $314,000
4 Monroe St: John P. and Ronald J. Bradley to Silezia Vieira and Cristiano C. Simoes, $440,000
6-8 Morton St: Antonio Sanchez to 6-8 Morton Street LLC, $380,000
2 Nightingale Ct: Stuart T. Schrier and Michael Larochelle to BCAD LLC, $102,555
3 Platt Ct Unit B: Samuel and Elizabeth Figueroa to Julio A. Menjivar-Ardon, $305,000
41 W Lowell St: Jose A. Flores-Mancia and Reina L. Landaverde to Papouchy Garcon and Jhessica Jean, $502,000
20-22 Wendell St: Maylin and Leonides Gomez to Edwin M. Brito, $615,000
METHUEN
3 Brandee Ln Unit 3: Cynthia J. Pitera to Ronald V. and Therese Missick, $345,000
312 Broadway: Richard D. Dooley to Milagros A. Bruno-Fana and Yismeily M. Leonardo, $602,000
38 Buswell Ave: Robert E. and Patricia M. Trudel to Shanna M. Stephenson, $556,000
38 Capitol St: Roberta A. Orourke to Jairon A. Garcia and J M. Feliz-Degarcia, $445,000
12 Ditson Pl: Godoy LLC to Yaneirys D. Coronado and Carlita Coronado-Deleon, $625,000
26 Falmouth St: Atkinson Kenneth A Est and Kenneth A. Atkinson to Nicholas and Lisa Maclauchlan, $440,000
8 Glenwood Ave: Oscarina Quinones to Daniela Tejada-Vasquez, $530,000
59 Hampshire St: Nicholas Daher to Mohammad Hossain, $780,000
7 Landing Dr Unit 7: Hentz FT and Karl L. Hentz to Jaad T. and Julie M. Chehab, $399,000
19 Oakcrest Cir: Property Possible Inc to Marcos Pacas, $525,000
123 Pleasant Valley St: Bich Pham and Kenny Trinh to Grace L. Namanda, $570,000
21 Sequoia Dr Unit 21: Thomas and Elizabeth Mcdermott to Nancy J. and Gary E. Rogers, $755,000
38 Sherwood Dr Unit 38: Joan Morana Zeuli LT and Joseph L. Morana to Gail Vozzella, $665,000
9 Somerset St: Cook Paul A Est and Lisa M. Wilson to John Brewer, $425,000
19 Somerset St: Remo G. Avellani to Steven J. Folley, $440,000
21 Union St: Phong Nguyen and Ngon T. Pham to Maria M. Deramirez and Jose R. Ramirez, $376,000
32 Washington St: Ellen Z. and Roger M. Sirois to Avery Griffin and Brandon Cawthron, $705,000
11 Woekel Ter: Hajjar Nancy C Est and Debra N. Gilbert to Ronald Rodriguez, $416,000
SALISBURY
233 Beach Rd Unit A1: Sandra Gibbons to Scott and Wendy Parker, $400,000
108 Bridge Rd: Brudac LLC to Our Neighbors Table Inc, $3,400,000
114 Bridge Rd: Brudac LLC to Our Neighbors Table Inc, $3,400,000
Forest Rd: Jane Palmer Bruce IRT and Gregory E. Palmer to Essex Cnty Grnbelt Assn, $35,000
54 Lafayette Rd: Leo P. Comeau to Kathleen L. and Stephen P. Holmes, $424,000
264 N End Blvd Unit B1: Freckle International LLC to Adrianna and Jeremy Wooden, $680,000